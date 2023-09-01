George and Amal Clooney Bask Under the Venice Sun, Plus Patrick Dempsey, Andy Cohen, Teresa Giudice and More

01 of 80 Golden Hour George Clooney and Amal Clooney. Franco Origlia/GC Images George and Amal Clooney make for a stunning couple under the glow of the Italian sun while spending time in Venice on August 31.

02 of 80 Dreamy as Ever Patrick Dempsey. Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty All dressed up in a crisp tuxedo, Patrick Dempsey wows on the red carpet for the premiere of Ferrari at the Venice Film Festival on August 31.

03 of 80 Summer in the Hamptons Andy Cohen. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews Andy Cohen stands out in bubblegum pink while stopping in East Hampton on August 30.



04 of 80 Batter Up Teresa Giudice. Jackie Brown / SplashNews Teresa Giudice takes the field to play in a charity softball game on August 30 in Brooklyn.

05 of 80 Glowing Bright Rita Ora. Franco Origlia/GC Images Rita Ora's all black outfit stands out against the blue waters of Venice, Italy on August 31.

06 of 80 Meet and Greet Leanne Morgan with Reese Witherspoon. Catherine Powell Reese Witherspoon pals around with funnywoman Leanne Morgan at her comedy show in Nashville on August 28.



07 of 80 Paradise Found Amanza Smith. Cupshe Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith wears a sheer tiger-striped dress at the Cupshe x Isle of Paradise Beach House event on August 30 in Los Angeles.



08 of 80 Off-Stage Stars Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad. Bruce Glikas/Getty Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad smile together on a press day for their new Broadway show Gutenberg! The Musical! at the Alvin Ailey NYC Rehearsal Studios on August 30.

09 of 80 On Air Selena Gomez. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM Selena Gomez tunes in at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on August 30.

10 of 80 Visiting Italy Patrick Dempsey. Daniele Cifala/Mega Patrick Dempsey wears pinstripes at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where he smiles at a photocall for his upcoming flick Ferrari on August 31.

11 of 80 Street Strut Rita Ora. Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic Rita Ora looks sleek and stylish in glossy black pants and a lace top in Venice, Italy on August 31.

12 of 80 Neon Trio Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images America's Got Talent judges Heidi Klum, Terry Crews and Sofia Vergara snap a selfie during an episode of their show on August 30.

13 of 80 Driving Abroad Adam Driver. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Adam Driver smiles at a photocall event for his upcoming biopic Ferrari at the Venice International Film Festival on August 31.

14 of 80 In the Stands Pusha T. Gotham/GC Images Pusha T sits courtside at the US Open Tennis Tournament in New York City's Queens borough on August 30.

15 of 80 Summer Whites Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Pierre Suu/GC Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears an eggshell blazer while out and about in Paris on August 31.

16 of 80 Under Spotlights Finneas. Burak Cingi/Redferns Finneas takes the stage at London's Electric Ballroom for a performance on August 30.

17 of 80 Retail Therapy Jasmine Tookes. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Wearing all black from head-to-toe, Jasmine Tookes steps out of a L'Agence store in Beverly Hills on August 30.



18 of 80 Tournament Time Laurie Hernandez. Gotham/GC Images In a sporty ensemble with white tennis shoes, Laurie Hernandez poses during the 2023 US Open in N.Y.C. on August 30.

19 of 80 On the Go Billie Eilish. TheImageDirect.com Billie Eilish is all smiles as she leaves a secret concert held at the Electric Ballroom in London on August 30.

20 of 80 Reporting Live Sofia Vergara. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Sofia Vergara arrives for a taping of America's Got Talent season 18 live show in Pasadena, California on August 29.

21 of 80 Sunny Stroll Julianne Moore. TheImageDirect.com Julianne Moore keeps it casual as she steps out in New York City on August 30 wearing a denim top and a baseball cap.

22 of 80 Three of a Kind Melinda Gates, Phoebe Gates and Jennifer Gates. Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock Melinda Gates poses with her daughters, Phoebe and Jennifer, at an Evening Celebrating Women in Sports in support of the Women's Tennis Association hosted by Stella McCartney, Phoebe and her Phia co-founder Sophia Kianni on August 29.

23 of 80 On the Court J Balvin and Jimmy Butler. T.JACKSON / BACKGRID J Balvin and Jimmy Butler stopped for a game of pickup basketball (and a selfie) in Downtown, New York City on August 29.

24 of 80 Fun in the Sun Chris Martin. Hope / SplashNews Chris Martin makes a splash at the beach in Los Angeles on August 29.

25 of 80 Longtime Pals Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Robin Marshall/Shutterstock Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul hit the picket line outside of Sony in L.A. on August 29.

26 of 80 Linked Up Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry. Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry show off their golf skills as they host the Workday Charity Classic at Stanford Golf Course on August 28.

27 of 80 All Love Queen Latifah. Jean Catuffe/GC Images Queen Latifah opts for a Jimi Hendrix t-shirt for day two of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29 in N.Y.C.

28 of 80 Purple Reign Kelly Osbourne. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kelly Osbourne sports purple hair and an animal print dress at Drake's restaurant in L.A. on August 29.

29 of 80 Shimmer and Shine Rita Ora. Emma R/Agenzia/SplashNews Rita Ora stuns in a sparkly outfit paired with sky-high platform shoes at RTL HITS award show on August 29 in Verona, Italy.

30 of 80 Showtime Dan Reynolds. Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images Dan Reynolds takes the stage, sans a shirt, while performing with Imagine Dragons on August 29 at Park HaYarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel.

31 of 80 Tennis Time Ariana Debose. Rob Kim/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila Ariana DeBose shows off her refreshing cocktail at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the US Open on August 29 in N.Y.C.

32 of 80 Red Hot Diane Kruger. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Diane Kruger opts for a red and black ensemble at the premiere for Visions at Pathe Wepler in Paris on August 29.

33 of 80 Chic Couple Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. Raymond Hall/GC Images Hailey and Justin Bieber show off their signature street style while strolling hand-in-hand around N.Y.C. on August 29.

34 of 80 Rallying On Danny DeVito. David Lobel/INSTARimages Danny DeVito enjoys the on-court action during opening day of the US Open tennis tournament in New York City on August 28.

35 of 80 Hip Hop Hype Snoop Dogg. Daniel DeSlover/Shutterstock Snoop Dogg raps into a gold microphone, continuing on his High School Reunion tour at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California on August 27.

36 of 80 Party of Three Winnie Harlow, Diplo and Dillon Francis. Danny Mahoney Winnie Harlow hangs out with DJs Diplo and Dillon Francis at Las Vegas' XS Nightclub on August 27.

37 of 80 Front Lines Lin-Manuel Miranda. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Lin-Manuel Miranda wears a SAG-AFTRA hat to the strike picket line in N.Y.C. on August 29.

38 of 80 Just Desserts Brody Jenner. Matt Reeves for TAO Chicago New dad Brody Jenner poses with his elaborate 40th birthday cake during his celebration at TAO restaurant in Chicago.



39 of 80 Living Luxe Lizzo. SplashNews Holding a miniature purse and a glass of champagne, Lizzo shops at Chanel in Beverly Hills on August 29.

40 of 80 Smile and Wave Heidi Klum. TheImageDirect.com Heidi Klum glows in a sunset-colored ensemble upon arrival at her work in Pasadena, California on August 29.

41 of 80 Inked Up Pete Wentz. TheImageDirect.com Pete Wentz goes shirtless under the L.A. sun while playing tennis on August 28.



42 of 80 Perfect Match Barack Obama Michelle Obama. Jean Catuffe/GC Images Barack and Michelle Obama lock eyes while watching the first round of men's singles at the US Open in N.Y.C. on August 28.

43 of 80 Jean Queen Rita Ora. SplashNews.com Rita Ora straps herself into a denim ensemble on her way to a press conference before the RTL Power Hits show in Verona, Italy on August 29.

44 of 80 Girls Rock Este Haim. Jean Catuffe/GC Images With a bass guitar around her neck, Este Haim jams out with the crowd while she and her sisters play at All Points East Festival at Victoria Park in London on August 28.

45 of 80 Behind the Wheel Pete Davidson. TheImageDirect.com Pete Davidson cruises around New York City on August 26 before heading to a venue for a stop on his comedy tour.



46 of 80 Suited Up Seal. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila Seal wears a pinstriped suit to the US Open in the Queens borough of New York City on August 28.

47 of 80 Trendsetter Allison Holker. FILMDIGITLS//MEGA Looking stellar in stripes, Allison Holker poses for fashion brand Kittenish's street style shoot in North Hollywood on August 28.

48 of 80 Girl Power Victoria Monet Cardi B. Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones Cardi B (right) supports Victoria Monét at her Jaguar II album release party sponsored by Tres Generaciones tequila in Los Angeles on August 25.

49 of 80 Fashion Statement Anna Wintour. Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock Anna Wintour dons red and blue florals for the red carpet opening night session at the US Open in N.Y.C. on August 28.

50 of 80 All Dolled Up Lily Allen. BB/MEGA Lily Allen stands out in a bright yellow fishtail dress after seeing The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre in London on August 28.

51 of 80 Fighting Together Katherine Heigl. jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images Katherine Heigl joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA picketers with pride outside of Paramount Studios in Hollywood on August 28.

52 of 80 Staying in Shape Olivia Wilde. SplashNews.com Olivia Wilde sports a maroon workout outfit after leaving her gym in Studio City, California on August 28.

53 of 80 Parading Around Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Lensi Photography/SplashNews.com Covered in colors and feathers, Leigh-Anne Pinnock walks with the Mahogany Mas Band during London's Notting Hill Carnival on August 28.



54 of 80 Cheesy Style Coral Castillo. Movi Inc On August 29, fashion designer Coral Castillo flaunts her new MAC'ramé collection in collaboration with Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese in Los Angeles.



55 of 80 Mic in Hand Steve Harvey. Paras Griffin/Getty Steve Harvey smiles while speaking on stage during day two of Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on August 27.



56 of 80 Cruising Around Justin Bieber. Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Hooded up in a gray sweatshirt, Justin Bieber rides through N.Y.C. on a Citi Bike on August 28.

57 of 80 Winning Smile Simone Biles. Ezra Shaw/Getty Simone Biles waves to cheering crowds after winning first place in the floor competition during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California on August 27.

58 of 80 Mix Master Mark Wahlberg. Julian Otavo Mark Wahlberg takes over Rocco's Tacos in Delray Beach, Florida to serve up cocktails made with his Flecha Azul tequila on August 5.

59 of 80 Date Night Aaron and Lauren Paul. Kelly Lee Barrett Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren snuggle up on August 27, the actor's birthday, to see a screening of Poltergeist hosted by Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.



60 of 80 Power in Numbers David Arquette. David Livingston/Getty David Arquette joins the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket lines outside of Paramount Studios in L.A. on August 28.

61 of 80 City Glam Hailey Bieber. Raymond Hall/GC Images Hailey Bieber makes a fiery fashion statement in bright red while hanging out in Midtown Manhattan on August 28.

62 of 80 High Note Rita Ora. SplashNews.com Rita Ora headlines the SZIN Festival in Hungary with high energy in August 26.



63 of 80 Curtain Call Sean Hayes. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Goodnight, Oscar star Sean Hayes greets fans after his final performance in the Broadway play on August 27.

64 of 80 All That Glitters Beyoncé. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock Beyoncé wows in Las Vegas wearing a sheer crystal bodysuit during her Renaissance World Tour on August 26.

65 of 80 Staying Fit Jeremy Allen White. TheImageDirect.com Jeremy Allen White hits the streets of L.A. for a shirtless jog on August 27.



66 of 80 Model Behavior Hailey Bieber. The Hollywood Curtain/Backgrid Hailey Bieber wears a bright spotted dress and a glittery initial necklace while out to dinner with friends Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid in Santa Monica on August 26.



67 of 80 Big Talent Ricky Martin. The Grosby Group/BACKGRID Ricky Martin delights crowds in San Juan, Perto Rico, with his Symphonic concert on August 26.



68 of 80 Down Under Chris Hemsworth. Media-Mode/SplashNews.com Chris Hemsworth looks cool and casual in shades and a hat before hitting the waves to surf in Australia's Byron Bay on August 28.



69 of 80 Across the Pond Billie Eilish. Backgrid Billie Eilish belts out her hits on stage during the U.K.'s Reading Festival on August 27.

70 of 80 Made You Look Meghan Trainor. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images Meghan Trainor holds her sound of the year Streamy Award at the annual ceremony for digital creators on August 27 in Los Angeles.

71 of 80 Sunday Best Jane Seymour. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Wearing a big red hat and an even bigger smile, Jane Seymour attends the 2023 Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York, on August 27.

72 of 80 Fearless Fashion Phaedra Parks. Paras Griffin/Getty Images Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Phaedra Parks wears a sheer woven dress to the 2023 Fashion Statement event at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta on August 27.

73 of 80 Hands in the Air Mel C. Lorne Thomson/Redferns Mel C brings glitz and glam to The Big Feastival in Kingham, Oxfordshire, where she performed on August 27.

74 of 80 Out & About Zachary Levi and Caroline Tyler. Sean O'Neill/SplashNews.com Zachary Levi and his girlfriend Caroline Tyler explore Toronto after the actor's visit to Fan Expo Canada on August 27.



75 of 80 Dynamic Duo Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian attend the This Is About Humanity 5th Anniversary Soirée on August 26 in Los Angeles.

76 of 80 Music Man Shaq. Thomas E Briglia/PhotoGraphics 2023/Shutterstock Shaquille O'Neal works the DJ table at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on August 26.

77 of 80 Having a Ball Olivia Culpo. Emma McIntyre/Getty for Celsius Olivia Culpo gets sporty at the Celsius pickleball tournament at David Dobrik's Los Angeles home on August 25.

78 of 80 Queen of Cream Jessica Biel. Gotham/GC Jessica Biel rocks a head-to-toe cream outfit on August 26 in New York City.

79 of 80 All Black Sofia Vergara. BACKGRID Sofia Vergara wears a casual black jeans and tank top look to celebrity hotspot Cecconi's in Los Angeles on August 27.