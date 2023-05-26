Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Link Up in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Hanks at Harvard, Kim Kardashian and More

01 of 80 All Smiles Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Rumored to be reigniting their romantic flame, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes step out for some shopping in N.Y.C. on May 25.

02 of 80 It's an Honor Jay Connor / SplashNews.com After delivering the commencement speech at Harvard University graduation on May 25, Tom Hanks receives a Cast Away-themed gift with his honorary degree from the university.

03 of 80 Fangirl Fashion Kim Kardashian. Jackson Lee / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com Kim Kardashian sports a camouflage jacket at the Blink-182 concert in Brooklyn on May 24.



04 of 80 Sound Check Ryan Seacrest. Lisa Buser, Le Bonheur Childrenâs Hospital, Brad Vest, Le Bonheur Childrenâs Hospital, Katie Klochany, Ryan Seacrest Foundation Ryan Seacrest appears at the opening of his foundation's 12th state-of-the-art broadcast studio at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.

05 of 80 Light Show Zoey Deutch. Courtesy St.Regis Hotels&Resorts / MEGA Zoey Deutch glows at the St. Regis Kanai Resort in Mexico, where she attended a Midnight Supper to celebrate the hotel's opening on May 19.

06 of 80 Bold Look Hailee Steinfeld. Eric Kowalsky / BACKGRID Hailee Steinfeld wears head-to-toe orange in a netted dress and matching overcoat in New York City on May 25.

07 of 80 Fiery in France Lori Harvey. Gisela Schober/Getty Lori Harvey wows in a cut-out red dress at the amfAR Cannes Gala, where guests sipped Clase Azul Tequila, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25.

08 of 80 Suitably Accessorized Ashley Graham. Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Ashley Graham sports a black-and-white ensemble with an oversized hat and ascot at the amfAR Cannes Gala.

09 of 80 Statement Style Bebe Rexha. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Looking like a butterfly in an elaborate winged gown, Bebe Rexha makes a statement at the amfAR Gala in Cannes on May 25.

10 of 80 Unbreakable Bond Kelly Rowland. Spencer Paddock for FamilyGuardÃ¢ Kelly Rowland spends quality time with her son Noah to support the FamilyGuard Brand's YES, PLAY! initiative.

11 of 80 Summer Stroll Julia Garner. TheImageDirect.com Julia Garner and her Ozark costar Charlie Tahan step into the sun for a walk around N.Y.C. on May 25.

12 of 80 Rainbow Regalia JoJo Siwa. TheImageDirect.com JoJo Siwa rocks her own colorful merch while enjoying a day out in L.A. on May 24.

13 of 80 Pucker Up Marni Senofonte, Olivier Rousteing and Kim Kardashian. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Marni Senofonte, Olivier Rousteing and Kim Kardashian pose for a sweet photo at the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 24.

14 of 80 Leading Man George Clooney. Joshua Sammer/Getty George Clooney is all smiles at the Deutsche Postcode Lotterie Charity Gala on May 24 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

15 of 80 All Blue Cara Delevingne. MM/ABACA/Shutterstock Cara Delevingne is model fierce in a blue ensemble with coordinating eye makeup as she attends the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 24.

16 of 80 Longtime Love Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. Dave Benett/Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have a date night at the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 24 during the Cannes Film Festival.

17 of 80 Biggest Fan Kourtney Kardashian. PapCulture / BACKGRID Kourtney Kardashian shows her support for husband, Travis Barker, by sporting a Blink-182 T-shirt ahead of the band's show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 24.

18 of 80 Gal Pals Gayle King, Ava Duvernay and Oprah Winfrey. Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images Gayle King, Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey pose together ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2024 at Isola Bella in Stresa, Italy, on May 24.

19 of 80 In Character Justin Baldoni. Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Justin Baldoni is seen on the set of It Ends with Us in New Jersey dressed as his character, Ryle, in a onesie covered in rainbows.

20 of 80 Princess Pink Kate Middleton. Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com Kate Middleton visits the Foundling Museum in London dressed in a pink pantsuit paired with a white belt and matching earrings on May 25.

21 of 80 Bejeweled Beauty Kate Beckinsale. Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock Kate Beckinsale dazzles in a light green gown featuring a bejeweled bodice at the screening of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

22 of 80 Jumping for Joy Rebel Wilson, Natalie Abbott, Charlotte MacInnes and Stevie Jean. Dave Benett/Getty Rebel Wilson stays dry as Natalie Abbott, Charlotte MacInnes and Stevie Jean take a dip in the sea during a party hosted by Wilson, Unigram, Access Entertainment and Warner Music in celebration of her film,The Deb, during the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

23 of 80 Good Night LL Cool J. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images LL Cool J attends the 12th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 24.

24 of 80 Star Power Heidi Klum. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Heidi Klum has some fun with her dramatic yellow gown at a screening of La Passion de Dodin Bouffant (The Pot au Feu) during the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

25 of 80 Suns Out Shawn Mendes. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Shawn Mendes shows off his arm tattoos during an outing in New York City on May 24.

26 of 80 Studio Time Taylor Swift. BACKGRID Taylor Swift sports her classic red lipstick as she arrives at Electric Lady Studio in New York City on May 24.

27 of 80 Nothing But Glam Winnie Harlow. Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Winnie Harlow looks regal in a green ensemble as she walks the red carpet for La Passion De Dodin Bouffant at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

28 of 80 Fired Up Eva Longoria. Best Image / BACKGRID Eva Longoria holds a sparkler and glass of bubbly at the Together We Give charity dinner during the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

29 of 80 New York Minute Camila Cabello. BACKGRID Dressed in an oversized brown blazer, Camila Cabello is spotted out and about in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on May 24.

30 of 80 Snack Time Ariana Madix. BACKGRID Ariana Madix is decked out in Raising Cane's merch while filming at one of the fast-food chain's drive-through locations on May 24.

31 of 80 Positively Pink Hailee Steinfeld. Gotham/GC Images Hailee Steinfeld is bright and spring-ready while rocking a hot pink dress in New York City on May 24.

32 of 80 Book Worm Sarah Jessica Parker. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Sarah Jessica Parker takes the mic at the U.S. Book Show in New York City at the NYU Kimmel Center on May 24.

33 of 80 Cheers to 100 Years Sofia Coppola, Keanu Reeves. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves pose together at 100th anniversary celebration for The House of Suntory in New York City on May 23.

34 of 80 Big Night 50 Cent. Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com 50 Cent flashes a big smile as he takes the stage at E11even in Miami on May 20.

35 of 80 Cannes Couple Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Air Mail/Warner Brothers Discovery Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are dressed to the nines at a party hosted by Air Mail and Warner Brothers Discovery at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

36 of 80 Red Hot Hailee Steinfeld. Raymond Hall/GC Images Hailee Steinfeld stuns in a red monochrome outfit while stopping by Good Morning America in New York City on May 24.

37 of 80 Looking Dapper Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Rupert Friend. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Rupert Friend pose together on the red carpet for Asteroid City at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

38 of 80 Smiles and the City Jennifer Lawrence. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Jennifer Lawrence is all smiles as she steps out in New York City with a friend on May 23.

39 of 80 Throwback Style Billie Eilish. BACKGRID Billie Eilish rocks and all-black ensemble topped off with a '90s zig-zag headband following a workout in L.A. on May 23.

40 of 80 Hand in Hand Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor. BrosNYC / BACKGRID Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor step out for a stroll in New York City on May 22.

41 of 80 Party People Alessandra Ambrosio, Matheus Mazzafera, Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Air Mail/Warner Brothers Discovery Alessandra Ambrosio and Matheus Mazzafera pose with newly-engaged Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma at the Air Mail Party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

42 of 80 Center Stage Padma Lakshmi. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for The Moth Padma Lakshmi takes the stage at Full Bloom: The 2023 Moth Ball honoring Hasan Minhaj on May 23.

43 of 80 Peace Out Andie MacDowell. TheImageDirect.com Andie MacDowell throws up a peace sign at Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

44 of 80 Two of a Kind Billy Crystal, Bette Midler. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Billy Crystal and Bette Midler attend a conversation and screening of the Broadway show, Mr. Saturday Night, at 92NY on May 23.

45 of 80 Seaside Star Sydney Sweeney. Arnold Jerocki/GC Images Sydney Sweeney sports a frosty blue ensemble and matching eyeshadow outside of the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes on May 23.

46 of 80 Romance Abroad Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson. Gisela Schober/Getty Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson share a loving gaze before a Cannes Film Festival screening on May 23.

47 of 80 Emerald Elegance Julia Garner. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty In a bold green gown, Julia Garner makes a colorful statement for the screening of Asteroid City in Cannes on May 23.

48 of 80 Film Fans Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks wave to crowds on the red carpet for Asteroid City at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23.

49 of 80 At the Window Eli Manning. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock In support of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, Eli Manning tries out a new gig at a Dunkin' drive-through in New Jersey on May 23, otherwise known as Iced Coffee Day.

50 of 80 In the Sun Nicky Hilton. BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID Nicky Hilton rocks jeans and a button-up while out and about in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on May 23.

51 of 80 Camera Ready Nicole Young. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Selling Sunset star Nicole Young shimmers in a coral dress ahead of an L.A. photo shoot on May 23.

52 of 80 Star on Paper Jessica Chastain. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images In honor of her Broadway performance in A Doll's House, Jessica Chastain gets her likeness turned into a portrait to be hung on the wall of fame at N.Y.C. restaurant Sardi’s on May 18.

53 of 80 Back Across the Pond Harry Styles. On another U.K. leg of the Love On Tour, Harry Styles performs at the Coventry Building Society Arena on May 22.

54 of 80 Comedy Queen Rachel Brosnahan. Allison Dinner/Variety via Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan poses with a star honoring her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel character, Midge Maisel, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22.

55 of 80 Happy Faces Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Warner Bros. Discovery Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott share a smiley moment at the L.A. premiere dinner for her Max original series, What Am I Eating?, on May 22.

56 of 80 Flamboyant Frills Ashley Graham. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Conde Nast Ashley Graham brings feathers and flair to a Cannes Film Festival party for British Vogue and Chopard on May 22 in the French town.

57 of 80 Cocktail Party Cardi B. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Starco Brands Looking bright in a colorful catsuit, Cardi B poses in Santa Monica on May 22 during the Summer Cocktails with Cardi event for her own alcohol brand Whipshots.

58 of 80 Song & Dance Ronald Burkle, Naomi Campbell, Robin Thicke, Mohammed Al Turki and Jon Kortajarena. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS Naomi Campbell gets serenaded by Robin Thicke at her BOSS Loves Naomi birthday event on May 22 in Cannes while attendees Ronald Burkle, Mohammed Al Turki and Jon Kortajarena look on.

59 of 80 Dads' Night Out Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis. London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Jason Sudeikis and his son, Otis, 9, watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets alongside Jason Bateman and his daughter, Maple, 11, in Downtown L.A. at Crypto.com Arena on May 22.

60 of 80 Sporty Chic Kesha. TheImageDirect.com Kesha steps out to run errands on May 22 in L.A.



61 of 80 Party Time Eva Herzigová and Helena Christensen. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Conde Nast Models Eva Herzigová and Helena Christensen doll up in Cannes on May 22 for a celebration at the Hôtel Martinez hosted by British Vogue and Chopard.

62 of 80 Family Affair Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Christina Schwarzenegger. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger arrive at The Grove in Los Angeles for the premiere of Netflix’s new series FUBAR on May 22.

63 of 80 Marvel Madness Brian Tyree Henry, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson and Lauren Vélez. Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars Brian Tyree Henry, Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson and Lauren Vélez attend a photo call for their new film in Beverly Hills on May 22.

64 of 80 All Love Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock Gigi Hadid sends some love while walking the red carpet for Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine) at the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21.

65 of 80 Welcome to New York TheImageDirect.com Taylor Swift returns to the Electric Lady Recording Studio in New York City on May 22 following her three-day stint at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

66 of 80 Warm Embrace MEGA / BACKGRID Renée Zellweger shares a celebratory hug with Ant Anstead after his semi-professional soccer team wins a championship game in La Mirada, California, on May 21.

67 of 80 Model Behavior LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns at a screening for Club Zero at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

68 of 80 Ruffin' It TheImageDirect.com Emily Ratajkowski steps out for a dog walk on May 22 as warm weather sweeps over the Big Apple.

69 of 80 Top of the Morning Raymond Hall/GC Images Julia Louis-Dreyfus is quite colorful at Good Morning America in New York City on May 22.

70 of 80 Puppy Love TheImageDirect.com Demi Moore is spotted out and about in New York City with a tiny four-legged friend in tow.

71 of 80 Très Chic Arnold Jerocki/GC Images Sporting oversized shades, Eva Longoria is seen at the Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

72 of 80 Tip Off! Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Adele sits courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. for game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on May 20.

73 of 80 Sister, Sister Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics Dixie and Charli D'Amelio pose together at the Rookie Premiere wrap party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in Beverly Hills on May 20.

74 of 80 Center Stage Paras Griffin/Getty Images Ashanti takes the stage for An Evening of R&B concert at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton, Georgia, on May 20.

75 of 80 Shop 'Til You Drop Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Ariana Madix has her hands full with shopping bags as she visits the Steve Madden store in the SoHo neighborhood of N.Y.C. on May 20.

76 of 80 Sweet Duet Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images for ABA Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks perform "Stop Dragging My Heart Around" together at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 19.

77 of 80 Stars Align Bruce Glikas/WireImage Jeremy Strong, Jessica Chastain, Arian Moayed and Lin-Manuel Miranda pose with the cast of Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo backstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre in N.Y.C. during a special edition of "Ham4Ham" performed by the casts of Kimberly Akimbo and Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot on May 19.

78 of 80 For a Good Cause Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Better World Fund for Climate Gala at Carlton Hotel on May 21 during the Cannes Film Festival.

79 of 80 Night of Music Derek Blanks Honoree Missy Elliott poses with Da Brat at the 2023 Black Music Honors in Atlanta on May 19.