01 of 80 Date Night Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson support Paris Hilton at her DJ set at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on June 7.

02 of 80 Sun's Out Jennifer Lopez. BACKGRID Jennifer Lopez is all smiles as she steps out in West Hollywood in a cropped white t-shirt and corduroy pants on June 7.

03 of 80 Top of the Morning Sarah Jessica Parker. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker sports a floral ensemble as she stops by Good Morning America in New York City on June 8.

04 of 80 Good Vibes Brooklyn Beckham. BACKGRID Brooklyn Beckham flashes a thumbs up en route to his hotel in Beverly Hills on June 7.

05 of 80 Lunch Break Chance the Rapper and French Montana. Jason Mendez/Getty Chance the Rapper and French Montana pose together at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival Jury Lunch at Tribeca Grill on June 8 in New York City.

06 of 80 First Night Debra Messing. Arturo Holmes/Getty Debra Messing wears a black and gold gown to the Tribeca Film Festival opening night reception at the Tribeca Grill on June 7 in New York City.

07 of 80 Stage Star Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer. Bruce Glikas/Getty Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer strike a sweet pose during the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards, where Comer was recognized for her performance in Prima Facie, at The Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City on June 5.

08 of 80 Cheers! Andy Cohen, Lila Camillos and friends. Charles Sykes PEOPLE senior marketing manager Lila Camillos (far right) and her pals pose with Andy Cohen on the set of his show, Watch What Happens Live, where they served as guest bartenders weeks after he crashed their Vanderpump Rules watch party.

09 of 80 VIP Rebel Wilson. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Rebel Wilson sips from her Kimberly Akimbo cup while taking a trip backstage at the Tony-nominated show on June 7.

10 of 80 Night on the Town Noah Centineo. Steven/AFF-USA/Shutterstock Noah Centineo sports a grey suit and vans at the premiere of Kiss The Future during opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 7.

11 of 80 Mix Master Paris Hilton. PRJ / BACKGRID Paris Hilton wears a bright smile and an even brighter ensemble following her live DJ concert on June 7 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.



12 of 80 Smile and Wave Jenna Dewan. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jenna Dewan looks pretty in pink while out and about in Los Angeles on June 7.

13 of 80 Movie Buff Robert DeNiro. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Robert DeNiro helps kick off the Tribeca Film Festival on its opening night in N.Y.C. on June 7.

14 of 80 Our Man on Camera Mark Wahlberg. Bobby Bank/GC Images Mark Wahlberg stays in character on the New Jersey set of his film The Union (formerly titled Our Man From Jersey) on June 7.

15 of 80 Industry Best Kerry Washington, Angelique Jackson, Gina Rodriguez, Janelle James, and Elle Fanning. Randy Shropshire/Variety via Getty Images Variety reporter Angelique Jackson (second from left) poses with Kerry Washington, Gina Rodriguez, Janelle James and Elle Fanning on Variety's June 7 TV FYC Fest in L.A.

16 of 80 Under the Sea Mindy Kaling. Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Andie Swim Mindy Kaling dons a salmon-colored dress to celebrate her Mindy x Andie swimwear collection at the Malibu Country Mart on June 7.

17 of 80 Red Carpet Beauty Brooke Shields. Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images Brooke Shields looks summer ready wearing a form-fitting dress at Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 7 in L.A.

18 of 80 Buttoned Up Martha Stewart. Deitch Pham Martha Stewart matches her blazer's buttons with her shiny gold pants to celebrate Magrino Public Relations Agency at their annual Summer Soiree in New York City.

19 of 80 Weather Girl Eva Longoria. Manny Hernandez/WireImage Eva Longoria pays a visit to the morning show Despierta America in Florida to heat up some hype for the film Flamin' Hot – her feature directorial debut – on June 7.

20 of 80 Soundtracking the Moment Sam Ryder, Hannah Waddingham. David Livingston/Getty Images Sam Ryder and Hannah Waddingham belt it out at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles during the Music Behind Ted Lasso event on June 7.

21 of 80 Legends Unite Gayle King, Candace Bushnell. Deitch Pham Gayle King and Candace Bushnell attend Magrino PR's N.Y.C. Summer Soiree in equally classy but totally unique attire on June 7.

22 of 80 Country Pride Braunwyn Windham, Jennifer Spinner. Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Braunwyn Windham and her wife, Jennifer Spinner, channel their southern spirit at Nashville's Concert For Love & Acceptance on June 7.

23 of 80 Supportive Stars Benny Blanco, Sia, Dan Bernard. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Benny Blanco, Sia and her husband, Dan Bernard, rock Paris Hilton merchandise to watch her DJ set at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on June 7.

24 of 80 Summer Vacation Heather Graham. John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts In a simple white string bikini, Heather Graham strolls on the Jamaican sand at Sandals South Coast Resort on June 4.

25 of 80 Sibling Squad Nooreya Sozahdah, Siddiqa Sozahdah, Jamila Sozahdah, Shakur Sozahdah, Hamida Sozahdah. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hulu Nooreya, Siddiqa, Jamila, Shakur and Hamida Sozahdah, five of the 10 sisters featured in Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs, share a family moment at the Hollywood premiere of their Hulu docuseries on June 7.

26 of 80 Hats On Natalie Portman. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Natalie Portman smiles at the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 7.

27 of 80 Denim Days Alicia Keys. Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock Alicia Keys rocks an all-denim ensemble while giving the crowd a wave in New York City on June 7.

28 of 80 Pink in Pink Pink. Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Pink puts on a bright show during a June 7 performance of her Summer Carnival World Tour in Bolton, U.K.

29 of 80 Leading Man Chris Hemsworth. OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Chris Hemsworth smiles for the cameras at the Madrid premiere of his Netflix thriller Tyler Rake 2 on June 7.

30 of 80 Neon Moment Jessica Chastain. Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images Jessica Chastain lights up the streets as she glows in green in N.Y.C. on June 6.

31 of 80 Princess on the Pitch Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton wears a smile while visiting England's Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7.

32 of 80 On Air Dave Matthews. Cindy Ord/Getty Dave Matthews keeps his guitar nearby during a visit to SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show on June 7 in N.Y.C.

33 of 80 Coffee Run Ariana Madix. GARRETT PRESS PHOTO / MEGA Ariana Madix sips on some Starbucks while headed to a salon in West Hollywood on June 6.

34 of 80 Seeing Double Jodie Comer. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Jodie Comer poses with a portrait honoring her Tony-nominated performance in Prima Facie on Broadway at Sardi's in New York City on June 5.

35 of 80 Suited Up Steve Martin. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Museum Of Modern Art Steve Martin smiles from his seat at the Party in the Garden at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on June 6.

36 of 80 Museum Moment Karlie Kloss, Gayle King and Dasha Zhukova. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Museum Of Modern Art Karlie Kloss, Gayle King and Dasha Zhukova also attend MoMA's Tuesday night soirée.

37 of 80 Big Honor Michael J. Fox. Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images Honoree Michael J. Fox takes the stage at the 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City, where he was honored with a lifetime achievement award on June 6.

38 of 80 The GOAT(ee)s Eric McCormack, Jason Alexander and Alex Moffat. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Eric McCormack, Jason Alexander and Alex Moffat sport matching goatees at a photo call for The Cottage — a new Broadway play directed by Alexander — in New York City on June 6.

39 of 80 Royal Greetings King Charles. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images King Charles gives the crowd a wave as he leaves St. James's Roman Catholic Church in London on June 6.

40 of 80 Orange You Glad Eva Longoria. Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures Eva Longoria stuns in an orange dress at a screening for her film, Flamin' Hot, hosted by Ana Navarro at AMC Sunset Place in Miami on June 6.

41 of 80 A Good Cause Mashonda Tifrere, Donna Karan, Kasseem Dean Jr., Alicia Keys and Cheri Kaufman. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Mashonda Tifrere, Donna Karan, Kasseem Dean Jr., Alicia Keys and Cheri Kaufman pose together at the Style for Strength event presented by Urban Zen and Veteran Services USA on June 5.

42 of 80 Catching a Ride Soleil Moon Frye. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Soleil Moon Frye steps into her car after stopping by the Today show on June 6 in New York City.

43 of 80 Looking Back Jazz Tangcay and Ernie Hudson. Araya Doheny/Getty Images Ernie Hudson takes part in a career retrospective for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations moderated by Jazz Tangcay at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A. on June 6.

44 of 80 On Fire Rob Riggle. Fireball Dragon Reserve Fireball Whisky's first honorary master distiller Rob Riggle poses with a bottle of the brand's new barrel-aged whisky, Dragon Reserve.

45 of 80 Royally Good Deed Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Kate Middleton spends her day at the Windsor Family Hub on June 6, continuing her mission to raise awareness about the importance of children's services.

46 of 80 In Robot Form Pete Davidson. Theo Wargo/Getty Pete Davidson attends the N.Y.C. premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in which he voices robot Mirage, on June 5.

47 of 80 Fashion Icon Jennifer Lopez. BACKGRID Trendsetter Jennifer Lopez sports a denim Valentino dress while shopping in West Hollywood on June 5.



48 of 80 Smiles on Stage Ed Sheeran. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images Ed Sheeran looks happy to have a guitar in hand during his Today show performance in New York City on June 6.

49 of 80 Summer of Arts Stanley Tucci, Felicity Blunt. Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com Stanley Tucci and his wife, Felicity Blunt, spend the day in London, at the Royal Academy of Arts for its Summer Exhibition Preview event on June 6.

50 of 80 Street Style Jennifer Lawrence. Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Looking casually chic in jeans and a tee, Jennifer Lawrence steps out for a stroll in New York City.

51 of 80 Off-Court Reunion James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A.C. Green, Robert Horry. MOVI Inc. Legendary Lakers alumni James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A.C. Green and Robert Horry pose in front of a new mural paying tribute to the NBA team in L.A.'s Koreatown on June 5. They spent the day celebrating the first-ever Lakers Town community event hosted in collaboration with bibigo foods.

52 of 80 Green Queen Melissa Joan Hart. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Melissa Joan Hart stands out in a bright green dress in N.Y.C. on June 6.

53 of 80 City Sleek Emily Ratajkowski. Gotham/GC Images Keeping cool in a sheer black skirt and matching top, Emily Ratajkowski struts down the N.Y.C. streets on June 5.

54 of 80 Fit and Flirty Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson. JosiahW / BACKGRID Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson step out in athletic attire after a gym date in N.Y.C. on June 5.

55 of 80 Hit Maker Ice Spice. Johnny Nunez/WireImage Ice Spice poses with her framed record during the Hot 97 Summer Jam at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on June 4.



56 of 80 All That Glitters Adam Lambert. Matthew Baker/Getty Images Matching his sparkly makeup to his jacket, Adam Lambert performs at Royal Albert Hall on June 5 in London.

57 of 80 Guitar in Hand Niall Horan. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Niall Horan belts out songs from his upcoming album, The Show, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 5.

58 of 80 Big Smile Michael Bolton. Victor Chavez/Shutterstock Michael Bolton shows off his pearly whites during a press conference at Mexico City's Hotel Presidente Intercontinental on June 5.

59 of 80 Hand in Hand Sharon Lee, Greta Lee. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Sharon Lee and Greta Lee link up in purple and pink attire at a special L.A. screening of A24's new film Past Lives on June 5.

60 of 80 Lasting Impression Eric McCormack, Debra Messing. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Former costars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing reunite at the Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. to attend The Impact of Will & Grace: 25 Years Later on June 5.

61 of 80 Rocking Out Omar Apollo. Loamis Rodriguez Looking like a true rockstar, Omar Apollo takes the mic at Buchanan's Pineapple Summer Kick Off party in Miami on June 2.



62 of 80 Creamy Shades Kerry Washington. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television/Shutterstock UnPrisoned star Kerry Washington glows in neutral tones at an FYC event for the Hulu series in Los Angeles on June 5.

63 of 80 June Begins Shaman Durek Verrett, Cynthia Bailey, Tara Reid, Derek Warburton. Andrew Cunningham Shaman Durek Verrett and TV personality Cynthia Bailey spend the first night of Pride with Tara Reid and Derek Warburton at a special party sponsored by Vintage Distilling. Proceeds from the L.A. event – which doubled as a celebration of Reid's new Mr. Warburton Magazine cover – went towards GLSEN, an anti-bullying foundation supporting LGBTQ+ education in schools.

64 of 80 Off-Screen Soccer Star Brendan Hunt. Shaun Clark/Getty Images Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt hypes up the crowd in L.A. at the Concacaf Champions League 2023 final between Los Angeles Football Club and Club León on June 4.

65 of 80 Old Friends Michael J. Fox. Ouzounova / SplashNews.com Michael J. Fox attends a Back to the Future Q&A panel with his former costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson at Fan Expo in Philadelphia over the weekend.

66 of 80 Model Behavior Gisele Bündchen. SplashNews.com Gisele Bündchen takes part in a discussion during Vtex day in São Paulo, Brazil, on June 5.

67 of 80 Pretty in Pink Helen Mirren. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Helen Mirren stuns in a sparkling, hot pink dress at the Ora! Film Festival in Monopoli, Italy, on June 3.

68 of 80 Red Hot Usher. Kayla Oaddams/Getty Dressed in a red ensemble, Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on June 4.

69 of 80 Mellow Yellow Addison Rae. TheImageDirect.com Addison Rae is spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing an oversized T-shirt and carrying a bright yellow purse.

70 of 80 On Set Cara Delevingne. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Cara Delevingne is spotted on set of the upcoming American Horror Story season in New York City.

71 of 80 New York Minute La La Anthony. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images La La Anthony is all smiles as she leaves the Today show on June 5 in New York City.

72 of 80 On the Mic Shaggy. Jason Koerner/Getty Shaggy takes the stage at Miami's FPL Solar Amphitheater while on the road with TLC for their Hot Summer Nights Tour on June 3.

73 of 80 Pit Stop Shakira. David Ramos/Getty Images Shakira keeps her eye on the action at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track on June 4.

74 of 80 Colorful Ally Melissa McCarthy. Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images Melissa McCarthy is all smiles and rainbows at the West Hollywood Pride Parade on June 4.

75 of 80 Rocking Out Machine Gun Kelly. Gina Wetzler/Redferns With his hair styled in spikes, Machine Gun Kelly performs during day 3 of Germany's Rock Am Ring music festival on June 4.

76 of 80 Seasonal Dress Code Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley, Emma Stone. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley and Emma Stone wear their summer best to attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on June 3.

77 of 80 TV Powerhouses Jane Krakowski, Hannah Waddingham, Connie Britton, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Williams. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Jane Krakowski, Hannah Waddingham, Connie Britton, Jennifer Garner and Jessica Williams rally in support of their shows Schmigadoon!,Ted Lasso, Dear Edward, The Last Thing He Told Me and Shrinking at a multi-title Emmy FYC brunch in Los Angeles on June 3.

78 of 80 Ice Breaker Eric Andre. John Nacion/Shutterstock Eric André launches his Adult Swim show's sixth season with a smash in N.Y.C. on June 2.

79 of 80 Rooting for the Home Team Jason Bateman, Billy Crudup. Jerritt Clark/GC Images Jason Bateman and Billy Crudup enjoy the ball game at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium on June 2.