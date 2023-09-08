Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Stroll in N.Y.C., Plus Penn Badgley, Prince Harry and More

01 of 80 Arm-in-Arm Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. BACKGRID Another day, another outing for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who step out again in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

02 of 80 Sparkle Motion Penn Badgley. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Penn Badgley has some fun with fashion on Sept. 6 at the Montblanc "Library Spirit: Episodes from Around the World" event in N.Y.C.

03 of 80 Royal Welcome Prince Harry. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Prince Harry smiles for the cameras as he arrives to the Sept. 7 WellChild Awards in London.

04 of 80 In the Shades Bradley Cooper. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com An (almost) unrecognizable Bradley Cooper takes a walk around N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

05 of 80 Such a Star Marc Anthony and David Beckham. Stewart Cook/Variety via Getty David Beckham helps present friend Marc Anthony with his Walk of Fame star during a ceremony in Hollywood on Sept. 7.

06 of 80 Sweater Weather Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Raymond Hall/GC Images Machine Gun Kelly leads the way for girlfriend Megan Fox as they exit a building in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

07 of 80 Up in Arms Andy Cohen. Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Andy Cohen has some fun with photographers while out in The Hamptons, New York, on Sept. 7.

08 of 80 Jean Queen Emily Ratajkowski. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Emily Ratajkowski hosts a launch event for her EmRata x AG collection launch event at The Highlight Room in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

09 of 80 In Her Head Lilly Singh. Craig Barritt/Getty Lilly Singh teams with Sesame Workshop for Headspace's "Mindful Families" event in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6 in celebration of the brand's "Mindful Parenting" collection and Sesame's Goodnight, World! season 2.



10 of 80 Spin Cycle Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Patrick and Arnold Schwarzenegger take a father-son ride around Los Angeles on Sept. 7.

11 of 80 Worlds Collide The Cast of &Juliet. Rebecca J Michelson AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys hangs with the cast of & Juliet on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.



12 of 80 Body Jewelry Charlize Theron. Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Charlize Theron wears a pearl bodice under her blazer at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Breitling's Meatpacking boutique in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

13 of 80 Power in Purple Cardi B. Theo Wargo/Getty Images In a pale lavender dress with matching accessories, Cardi B graces SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Sept. 6.

14 of 80 Sister-Made Shoes Charli D`Amelio, Dixie D`Amelio. Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Charli and Dixie D'Amelio keep their looks casually chic at the L.A. pop-up for their D'Amelio Footwear brand on Sept. 6.



15 of 80 Stylish Songstress Doja Cat. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Decorated in bold accessories, Doja Cat glitters upon arrival at Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour '23 at The Manhattan Center on Sept. 6.

16 of 80 NYFW Mainstay Gigi Hadid. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Gigi Hadid stands out in a bold yellow dress at Victoria's Secret's New York Fashion Week kickoff event in New York City on Sept. 6.

17 of 80 Glittering Trio Brandon Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Lee. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Pamela Anderson brings her sons Brandon and Dylan Lee to the Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds event in New York City on Sept. 6.

18 of 80 Glam Abroad Bar Refaeli. Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage Bar Refaeli glows in a strapless black gown with a white train at the Venice Film Festival red carpet for the film Origin on Sept. 6.

19 of 80 Radio Star Shaggy. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Shaggy rocks a denim jacket while visiting SiriusXM's N.Y.C. studios on Sept. 6.

20 of 80 High Energy Kyle Gass, Jack Black and John Spiker. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Kyle Gass, Jack Black and their Tenacious D bassist John Spiker jam out on stage at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 6.

21 of 80 Family Fashion Alysia Reiner and Livia Basche. Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Alysia Reiner sports a summery jumpsuit with a watermelon pattern alongside her daughter, Livia Basche, at the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.

22 of 80 Behind the Scenes Bruce Sussman, Melissa Etheridge and Barry Manilow. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Harmony co-composers Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow smile with Melissa Etheridge during rehearsals for their respective Broadway shows in New York City on Sept. 6. (Etheridge's show is called My Window.)



23 of 80 Rock Royalty Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richard. Ian West/PA Images via Getty Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones pose together at the launch event for their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, on Sept. 6 at the Hackney Empire in London.

24 of 80 Across the Pond Sydney Sweeney. Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Sydney Sweeney goes glam in London to attend the Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds album launch on Sept. 6.

25 of 80 Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo. Gotham/GC Images Olivia Rodrigo sports a bright red lip color while out in New York City on Sept. 6.

26 of 80 Bumping Along Chanel Iman. Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock Chanel Iman celebrates her collaboration with Bumpsuit in a sheer off-the-shoulder dress on Sept. 5 in N.Y.C.

27 of 80 City Gal Candace Bushnell. Bennett Raglin/Getty Candace Bushnell is all smiles at The Museum at FIT's 2023 Couture Council Luncheon honoring Gabriela Hearst on Sept. 6 N.Y.C.

28 of 80 Ciao, Bella! Bella Thorne. Victor Boyko/Getty Bella Thorne accessorizes her T-shirt and denim shorts with an oversized cross necklace as she arrives at the Hotel Excelsior pier for the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 6.

29 of 80 Behind the Camera Christine Quinn. TheImageDirect.com Christine Quinn takes a turn behind the camera while capturing wildlife on safari in Kenya.

30 of 80 Getting Fresh Air Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Diamond / BACKGRID Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively brave the New York City heat for a morning stroll on Sept. 6.

31 of 80 Chic Honor Kelly Rowland. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Kelly Rowland accepts the Fashion Icon of the Year award at Harlem's Fashion Row's annual Fashion Show and Style Awards at N.Y.C.'s Apollo Theater on Sept. 5.

32 of 80 Good Chat Jake Gyllenhaal. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Jake Gyllenhaal wears a colorful shirt to speak in conversation with Hannah Goldfield at N.Y.C.'s 92NY on Sept. 5.

33 of 80 Applauding Crowd Emma Watson and Anna Wintour. Gotham/GC Images Fellow Brits in N.Y.C. Emma Watson and Anna Wintour watch the US Open tennis championships from neighboring seats on Sept. 5.

34 of 80 Date Night Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson. Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson join J.Crew for their 40 Years of American Style celebration at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on Sept. 5.

35 of 80 Music Maker Taylor Swift. Robert Kamau/GC Images Taylor Swift matches her camel-colored bag to her baseball cap while leaving Electric Lady Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 5.

36 of 80 Curtain Call Victor Anate, Naomi Campbell and Edvin Thompson. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Naomi Campbell links hands with designers Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson during the runway show for PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 5.



37 of 80 Front Row Friends Emily Ratajkowski and Jasmine Tookes. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski and Jasmine Tookes both opt for plunging necklines to attend the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City on Sept. 5.

38 of 80 On Air Kevin Bacon. Noam Galai/Getty Images Looking fresh in a dark denim jacket, Kevin Bacon hangs out at SiriusXM's New York City studios on Sept. 5.

39 of 80 Game Time Chloe Grace Moretz. Gotham/GC Images Chloë Grace Moretz watches the US Open in the Emirates Suite from behind sleek cat-eye sunglasses on Sept. 5 in New York City.

40 of 80 Expert Voice Elijah Wood. Donny Evans Elijah Wood takes the mic to speak at Dragon Con in Atlanta.

41 of 80 Stylish Duo Harris Reed and Florence Pugh. Ian West/PA Images via Getty Florence Pugh shows off her spiky blonde 'do alongside Harris Reed while attending the Elle Style Awards at the Old Sessions House in London on Sept. 5.

42 of 80 Big Night Gemma Chan. Dave Benett/Getty Gemma Chan attends the Elle Style Awards, where she received the Changemaker Award, at The Old Sessions House in London on Sept. 5.

43 of 80 Flower Power Heidi Klum. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Heidi Klum steps out in a floral coat on Sept. 5 in L.A.

44 of 80 Coordinated Couple Bella Thorne and Mark Emms. Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage Bella Thorne looks up at her fiancé Mark Emms as they walk the red carpet for Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4.

45 of 80 City Gal Emily Ratajkowski. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews Emily Ratajkowski opts for a sheer grey maxidress while out and about in N.Y.C on Sept. 5.

46 of 80 Fashion Forward Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Gotham/GC Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly sport sunglasses as they step out in New York City on Sept. 5.

47 of 80 Funny Girl Kathy Griffin. Kelly Lee Barrett Kathy Griffin stops by the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for a screening of The Devil Wears Prada on Sept. 2, hosted by Cinespia.

48 of 80 Girls' Night Lele Pons, Anitta. World Red Eye Lele Pons and Anitta look ready for a night out at LIV Miami on Sept. 3.

49 of 80 Bow Down Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are among the star-studded attendees at Beyoncé's Sept. 4 concert on the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

50 of 80 Movie Star Jacob Elordi. Franco Origlia/Getty Images Jacob Elordi rocks a classic black suit — featuring a subtle butterfly pinned to his lapel — on the red carpet for Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4.

51 of 80 All Together Sheryl Lee Ralph. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Sheryl Lee Ralph is all smiles as she joins the the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO's 36th annual Labor Day Parade in Philadelphia on Sept. 4.

52 of 80 Red Hot Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews Megan Fox shows off a new red 'do while stepping out with Machine Gun Kelly on Sept. 4 in New York City.

53 of 80 On the Court Tina Fey. Gotham/GC Images Tina Fey keeps it casual as attends the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships in N.Y.C. on Sept. 4.

54 of 80 Listen Up Natalie Portman. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images Natalie Portman sports a tweed outfit onstage at the IAA Conference on Affordable Sustainable Mobility as part of the IAA MOBILITY 2023 at Trade Fair Center Messe München on Sept. 5 in Munich, Germany.

55 of 80 Peace Out Lizzo and Chris Rock. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Lizzo throws up a peace sign as she poses with Chris Rock at the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 4.

56 of 80 Double Date Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino. Billy Rosewood / SplashNews Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino walk hand in hand as the step out for a double date with Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin (not pictured) in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3.

57 of 80 City Walk Rita Ora. SplashNews Rita Ora rocks a jungle-inspired ensemble in Rome while promoting her new album, You & I, on Sept. 5.

58 of 80 Game Time Naomi Campbell. Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews Naomi Campbell catches Carlos Alcaraz's match during the US Open in N.Y.C on Sept. 4.

59 of 80 Concert Kiss Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai. Presley Ann/Getty Images Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai share a sweet moment at SoFi's pre-party for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at The Shay in L.A. on Sept. 4.

60 of 80 Backstage Pass Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Billie Jean King, Joe Moeller, Melanie La Barrie, Paulo Szot, Brandon Antonio and Justin David Sullivan. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Billie Jean King poses backstage with Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Lorna Courtney, Ben Jackson Walker, Joe Moeller, Melanie La Barrie, Paulo Szot, Brandon Antonio and Justin David Sullivan at & Juliet on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre in N.Y.C on Sept. 2.

61 of 80 Bear Down Patrick Carroll. Maurice Holloway Philanthropist Patrick Carroll speaks at the Union League Boys & Girls Club in Chicago on Aug. 29 during his Kickz for Kids Charity event, sharing more on his plan to donate $1 million worth of high-end sneakers to 10 Boys & Girls Clubs across the U.S.

62 of 80 Show Time Bruno Mars. Splashnews A bandana-clad Bruno Mars performs at São Paulo's The Town festival in Brazil on Sept. 3.



63 of 80 Shimmer & Shine Lady Gaga. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas Lady Gaga leans into retro style for her Jazz & Piano residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Aug. 31.

64 of 80 Eyes on the Game Spike Lee. Gotham/GC Images Spike Lee zones in on the court at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.

65 of 80 Rock Break Queens of the Stone Age. Donny Evans Rock band Queens of the Stone Age visits the Fox Theatre in Atlanta while on their The End Is Nero tour on Aug. 18.

66 of 80 Sparkling Star Leona Lewis. Victor Boyko/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR Leona Lewis wows in a glitzy silver gown at the amfAR Venezia gala on Sept. 3 in Venice, Italy.

67 of 80 Highland Style King Charles Queen Camilla. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Wearing a kilt in his official tartan pattern, King Charles sits with Queen Camilla at the 2023 Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Scotland on Sept. 2.

68 of 80 Hot Couple Taika Waititi Rita Ora. Ryan Emberley/amfAR/amfAR via Getty Images Taika Waititi and Rita Ora spend date night at the amfAR Venezia gala, presented by Mastercard and Red Sea International Film Festival, on Sept. 3 in Venice, Italy.

69 of 80 Movie Goer Priscilla Presley. Dominique Charriau/WireImage Priscilla Presley visits Italy for the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4.

70 of 80 Father-Daughter Dinner Ethan Hawke and Maya Thurman Hawke. Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Ethan Hawke shares a moment with his daughter Maya Hawke at IFC Films' The Taste of Things dinner in Telluride, Colorado, on Sept. 3.

71 of 80 Long Island Time Grier Henchy Brook Shield. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Brooke Shields brings her daughter Grier Henchy as her date to the 2023 Hampton Classic Horse Show on Sept. 3 in Bridgehampton, New York.

72 of 80 Glam Girl Adriana Lima. Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Adriana Lima sparkles in a night sky-inspired gown during the Venice International Film Festival premiere of The Killer on Sept. 3.

73 of 80 Winning Smile Emilia Clarke. Francois G. Durand/Getty Images A proud Emilia Clarke holds her Nouvel Hollywood award for her role in The Pod Generation at the 49th Deauville American Film Festival in France on Sept. 3.

74 of 80 Gold Trim Kate Beckinsale. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival Kate Beckinsale brings high fashion to the amfAR Venezia gala on Sept. 3 in Venice, Italy.

75 of 80 Royal Cheer Prince Harry. Harry How/Getty Images Prince Harry looks excited to catch the on-field action as Inter Miami CF plays home team Los Angeles Football Club on Sept. 3.

76 of 80 Team Spirit David Beckham. Carlos Piaggio/Shutterstock Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham greets his soccer players at BMO Stadium in L.A., where the team played Los Angeles Football Club on Sept. 3.

77 of 80 Sports Fan Selena Gomez. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images Selena Gomez reacts to the second-half action of the Los Angeles Football Club vs. Inter Miami CF game at BMO Stadium in L.A. on Sept. 3.



78 of 80 Fashionable Friends Emma Corrin and Sydney Sweeney. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Emma Corrin and Sydney Sweeney lock eyes at a photo call for MiuMiu Women's Tales during the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

79 of 80 Commanding the Carpet Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Maggie Gyllenhaal attends a photo call for MiuMiu Women's Tales during the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.