Maggie Gyllenhaal Leaves a Salon in N.Y.C., Plus Will.i.am, Jenny McCarthy, Quavo and More

By People Staff
Published on August 7, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Self-Care Day

Maggie Gyllenhaal

TheImageDirect.com

Maggie Gyllenhaal is spotted leaving a salon in New York City on August 5.

02 of 80

Music Man

Will.i.am from the band The Black Eyed Pea performs on the main stage at Fabuloso during the Brighton & Hove Pride 2023

Tristan Fewings/Getty 

Will.i.am performs on the main stage at Fabuloso during the Brighton & Hove Pride event on August 5 in Brighton, England.

03 of 80

Flashing a Smile

Jenny McCarthy

BACKGRID

Jenny McCarthy is all smiles while out for dinner with friends and family at Catch Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California, on August 5.

04 of 80

Giving Back

Quavo attends Quavo Cares and Tender ATL 'Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback

Derek White/Getty for Quavo Cares

Quavo attends Quavo Cares and Tender ATL's Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback at The Gathering Spot on August 5 in Atlanta, Georgia.

05 of 80

Hearts Up

Suki Waterhouse performs during Lollapalooza

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Suki Waterhouse performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 5 in Chicago, Illinois. 

06 of 80

Hello!

Lionel Richie

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Live Nation

Lionel Richie performs onstage during the opening night of the Sing A Song All Night Long concert event with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Xcel Energy Center on August 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

07 of 80

N.Y.C. Gal

Emily Ratajkowski

Gotham/GC 

Emily Ratajkowski is seen out and about in New York City on August 4.

08 of 80

Ready to Perform

Summer Walker

Prince Williams/WireImage

Summer Walker is seen backstage during the MoneyBagg Yo Larger Than Life Tour at the State Farm Arena on August 4 in Atlanta, Georgia.

09 of 80

Laughing Out Loud

Jon Hamm,

BACKGRID 

Jon Hamm enjoys a comedy night at the Largo Theater in Los Angeles, California, on August 4.

10 of 80

Chic in the City

Katie Holmes

BACKGRID 

Katie Holmes keeps things casual during a solo outing in New York City on August 4.

11 of 80

Down Under Stroll

Natalie Portman spotted in Sydney during the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Natalie Portman.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Natalie Portman takes a stroll in Sydney, Australia on August 4 during the FIFA Women's World Cup.

12 of 80

Vacation Sun

Tobey Maguire spotted enjoying a vacation in Ibiza.
Tobey Maguire.

GTres / SplashNews.com

Tobey Maguire is all smiles as he keeps out of the sun in a baseball hat and sunglasses while on vacation in Ibiza on August 4.

13 of 80

Moving and Grooving

Carly Rae Jepsen performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Carly Rae Jepsen.

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage during Lollapalooza on August 3 in Chicago.

14 of 80

On Top of N.Y.C.

Snooki Nicole Polizzi 'Jersey Shore' star stopped by the Empire State Building while in New York City for the season 7 premiere
Nicole Polizzi.

Empire State Building / BON VOYA / MEGA

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi yells down to the city below while atop the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on August 4.

15 of 80

For the Teachers

Lisa Ann Walter attends BIC Human Expression X Lisa Ann Walter on August 03, 2023 in New York City

Noam Galai/Getty

Lisa Ann Walter strikes a fun pose while hosting a pop-up school supply closet with BIC for teachers in N.Y.C on August 3.

16 of 80

Love Birds

'Sex/Life' Stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos share a sweet airport reunion in Australia, complete with a cuddly koala toy!
Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Costars turned couple, Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, reunite at an airport in Australia on August 4.

17 of 80

Giving Back

Leighton Meester is pictured donating period underwear to the Downtown Women
Leighton Meester.

Mark Cuevas

Leighton Meester partners with Proof to donate period underwear to the Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles.

18 of 80

In Her L.A. Era

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium
Taylor Swift.

Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is all smiles as she takes the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 3, kicking off her stint at the venue as part of The Eras Tour.

19 of 80

Star Power

Billie Eilish performs on Day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago
Billie Eilish.

Ben Trivett

Billie Eilish sports a Chicago Bulls jersey during her set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 3.

20 of 80

On the Line

Billy Crystal walks the picket line in front of Paramount Pictures Studios in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike
Billy Crystal.

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Billy Crystal pays homage to his film When Harry Met Sally with a cheeky sign on the picket line at Paramount Pictures Studios on August 3 in L.A.

21 of 80

Tie-Dye Day

Lainey Wilson performs at Lollapalooza 2023 in Grant Park
Lainey Wilson.

Timothy Hiatt/Shutterstock 

Lainey Wilson takes the stage during day one of Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 3.

22 of 80

Let's Go Girls

SoFi and PEOPLE host Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan and Jennie Garth at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party
Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan and Jennie Garth.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi

Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan and Jennie Garth attend a Taylor Swift pre-concert party hosted by SoFi and PEOPLE at The Shay in Culver City, California, on August 3.

23 of 80

Theater Buffs

Amanda Kloots and Preston Truman Boyd 'Les Miserables' Influencer Event
Amanda Kloots and Preston Truman Boyd.

Chelsea Lauren for Pantages Theatre/Shutterstock 

Amanda Kloots and Preston Truman Boyd pose together at an event for Les Misérables at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in L.A. on August 3.

24 of 80

Dazzling Star

Lily Allen seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in "The Pillowman
Lily Allen.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Lily Allen pairs a sparkling top with a pair of camouflage pants following her performance in The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre in London on August 3.

25 of 80

Showtime

Jason Derulo at Smukfest Music Festival .
Jason Derulo.

Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Jason Derulo sports a decorated leather jacket during his set at Smukfest Music Festival in Denmark on August 3.

26 of 80

On the Mic

Randall Park visits SiriusXM Studios
Randall Park.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Randall Park stops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on August 3.

27 of 80

Digging In

Trisha Cardoso, Chuck Lorre, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Richard Ayoub, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marianne Williamson and Tim Robinson Project Angel Food to celebrate Rise to the Challenge
Trisha Cardoso, Chuck Lorre, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Richard Ayoub, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marianne Williamson and Tim Robinson.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Trisha Cardoso, Chuck Lorre, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Richard Ayoub, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marianne Williamson and Tim Robinson all grab a shovel during Project Angel Food's ground-breaking ceremony for its new Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus in L.A. on August 3.

28 of 80

Industry Icons

Derek Jeter, Marc Anthony watch Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF during his LeagueÃ¢ÂÂs Cup match against Orlando City at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Derek Jeter, Marc Anthony.

Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Marc Anthony and Derek Jeter watch Lionel Messi and his team, Inter Miami CF, play Orlando City during the Leagues Cup in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 2.

29 of 80

Hot Competition

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham watch Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF during his League
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham.

Robert Bell/INSTARimages

David and Victoria Beckham look laser-focused while watching Inter Miami CF take on Orlando City in the Leagues Cup on August 2 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

30 of 80

Hanging Out

Snoop Dogg is seen leaving 'Today' Show on August 03, 2023 in New York City.
Snoop Dogg.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A colorfully dressed Snoop Dogg greets fans while departing the Today show on August 3 in New York City.

31 of 80

Family First

Timothee Chalamet is spotted out with his mom amid conflicting reports about his relationship with Kylie Jenner.
Timothee Chalamet and his mom, Nicole Flender.

TheImageDirect.com

Timothée Chalamet and his mom, Nicole Flender, step out for a mother-son moment in N.Y.C. on August 2.

32 of 80

On the Go

Ashlee Simpson spotted out running errands in Los Angeles, CA, USA.
Ashlee Simpson.

SplashNews.com

Ashlee Simpson steps out to run errands in L.A. on August 3.

33 of 80

Bonding Event

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian attend the party organised by German real estate businessman Marcel Remus at a hotel in Palma de Mallorca. Among the guests also Spanish actress Monica Cruz
Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian.

Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian both sport low-cut outfits at a hotel in Palma de Mallorca for a party organized by real estate mogul Marcel Remus on August 3.

34 of 80

Cheers!

Christina Hendricks & George Bianchini t his birthday celebration on Wednesday evening Los Angeles, CA
Christina Hendricks, George Bianchini.

Jonathan Sirand

Christina Hendricks enjoys a Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktail while celebrating her fiancé George Bianchini's birthday in Los Angeles on August 2.

35 of 80

Summer Fun

Harry Styles is spotted on a late-evening gathering at the picturesque Pellicano hotel with close friends
Harry Style, Xander Ritz.

Madsea / BACKGRID

Following the end of his tour, Harry Styles vacations in Italy with his longtime pal Xander Ritz on August 2.

36 of 80

Off Shore

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino and Deena Nicole Cortese 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Season 6 cast visit the Empire State

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Deena Nicole Cortese pop up to the Empire State Building in New York City on Aug 3.

37 of 80

Out & About

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are seen on August 02, 2023 in Los Angeles
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selling Sunset costars (and former flames) Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim spend some time together in L.A. on August 2.

38 of 80

In the Limelight

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the IHG Hotels & Resorts An Official Lollapalooza Pre-Party
Carly Rae Jepsen.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for IHG Hotels & Resorts

Glowing in bright green, Carly Rae Jepsen performs at IHG Hotels & Resorts' official Lollapalooza pre-party at the Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago on August 2.

39 of 80

Woman of the Hour

Mindy Kaling attends the Lion Pose LA Launch Event with Special Guest Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lion Pose

The evening's special guest, Mindy Kaling, wears fuchsia florals to the Lion Pose L.A. launch event on August 1.

40 of 80

Major Key

DJ Khaled attends the VIP grand opening of the We The Best x Snipes store
DJ Khaled.

Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

DJ Khaled brings the hype at the We The Best x Snipes store in Miami Beach on August 2.

41 of 80

What an Honor

Susan Sarandon 20th edition of the Magna Graecia Film Festival
Susan Sarandon.

Marco Provvisionato/ipa-agency/Shutterstock 

Susan Sarandon poses with her Golden Column lifetime achievement honor at the Magna Graecia Film Festival in Italy on August 2.

42 of 80

Fashionable Friends

Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo are all smiles, sporting stylish outfits while shopping in NYC
Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo.

TatianaK / BACKGRID

Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo partner up for a day of shopping in N.Y.C. on August 2.

43 of 80

Off to the Races

Jake Dennis, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, and Orlando Bloom during the London ePrix I at Streets of London
Orlando Bloom.

Simon Galloway / LAT Images

Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti's Formula E team chats with Orlando Bloom at the London ePrix I on July 29.

44 of 80

On a Stroll

EXCLUSIVE: Julianna Margulies was spotted taking her puppy for a stroll.
Julianna Margulies.

ZapatA/MEGA 

Dog mom Julianna Margulies takes her pup for a walk in the N.Y.C. sun on August 2.

45 of 80

Cuddled Up

Erika Jayne WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN
Erika Jayne.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Erika Jayne holds a sweet pooch at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in N.Y.C. on August 2.

46 of 80

Shades On

Nelly Furtado looks stylish in a denim baggy pants and white shirts.
Nelly Furtado.

BACKGRID

Nelly Furtado rocks oversized sunglasses and waves to onlookers while out and about in New York City on August 2.

47 of 80

New York Minute

Sam Heughan is seen in NoHo on August 02, 2023 in New York City
Sam Heughan.

Gotham/GC Images

Sam Heughan steps out in New York City on August 2 in a green plaid shirt and a pair of sunglasses.

48 of 80

Strike a Pose

Susan Sarandon attends the Magna Graecia Film Festival 2023 at Palazzo della Regione on August 02, 2023 in Catanzaro, Italy
Susan Sarandon.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Wearing bright red glasses, Susan Sarandon attends the Magna Graecia Film Festival at Palazzo della Regione in Catanzaro, Italy, on August 2.

49 of 80

Two of a Kind

Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte were observed posing for a tattooed photographer in Studio City, prompting speculation about the band's return.
Joel and Benji Madden.

LESE / BACKGRID

Joel and Benji Madden mean business while posing for a photo shoot on August 1 in Studio City, California.

50 of 80

Off the Field

Aaron Rodgers, and his teammates CJ Uzomah, Solomon Thomas, and Tim Boyle visited BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical on Broadway last night.
Aaron Rodgers, CJ Uzomah, Solomon Thomas and Tim Boyle backstage at 'Back to the Future: The Musical'.

Andy Henderson

Aaron Rodgers is pictured backstage at Back to the Future: The Musical with his New York Jets' teammates CJ Uzomah, Solomon Thomas and Tim Boyle over the weekend.

51 of 80

Flower Power

Elle King wears a multi-colored floral dress at the Today Show in New York City.
Elle King.

SplashNews.com

Elle King wears a floral mini dress while stopping by the Today show on August 2 in New York City.

52 of 80

A Good Cause

Rosario Dawson hosts Beach Clean-Up at 2023 US Open of Surfing presented by SHISEIDO Blue Project on August 02, 2023 in Huntington Beach, California
Rosario Dawson.

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Rosario Dawson hosts a beach clean up with SHISEIDO Blue Project during the 2023 US Open of Surfing on August 2 in Huntington Beach, California.

53 of 80

Center Stage

Rick Ross amazon music
Rick Ross.

James Farrell & Amazon Music)

Rick Ross takes the stage during Amazon Music's 50 & Forever series at Pier 17 in New York City on July 28.

54 of 80

To the Pointe

Misty Copeland attends a HamptonsFilm screening of 'Flower' on July 28, 2023 at a private residence in East Hampton, New York
Misty Copeland.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

Misty Copeland attends HamptonsFilm's screening of Flower on July 28 in East Hampton, New York.

55 of 80

Another Day

*EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Sandoval is pictured returning home and unloading a Fender amp after a run around town.
Tom Sandoval.

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Wearing shades and a beaded necklace, Tom Sandoval waves to onlookers upon returning to his L.A. home after a day of errands on August 1.

56 of 80

In the Spotlight

Kelsea Ballerini speaks onstage during Ballerini's Rolling Up The Welcome Mat" short film screening
Kelsea Ballerini.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

Kelsea Ballerini takes the stage to speak at the Los Angeles GRAMMY Museum during a screening of her short film Rolling Up the Welcome Mat on August 1.

57 of 80

Loyal to Another Coast

Jeremy Allen White from the hit tv series 'The Bear" attends a game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Dodgers
Jeremy Allen White.

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

While wearing a New York Mets cap, Jeremy Allen White watches the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on August 1.

58 of 80

Summer Getaway

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are photographed doing some shopping in The Hamptons days after Lopez celebrating her birthday.
Jennifer Lopez.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

On August 1, Jennifer Lopez spends time in the sun and shops with her husband Ben Affleck on their Hamptons vacation.

59 of 80

Six-String King

Dennis Quaid poses at SiriusXM Studios
Dennis Quaid.

Ed Rode/Getty Images

Dennis Quaid strums a guitar at SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on August 1.

60 of 80

Face of the Collection

Ciara celebrates the Gap and LoveShackFancy collaboration with LA launch party
Ciara.

Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Ciara matches her boots to her elaborate dress while celebrating the Gap and LoveShackFancy's collaboration at a West Hollywood launch party on August 1.

61 of 80

Proud Mom

Lynda Carter congratulating her wonder daughter, singer/songwriter Jessica Carter Altman after her sold out show at The Drom in NYC.
Lynda Carter and Jessica Carter Altman.

Tracy Ketcher

Lynda Carter gazes lovingly at her singer-songwriter daughter Jessica Carter Altman following her show at The Drom in New York City.

62 of 80

Tuning In

Jill Zarin and Chris Kirkpatrick attend Reality Lip Sync Battle at Slate NYC
Jill Zarin and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

A brightly suited Jill Zarin and Chris Kirkpatrick hang out during a Reality Lip Sync Battle event in N.Y.C. on August 1.

63 of 80

Across the River

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi Giancola, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino visit SiriusXM
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi Giancola, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jersey Shore alumni Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Sammi Giancola, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino reunite for a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on August 1.

64 of 80

Hype Girl

Leslie Jones cheers ahead of a game between the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks
Leslie Jones.

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Leslie Jones roots for the home team in Los Angeles while watching the WNBA's L.A. Sparks play the New York Liberty on August 1.

65 of 80

What a Doll

Issa Rae seen wearing a white mesh mini dress paired with Gucci bag and high heels while arriving at Good Morning America show in New York City
Issa Rae.

SplashNews.com

Issa Rae glows in a summery white look while arriving at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on August 1.

66 of 80

Speaking Out

Fran Drescher addresses picketers at New York City Hall on Tuesday as members of the actors SAG-AFTRA union continue to walk the picket line with screenwriters outside of major studios across the country on August 01, 2023
Fran Drescher.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher encourages picketers at New York City Hall as the union strike continues on August 1.

67 of 80

Peace Out

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino wears a colorful outfit as he arrives at The View talk show for the Jersey Shore reunion episode in New York City
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino.

SplashNews.com

Looking colorful in a button-down shirt, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino stops by The View for a Jersey Shore reunion episode in N.Y.C. on August 1.

68 of 80

Too Cool

LL Cool J is seen arriving at CBS Studios on August 01, 2023 in New York City.
LL Cool J.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On August 1, LL Cool J arrives at CBS Studios in New York City rocking all black.

69 of 80

Fashion Forward

La La Anthony shows off her curves in a skimpy bikini as she is announced as a PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador.
La La Anthony.

BACKGRID

La La Anthony stuns in a nude two-piece in London on August 1 after being announced as a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing.

70 of 80

Rare Sighting

Pete Wentz is spotted on a rare outing in New York City. The Fall Out Boy frontman wore a grey t-shirt, patchwork jeans, and a pair of sneakers.
Pete Wentz.

TheImageDirect.com

Pete Wentz steps out in N.Y.C. on July 31 wearing a casual T-shirt and jeans.

71 of 80

Drinks for a Cause

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka attend Midsummer Night Drinks, At the Home Of David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris at David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris Residence
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

Patrick McMullan/PMC

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are all smiles at their home in East Hampton, New York, during the Midsummer Night Drinks fundraising event to benefit God's Love We Deliver on July 29.

72 of 80

Running the Show

*EXCLUSIVE* Bagnoregio, ITALY - Out jogging with his personal trainer Brad Gould, the former One Direction Star is put through his paces as he donned his pink shorts, pounding the streets of Bagnoregio, Italy.
Harry Styles.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Days after celebrating the end of his Love on Tour, Harry Styles steps out for a run in Bagnoregio, Italy, on July 27.

73 of 80

Model Moment

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted taking he dog Colombo for a stroll in the west village neighborhood in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski.

Santi / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski heads out for a dog walk in New York City on July 31.

74 of 80

Man of the Hour

Busta Rhymes performs at Budweiser Stage
Busta Rhymes.

Robert Okine/Getty Images

Busta Rhymes takes a seat on a throne while performing at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on July 31.

75 of 80

Bumping Along

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Neisen shows off her growing baby bump in New York City
Taylor Neisen.

TheImageDirect.com

Taylor Neisen flaunts her growing belly as she steps out for a dog walk in New York City on July 31.

76 of 80

Red Hot

Lily Allen seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in "The Pillowman"
Lily Allen.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Lily Allen sports a red crocheted ensemble after performing inThe Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre on July 31 in London.

77 of 80

Old Friends

Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Tony Danza and Lucy Liu pose at the opening night of the play "Let's Call Her Patty"
Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Tony Danza and Lucy Liu.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Tony Danza and Lucy Liu attend the opening night of Let's Call Her Patty at Lincoln Center Claire Tow Theater on July 31 in New York City. 

78 of 80

Country Strong

Kane Brown, RaeLynn and Michael Ray Folds of Honor TN Celebrity Golf Tournament
Kane Brown, RaeLynn and Michael Ray Folds.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock 

Kane Brown, RaeLynn and Michael Ray pose together at Folds of Honor Tennessee's Celebrity Golf Tournament in Franklin, Tennessee, on July 31.

79 of 80

Linked Up

Melissa Joan Hart Folds of Honor TN Celebrity Golf Tournament
Melissa Joan Hart.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Melissa Joan Hart sports an on-theme collared shirt at Folds of Honor Tennessee's Celebrity Golf Tournament in Franklin, Tennessee, on July 31.

80 of 80

Dazzling DJ

Paris Hilton sparkles for Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Brussels to perform her set on July 30.
Paris Hilton.

Kevin Ostaj

Paris Hilton sparkles as she heads to Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Brussels to perform her set on July 30.

