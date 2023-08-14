Jonas Brothers Kick Off Their Tour in N.Y.C., Plus Patti LaBelle, Keanu Reeves, Snoop Dogg and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on August 14, 2023
Bros for Life

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers "Five Albums, One Night" Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers' The Tour opening night at Yankee Stadium on August 12 in New York City. 

Legends Only

Patti LaBelle

Paras Griffin/Getty 

Patti LaBelle performs in concert at Stockbridge Amphitheater on August 12 in Stockbridge, Georgia.

Triple Threat

Keanu Reeves

ACES / BACKGRID

Keanu Reeves performs live with his band Dogstar in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 13.

Dogg Days of Summer

Snoop Dogg

 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Snoop Dogg performs at E11EVEN Miami on August 12 in Miami, Florida.

Model Status

Kendall Jenner

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner goes shopping with friends at Malibu Country Mart in California on August 12.

Sing It!

Janelle Monae

Ben Trivett

Janelle Monáe performs at the 2023 Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, California, on August 11.

Yellow There

Lily Allen

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC

Lily Allen is seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in The Pillowman on August 10 in London, England.

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Blue Ive Carter and Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé perform onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Sweet as Can Be

Saweetie

Splash News

Saweetie and her friends pick up items from a local gas station in Ventura, Los Angeles, on August 11.

Vacation Style

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez looks stylish while pictured enjoying some shopping during her summer holiday in Capri.
Jennifer Lopez.

backgrid

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her chic vacation style during a getaway in Capri, Italy on August 11.

Summer in the City

Gigi Hadid is seen in NoHo on August 11, 2023 in New York City.
Gigi Hadid.

 Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid looks effortless in a crisp white shirt while out and about in New York City on August 11.

Time to Celebrate

Flavor Flav perform at the Hip Hop Museum Block Party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop on August 11, 2023 in New York City.
Flavor Flav.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Flavor Flav takes the mic during the Hip Hop Museum Block Party in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop in N.Y.C. on August 11.

Multi-Tasking

Katie Holmes is pictured on an iced coffee run in New York City. The American actress wore a red blouse, grey shirt, matching joggers, and Adidas trainers.
Katie Holmes.

The Image Direct

Katie Holmes takes a phone call while grabbing a cold beverage on August 11 in New York City.

Back Together

Colton Dunn, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Jim O'Heir, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Ben Schwartz, alongside writers, cast and crew of "Parks and Recreation," pose for a photograph while picketing
Colton Dunn, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Jim O'Heir, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Ben Schwartz.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The cast and crew of Parks and Recreation, including Colton Dunn, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Jim O'Heir, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Ben Schwartz, join a pop-up rally at Amazon in L.A. on August 11.

Bright and Early

Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Spliff Star, BIA and Busta Rhymes perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 11, 2023 in New York City.
Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Spliff Star, BIA and Busta Rhymes.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Spliff Star, BIA and Busta Rhymes take the stage during Good Morning America on August 11 in Central Park in New York City.

Back to School

The Jonas Brothers and The Children's Place Host Their Best School Day Ever Event at Dream Live
The Jonas Brothers.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas show off their coordinated looks while hosting the Best School Day Ever event with The Children's Place at Dream Live in New Jersey on August 10.

Sibling Smiles

Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe Madewell x Molly Dickson Launch Party, Los Angeles, CA,
Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe.

Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Ava and Deacon Phillippe have a brother-sister outing at the Madewell x Molly Dickson launch party in L.A. on August 10.

Standing Together

Bryan Cranston at SAG Strike at Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank
Bryan Cranston.

SplashNews.com

Bryan Cranston joins the picket line outside of Warner Bros. Studios on August 10 in Burbank, California.

Cover Girl

Sydney Sweeney attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood
Sydney Sweeney.

Juan Rico / BACKGRID

Sydney Sweeney is all smiles as she holds up her issue of Variety at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10.

On the Dance Floor

Noah Schnapp and guests dance at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event at NeueHouse Hollywood
Noah Schnapp.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Noah Schnapp hits the dance floor at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood party at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10.

All Dressed Up

Alexandra Shipp and Ariana Greenblatt attend the Variety Power of Young Hollywood
Alexandra Shipp and Ariana Greenblatt.

Stefanie Keenan/Variety via Getty Images

Barbie stars Alexandra Shipp and Ariana Greenblatt strike a pose at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10.

Showtime

Kelsea Ballerini Performs on TODAY Citi Concert Series
Kelsea Ballerini.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini stuns in a baby blue ensemble while taking the stage for the Today show's Citi Concert Series on August 11 in N.Y.C.

Beach Day Vibes

Matt Damon has a hit on the beach in Byron Bay
Matt Damon.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Matt Damon gets a fun workout in while on vacation in Byron Bay, Australia, with wife Luciana Barroso (not pictured) on August 11.

Night to Remember

Yara Shahidi (R) and guests attend TIME Honoring The March: An Impact Family Dinner at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights
Yara Shahidi and guests.

 Derek White/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi poses for a selfie with guests during the TIME Honoring The March: An Impact Family Dinner at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta on August 10.

Cheers!

Kendall Jenner with a bottle of her award-winning 818 Tequila at Casa Playa in Wynn Las Vegas
Kendall Jenner.

Nick Wiesner

Kendall Jenner flashes a smile as she sports a brown leather dress and holds a bottle of her 818 Tequila at Casa Playa in Wynn Las Vegas on August 9.

Back in Brooklyn

50 Cent performs onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center
50 Cent.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

50 Cent takes the stage during his 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour on August 10 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

By the Sea

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at restaurant Lo Scoglio in Nerano, Amalfi Coast. 10 Aug 2023 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez.

MEGA

Jennifer Lopez arrives in style for a meal at Lo Scoglio restaurant on the Amalfi Coast during her Italian vacation on August 10.

28 of 80

Martha Stewart stopped by her restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas

Kevin SharkeKy

Martha Stewart celebrates the first anniversary of her restaurant The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas with the restaurant's mile-high chocolate cake and candles.

Model Behavior

Gigi Hadid leaves a photoshoot at Bowery Hotel in a green cashmere hat, white crop top and jeans in New York City

splash news

Gigi Hadid shows that beanies can work in warm weather while leaving a photo shoot at N.Y.C.'s Bowery Hotel on August 10.

Bolt of Color

Katie Holmes is seen in NoHo on August 10, 2023 in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images

Katie Holmes goes for casual gray attire while out and about in Manhattan's NoHo neighborhood on August 10.

Support From SAG

Julianna Margulies, Rebecca Damon, Richard Gere attend WGA picket on 100th day of strike at Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery offices in New York.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

In solidarity with their fellow union members, Julianna Margulies, Rebecca Damon and Richard Gere attend the WGA picket on the 100th day of their strike in N.Y.C. on August 9.

City Smiles

Carly Rae Jepsen is seen on August 10, 2023 in New York City.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Carly Rae Jepsen sports a cute and colorful look in a pink cardigan and gingham skirt while strolling through N.Y.C. on August 10.

Genre Icons

Darryl McDaniels and DJ Scratch Adidas Originals and RUN-D.M.C. Pop-up Celebrating Hip Hop 50th Anniversary, New York, USA

Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock (

Darryl McDaniels and DJ Scratch pose together while celebrating Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary at a New York City pop-up by Adidas Originals and Run-D.M.C. on August 9.

Star Overseas

Christina Aguilera performs at Live Park on August 10, 2023 in Rishon Lezion, Israel.

Guy Prives/Getty

Christina Aguilera gives a vibrant show on August 10 in Tel Aviv.

Lights On

Ja Rule, Ashanti and Jadakiss visit the world-famous Empire State Building, New York, USA - 10 Aug 2023

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Native New Yorkers Ja Rule, Ashanti and Jadakiss climb to the top of the Empire State Building for a lighting ceremony in honor of Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary hosted by Universal Music Group on August 10.

Going Places

Prince Harry Tokyo Airport passport 08 10 23
Prince Harry.

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock 

Prince Harry is seen at Tokyo Airport as he heads to Singapore with his passport in hand on August 10.

In Her '1989' Era

Taylor Swift Eras SoFi Inglewood California
Taylor Swift.

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift takes the stage for her final performance at SoFi Stadium, marking the end of the first leg of the North American Eras Tour on August 9.

Big City

LL Cool J Superfan Times Square New York 08 09 23
LL Cool J.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

LL Cool J sports some silver accessories and a New York Yankees hat at a series premiere watch party for Superfan on August 9 in N.Y.C.

Showing Her Stripes

Gayle King Superfan Times Square New York 08 09 23
Gayle King.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Gayle King also stops by the same event in a green and pink striped dress.

Warm Welcome

Christina Aguilera Israel 08 09 23
Christina Aguilera.

Nir Pekin/MEGA

Christina Aguilera says hello to the crowd after landing in Tel Aviv on August 9 ahead of four shows at Rishon LeZion's Live Park.

Denim Days

Joe Keery New York Cafe Fanelli 08 09 23
Joe Keery.

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Joe Keery steps out for lunch with a friend in New York City in a denim jacket and dark sunglasses on August 9.

Arm in Arm

Tom Hiddleston Zawe Ashton The Effect London 08 09 23
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton.

Splashnews.com

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton walk arm in arm at an afterparty celebrating The Effect in London on August 9.

Concert Ready

Kyle Richards SoFi Taylor Swift The Shay 08 09 23
Kyle Richards.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi

Kyle Richards rocks an all-leather look at an Eras Tour pre-party hosted by SoFi at The Shay on August 9 in Culver City, California.

All Blue

Helena Christensen Stine Goya Copenhagen 08 09 23
Helena Christensen.

Cynthia Anderson/Shutterstock 

Helena Christensen walks the runway in a silky blue gown during the Stine Goya Spring/Summer 2024 show for Copenhagen Fashion Week on August 9.

Hitting the Stage

50 Cent Final Lap Barclays 08 09 23
50 Cent.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

50 Cent takes the stage during his 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on August 9.

Side by Side

Pat Houston Rayah Houston Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala Atlanta 08 09 23
Pat Houston and Rayah Houston.

Derek White/Getty Images

Pat Houston and her daughter, Rayah Houston, attend the 2nd Annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala in celebration of what would have been the iconic singer's 60th birthday at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta on August 9.

Standing Together

Patrick Duffy Sag Aftra Strike Burbank 08 09 23
Patrick Duffy.

London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Patrick Duffy flashes a smile as he holds up his picket sign outside of Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California, on August 9.

Peace Out

Keltie Knight polka dot Superfan New York 080923
Keltie Knight.

Splashnews.com

Keltie Knight sports a polka dot ensemble while promoting her new show, Superfan, in N.Y.C. on August 9.

Sweet Serenade

Lionel Richie performs during the "Sing A Song All Night Long" Tour stop at Scotiabank Arena on August 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario
Lionel Richie.

Jeremychanphotography/Getty

Lionel Richie glows under the spotlight during a Toronto stop on his Sing a Song All Night Long tour on August 8.

On the Mic

Kelsea Ballerini attends Under The Welcome Mat: Exclusive Rolling Up The Welcome Mat Short Film Screening & Conversation With Kelsea Ballerini at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on August 08, 2023
Kelsea Ballerini.

Jason Kempin/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini chats about her short film Rolling Up the Welcome Mat at a screening event on August 8 at Nashville's CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Italian Getaway

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble strolling in Portofino and shopping at Dolce and Gabbana's store in Portofino.
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Oliver Palombi / MEGA

Enjoying their summer vacation, Kris Jenner and her longtime beau Corey Gamble explore Portofino and stop at Dolce & Gabbana on August 9.

Wearing Solidarity

Kirsten Dunst and husband Jesse Plemons spotted at the Writers Guild of American strike in front of the Netflix Studio in Hollywood
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

TheImageDirect.com

Kirsten Dunst and her husband, Jesse Plemons, support the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in front of Netflix's Hollywood studios on August 8.

Rap Star

Offset at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Offset.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty

Under mood lighting, Offset performs his hits at Billboard's R&B Hip-Hop Live event in Los Angeles on August 8.

Union Town

Richard Gere is seen walking the picket line during the SAG-AFTRA strike in Greenwich Village on August 09, 2023 in New York City
Richard Gere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hollywood veteran Richard Gere walks the N.Y.C. picket line in support of his fellow SAG-AFTRA members on August 9.

Game Night

Monique Samuels from The Real Housewives of Potomac and Love & Marriage: DC

Merlin Entertainments

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels brings her three kids (from left to right) Milani, Chase and Christopher to the opening of Washington, D.C.'s LEGO Discovery Center.

Golden Moment

Sam Smith performs at Madison Square Garden
Sam Smith.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Sam Smith brings their usual glittering bravado to New York City's Madison Square Garden for a concert on August 8.

Good Sport

Prince Harry smiles as he speaks during an event organized by the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS)
Prince Harry.

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Prince Harry takes the mic to speak about sport, community and philanthropy at an event hosted by the International Sports Promotion Society on August 9 in Tokyo.

Panel Appearance

Storm Reid attends the panel for "Jazzy Jumpers" during the 21st Annual Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
Storm Reid.

Nick Hunt/Getty Images for MVAAFF

Storm Reid represents her upcoming documentary Jazzy Jumpers on August 8 at the 21st annual Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival.

Southern Visit

Snoop Dogg performs at PNC Music Pavilion
Snoop Dogg.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Charlotte, North Carolina, welcomes Snoop Dogg for a performance at the PNC Music Pavilion on August 8.

Dolled Up

EXCLUSIVE: Sophie Turner films scenes for her new ITVX show "Joan" in Birmingham, UK.
Sophie Turner.

UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

With her blonde hair cut into a bob, Sophie Turner gets into character for her upcoming ITVX show Joan while shooting scenes in Birmingham, England, on August 8.

New Generation

Ice Spice at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo
Ice Spice.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Ice Spice reads up on the latest in Billboard during the publication's R&B Hip-Hop Live event at The Novo in Los Angeles on August 8.

Evening Highlights

Jenna Dewan hosts an event highlighting the skin-renewing acids of NeoStrata
Jenna Dewan.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Jenna Dewan glows in the mirror while hosting an N.Y.C. event celebrating NEOSTRATA skin-renewing acids of NEOSTRATA on August 8.

Going with the Flow

Hailee Steinfeld participates in the Core Hydration. Where Balance Begins. panel
Hailee Steinfeld.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Core Hydration

Hailee Steinfeld talks about how she finds balance in life's most pivotal moments on a panel with Core Hydration in New York City on August 8.

Radio Visit

Eric McCormack visits SiriusXM Studios
Eric McCormack.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Looking cool in a classic white T-shirt, Eric McCormack pops by N.Y.C.'s SiriusXM Studios on August 8.

Making the Place Shimmer

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Taylor Swift dazzles on yet another night of her Eras Tour at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on August 7.

Pop Princess

Carly Rae Jepsen in concert, 'Anything to Be With You Tour'

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Looking angelic in sheer purple, Carly Rae Jepsen continues her Anything to Be with You Tour in New York City on August 8.

Summer Fun

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada packed on the PDA while having a day at the beach

CelebCandidly /Splash by Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Jaden Smith and his girlfriend Sab Zada enjoy the California sun during a beach date on August 8.

Smiles on Strike

Marisa Tomei is seen walking the picket line during the SAG-AFTRA strike in Manhattan

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Marisa Tomei supports her fellow SAG-AFTRA members while striking on the picket line in N.Y.C. on August 8.

Disco Chic

Chrishell Stause attends the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party at The Shay on August 07, 2023 in Culver City, California

Presley Ann/Getty

Chrishell Stause wears a bright smile and a festive blue ensemble at the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party at The Shay in Los Angeles on August 7.

Post-Show Pals

Kerry Washington was all smiles at Little Shop of Horrors while catching up post-show with her dear friend Jeremy Jordan

Rebecca J Michelson

Kerry Washington visits her former costar Jeremy Jordan backstage after his performance in Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors in N.Y.C. on August 5.

With the Band

Guns N Roses and Carrie Underwood from the opening if last nightÃ¢ÂÂs tour!

Guilherme Neto

Carrie Underwood joins Guns N' Roses on their tour stop in New Brunswick, Canada, on August 6.

Proud Partner

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD

Gabrielle Union shares a sweet moment with husband Dwyane Wade during his Hall of Fame induction celebration hosted by FWRD at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood on August 6.

Stage Smile

Dixie D'Amelio speaks during the "How the Family is Building a Lifestyle Media Empire and Rewriting the Business Playbook for Creators" panel at Magic, Project and Sourcing at Magic Las Vegas
Dixie D'Amelio.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Dixie D'Amelio speaks during the "How the Family Is Building a Lifestyle Media Empire and Rewriting the Business Playbook for Creators" panel at Magic Las Vegas on August 7.

Ready to Go

Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party
Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and G Flip.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi

Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and G Flip gear up for Taylor Swift's show at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium at a pre-party hosted by SoFi at The Shay on August 7.

Colors of the Rainbow

James Charles and JoJo Siwa grace the black carpet, striking poses and capturing the spotlight at his 'Painted' makeup launch event
JoJo Siwa.

Sub-Zero / BACKGRID

JoJo Siwa rocks a colorful makeup look at the launch of James Charles' Painted makeup line in L.A. on August 7.

Pretty in Pink

Lily Allen at the Duke of York Theatre, London
Lily Allen.

Shutterstock

Lily Allen wears a silky pink dress on August 7 at the Duke of York Theatre, where she is currently performing in a production of The Pillowman.

Summer in the Hamptons

Christie Brinkley attends Solving Kids' Cancer Benefit Hamptons Luncheon
Christie Brinkley.

Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images

Christie Brinkley raises her glass of bubbly at the Solving Kids' Cancer Benefit Hamptons Luncheon on August 7 at Tutto II Giorno in Southampton, New York.

Center Stage

Ludacris performs at Magic Las Vegas opening night party during Magic, Project and Sourcing at Magic Las Vegas
Ludacris.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Ludacris takes the stage at the Magic Las Vegas opening night party at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 7.

New York Minute

Dorinda Medley visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Dorinda Medley.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dorinda Medley shows off her mix-and-match ensemble while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on August 7 in N.Y.C.

Still Bejeweled

Sofia Vergara

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

A newly single Sofia Vergara steps out on August 4 to see Taylor Swift perform at SoFi stadium for the L.A. stop on her Eras Tour.

