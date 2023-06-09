Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Catch Paris Hilton's L.A. Set, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker and More

By People Staff
Published on June 9, 2023 06:00 AM
Date Night

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson support Paris Hilton at her DJ set at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on June 7.

Sun's Out

Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure in brown corduroy pants and a white t-shirt while out and about visiting multiple furniture stores in West Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez.

BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez is all smiles as she steps out in West Hollywood in a cropped white t-shirt and corduroy pants on June 7.

Top of the Morning

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen arriving at the 'Good Morning America' show in Times Square, Manhattan on June 08, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker sports a floral ensemble as she stops by Good Morning America in New York City on June 8.

Good Vibes

Brooklyn Beckham is in good spirits as he gives a thumbs up to the photographers as he heads to the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Brooklyn Beckham.

BACKGRID

Brooklyn Beckham flashes a thumbs up en route to his hotel in Beverly Hills on June 7.

Lunch Break

Chance the Rapper and French Montana attend the Jury Lunch during 2023 Tribeca Festival at Tribeca Grill on June 08, 2023 in New York City
Chance the Rapper and French Montana.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Chance the Rapper and French Montana pose together at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival Jury Lunch at Tribeca Grill on June 8 in New York City.

First Night

Debra Messing attends the Tribeca Festival opening night reception at Tribeca Grill on June 07, 2023 in New York City
Debra Messing.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Debra Messing wears a black and gold gown to the Tribeca Film Festival opening night reception at the Tribeca Grill on June 7 in New York City. 

Stage Star

Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer pose during the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards at The Circle in the Square Theatre on June 5, 2023 in New York City
Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Noma Dumezweni and Jodie Comer strike a sweet pose during the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards, where Comer was recognized for her performance in Prima Facie, at The Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City on June 5.

Cheers!

PEOPLE senior marketing manager Lila Camillos (far right) and her friends join Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live to serve as guest bartenders weeks after he crashed their Vanderpump Rules watch party
Andy Cohen, Lila Camillos and friends.

Charles Sykes

PEOPLE senior marketing manager Lila Camillos (far right) and her pals pose with Andy Cohen on the set of his show, Watch What Happens Live, where they served as guest bartenders weeks after he crashed their Vanderpump Rules watch party.

VIP

Rebel Wilson poses backstage at the hit musical "Kimberly Akimbo" on Broadway at The Booth Theater on June 7, 2023 in New York City
Rebel Wilson.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Rebel Wilson sips from her Kimberly Akimbo cup while taking a trip backstage at the Tony-nominated show on June 7.

Night on the Town

Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo.

Steven/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Noah Centineo sports a grey suit and vans at the premiere of Kiss The Future during opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 7.

Mix Master

Paris Hilton is all smiles after her concert at the Fonda Theater in Hollywood
Paris Hilton.

PRJ / BACKGRID

Paris Hilton wears a bright smile and an even brighter ensemble following her live DJ concert on June 7 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.

Smile and Wave

Jenna Dewan is seen on June 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Jenna Dewan.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jenna Dewan looks pretty in pink while out and about in Los Angeles on June 7.

Movie Buff

Robert DeNiro speaks during the Tribeca Festival Opening Night Reception at Tribeca Grill
Robert DeNiro.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Robert DeNiro helps kick off the Tribeca Film Festival on its opening night in N.Y.C. on June 7.

Our Man on Camera

Mark Wahlberg on the set of "The Union" aka "Our Man From Jersey" on June 7, 2023 in Madison, New Jersey
Mark Wahlberg.

Bobby Bank/GC Images

Mark Wahlberg stays in character on the New Jersey set of his film The Union (formerly titled Our Man From Jersey) on June 7.

Industry Best

Kerry Washington, Angelique Jackson, Senior Entertainment Writer at Variety, Gina Rodriguez, Janelle James, and Elle Fanning pose onstage during Variety's TV FYC Fest
Kerry Washington, Angelique Jackson, Gina Rodriguez, Janelle James, and Elle Fanning.

Randy Shropshire/Variety via Getty Images

Variety reporter Angelique Jackson (second from left) poses with Kerry Washington, Gina Rodriguez, Janelle James and Elle Fanning on Variety's June 7 TV FYC Fest in L.A.

Under the Sea

Mindy Kaling celebrates Mindy x Andie Collection at Malibu Country Mart
Mindy Kaling.

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Andie Swim

Mindy Kaling dons a salmon-colored dress to celebrate her Mindy x Andie swimwear collection at the Malibu Country Mart on June 7.

Red Carpet Beauty

Brooke Shields attends Variety's TV FYC Fest
Brooke Shields.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Brooke Shields looks summer ready wearing a form-fitting dress at Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 7 in L.A.

Buttoned Up

Martha Stewart came out to celebrate Magrino PR at their annual Summer Soiree in New York City
Martha Stewart.

Deitch Pham

Martha Stewart matches her blazer's buttons with her shiny gold pants to celebrate Magrino Public Relations Agency at their annual Summer Soiree in New York City.

Weather Girl

Eva Longoria visits "Despierta America" morning show to promote the film "Flamin' Hot" at Univision Studios
Eva Longoria.

Manny Hernandez/WireImage

Eva Longoria pays a visit to the morning show Despierta America in Florida to heat up some hype for the film Flamin' Hot – her feature directorial debut – on June 7.

Soundtracking the Moment

Sam Ryder and Hannah Waddingham perform on stage at "The Music Behind Ted Lasso" event
Sam Ryder, Hannah Waddingham.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Sam Ryder and Hannah Waddingham belt it out at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles during the Music Behind Ted Lasso event on June 7.

Legends Unite

Gayle King and Candace Bushnell came out to celebrate Magrino PR at their annual Summer Soiree in New York City
Gayle King, Candace Bushnell.

Deitch Pham

Gayle King and Candace Bushnell attend Magrino PR's N.Y.C. Summer Soiree in equally classy but totally unique attire on June 7.

Country Pride

Braunwyn Windham and Jennifer Spinner at Concert For Love & Acceptance
Braunwyn Windham, Jennifer Spinner.

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock 

Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Braunwyn Windham and her wife, Jennifer Spinner, channel their southern spirit at Nashville's Concert For Love & Acceptance on June 7.

Supportive Stars

Benny Blanco, Sia, Dan Bernard at Paris Hilton: Live at The Fonda
Benny Blanco, Sia, Dan Bernard.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Benny Blanco, Sia and her husband, Dan Bernard, rock Paris Hilton merchandise to watch her DJ set at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on June 7.

Summer Vacation

Heather Graham soaked up the sun and enjoyed the warm Caribbean water while vacationing at Sandals South Coast Resort in Jamaica
Heather Graham.

John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts

In a simple white string bikini, Heather Graham strolls on the Jamaican sand at Sandals South Coast Resort on June 4.

Sibling Squad

Nooreya Sozahdah, Siddiqa Sozahdah, Jamila Sozahdah, Shakur Sozahdah, and Hamida Sozahdah attend the premiere of Hulu's original docuseries "Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs"
Nooreya Sozahdah, Siddiqa Sozahdah, Jamila Sozahdah, Shakur Sozahdah, Hamida Sozahdah.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hulu

Nooreya, Siddiqa, Jamila, Shakur and Hamida Sozahdah, five of the 10 sisters featured in Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs, share a family moment at the Hollywood premiere of their Hulu docuseries on June 7.

Hats On

Natalie Portman attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2023 in Paris, France.
Natalie Portman.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Natalie Portman smiles at the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 7.

Denim Days

Alicia Keys is seen in the Times Square area of New York City
Alicia Keys.

Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock

Alicia Keys rocks an all-denim ensemble while giving the crowd a wave in New York City on June 7.

Pink in Pink

P!nk performing on stage during her Summer Carnival World Tour P!nk in concert, Bolton, UK - 07 Jun 2023
Pink.

Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Pink puts on a bright show during a June 7 performance of her Summer Carnival World Tour in Bolton, U.K.

Leading Man

Chris Hemsworth poses for a photograph as he arrives to the premiere of Netflix US Serie 'Tyler Rake 2' in Madrid
Chris Hemsworth.

OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty

Chris Hemsworth smiles for the cameras at the Madrid premiere of his Netflix thriller Tyler Rake 2 on June 7.

Neon Moment

Jessica Chastain is seen on June 6, 2023 in New York City
Jessica Chastain.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Jessica Chastain lights up the streets as she glows in green in N.Y.C. on June 6.

Princess on the Pitch

Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 07, 2023 in Maidenhead, England
Kate Middleton.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton wears a smile while visiting England's Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7.

On Air

Dave Matthews visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on June 07, 2023
Dave Matthews.

Cindy Ord/Getty

Dave Matthews keeps his guitar nearby during a visit to SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show on June 7 in N.Y.C.

Coffee Run

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Madix shows off her tummy while heading to a beauty salon in West Hollywood
Ariana Madix.

GARRETT PRESS PHOTO / MEGA

Ariana Madix sips on some Starbucks while headed to a salon in West Hollywood on June 6.

Seeing Double

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jodie Comer poses with a caricature portrait honoring her performance in "Prima Facie" on Broadway at Sardi's
Jodie Comer.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jodie Comer poses with a portrait honoring her Tony-nominated performance in Prima Facie on Broadway at Sardi's in New York City on June 5.

Suited Up

Steve Martin attends the Party in the Garden at the Museum of Modern Art
Steve Martin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Museum Of Modern Art

Steve Martin smiles from his seat at the Party in the Garden at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on June 6.

Museum Moment

Karlie Kloss, Gayle King and Dasha Zhukova attend the Party in the Garden at the Museum of Modern Art
Karlie Kloss, Gayle King and Dasha Zhukova.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Museum Of Modern Art

Karlie Kloss, Gayle King and Dasha Zhukova also attend MoMA's Tuesday night soirée.

Big Honor

Michael J. Fox at the 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards held at the Museum of the Moving Image
Michael J. Fox.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Honoree Michael J. Fox takes the stage at the 2023 Spring Moving Image Awards at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City, where he was honored with a lifetime achievement award on June 6.

The GOAT(ee)s

Eric McCormack, Director Jason Alexander and Alex Moffat pose at a photo call for the new play "The Cottage" on Broadway
Eric McCormack, Jason Alexander and Alex Moffat.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Eric McCormack, Jason Alexander and Alex Moffat sport matching goatees at a photo call for The Cottage — a new Broadway play directed by Alexander — in New York City on June 6.

Royal Greetings

King Charles III is seen leaving St James's Roman Catholic Church
King Charles.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

King Charles gives the crowd a wave as he leaves St. James's Roman Catholic Church in London on June 6.

Orange You Glad

Eva Longoria attends the "Flamin' Hot" Miami Screening Hosted By Ana Navarro
Eva Longoria.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures

Eva Longoria stuns in an orange dress at a screening for her film, Flamin' Hot, hosted by Ana Navarro at AMC Sunset Place in Miami on June 6.

A Good Cause

"Mashonda Tifrere, Donna Karan, Kasseem Dean Jr., Alicia Keys and Cheri Kaufman attend Style For Strength, Presented by Urban Zen and Veteran Services USA
Mashonda Tifrere, Donna Karan, Kasseem Dean Jr., Alicia Keys and Cheri Kaufman.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mashonda Tifrere, Donna Karan, Kasseem Dean Jr., Alicia Keys and Cheri Kaufman pose together at the Style for Strength event presented by Urban Zen and Veteran Services USA on June 5.

Catching a Ride

Soleil Moon Frye is seen leaving the 'Today' show
Soleil Moon Frye.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Soleil Moon Frye steps into her car after stopping by the Today show on June 6 in New York City.

Looking Back

Jazz Tangcay and Ernie Hudson attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Ernie Hudson at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room
Jazz Tangcay and Ernie Hudson.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Ernie Hudson takes part in a career retrospective for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations moderated by Jazz Tangcay at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A. on June 6.

On Fire

Rob Riggle was crowned the first ever honorary Fireball Master Distiller to celebrate Fireball Whisky releasing the brandÃ¢ÂÂs first-ever barrel-aged whisky, Dragon Reserve
Rob Riggle.

Fireball Dragon Reserve

Fireball Whisky's first honorary master distiller Rob Riggle poses with a bottle of the brand's new barrel-aged whisky, Dragon Reserve.

Royally Good Deed

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Windsor Family Hub on June 06, 2023 in Windsor, England
Kate Middleton.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton spends her day at the Windsor Family Hub on June 6, continuing her mission to raise awareness about the importance of children's services.

In Robot Form

Pete Davidson attends Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" premiere
Pete Davidson.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Pete Davidson attends the N.Y.C. premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in which he voices robot Mirage, on June 5.

Fashion Icon

Jennifer Lopez looking absolutely fabulous in her Valentino dress
Jennifer Lopez.

BACKGRID

Trendsetter Jennifer Lopez sports a denim Valentino dress while shopping in West Hollywood on June 5.

Smiles on Stage

Ed Sheeran is seen on June 6, 2023 in New York City
Ed Sheeran.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Ed Sheeran looks happy to have a guitar in hand during his Today show performance in New York City on June 6.

Summer of Arts

Stanley Tucci,Felicity Blunt
Stanley Tucci, Felicity Blunt.

Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Stanley Tucci and his wife, Felicity Blunt, spend the day in London, at the Royal Academy of Arts for its Summer Exhibition Preview event on June 6.

Street Style

Jennifer Lawrence walks with a friend in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Looking casually chic in jeans and a tee, Jennifer Lawrence steps out for a stroll in New York City.

Off-Court Reunion

James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A.C. Green and Robert Horry
James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A.C. Green, Robert Horry.

MOVI Inc.

Legendary Lakers alumni James Worthy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A.C. Green and Robert Horry pose in front of a new mural paying tribute to the NBA team in L.A.'s Koreatown on June 5. They spent the day celebrating the first-ever Lakers Town community event hosted in collaboration with bibigo foods.

Green Queen

Melissa Joan Hart is seen leaving on June 06, 2023 in New York City
Melissa Joan Hart.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Melissa Joan Hart stands out in a bright green dress in N.Y.C. on June 6.

City Sleek

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on June 05, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski.

Gotham/GC Images

Keeping cool in a sheer black skirt and matching top, Emily Ratajkowski struts down the N.Y.C. streets on June 5.

Fit and Flirty

*EXCLUSIVE* -Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse rock their post-workout look as they exit a gym in New york City
Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson step out in athletic attire after a gym date in N.Y.C. on June 5.

Hit Maker

Ice Spice performs during Hot 97 Summer Jam
Ice Spice.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Ice Spice poses with her framed record during the Hot 97 Summer Jam at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on June 4.

All That Glitters

Adam Lambert performs at the Royal Albert Hall
Adam Lambert.

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Matching his sparkly makeup to his jacket, Adam Lambert performs at Royal Albert Hall on June 5 in London.

Guitar in Hand

Niall Horan performs songs from his upcoming album "The Show" as he visits SiriusXM
Niall Horan.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Niall Horan belts out songs from his upcoming album, The Show, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on June 5.

Big Smile

Michael Bolton - Press Conference
Michael Bolton.

Victor Chavez/Shutterstock

Michael Bolton shows off his pearly whites during a press conference at Mexico City's Hotel Presidente Intercontinental on June 5.

Hand in Hand

Sharon Lee and Greta Lee A24's PAST LIVES special screening
Sharon Lee, Greta Lee.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Sharon Lee and Greta Lee link up in purple and pink attire at a special L.A. screening of A24's new film Past Lives on June 5.

Lasting Impression

Eric McCormack and Debra Messing attend The Impact Of "Will & Grace": 25 Years Later at Paley Museum
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Former costars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing reunite at the Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. to attend The Impact of Will & Grace: 25 Years Later on June 5.

Rocking Out

OMAR APOLLO PERFORMING AT BUCHANAN'S PINEAPPLE SUMMER KICK OFF PARTY IN MIAMI
Omar Apollo.

Loamis Rodriguez

Looking like a true rockstar, Omar Apollo takes the mic at Buchanan's Pineapple Summer Kick Off party in Miami on June 2.

Creamy Shades

Kerry Washington Hulu's 'UnPrisoned' film FYC event
Kerry Washington.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television/Shutterstock 

UnPrisoned star Kerry Washington glows in neutral tones at an FYC event for the Hulu series in Los Angeles on June 5.

June Begins

Shaman Durek and actress Cynthia Bailey join Pride opening night hosts actress Tara Reid and creative Director Derek Warburton. Held in downtown Los Angeles
Shaman Durek Verrett, Cynthia Bailey, Tara Reid, Derek Warburton.

Andrew Cunningham

Shaman Durek Verrett and TV personality Cynthia Bailey spend the first night of Pride with Tara Reid and Derek Warburton at a special party sponsored by Vintage Distilling. Proceeds from the L.A. event – which doubled as a celebration of Reid's new Mr. Warburton Magazine cover – went towards GLSEN, an anti-bullying foundation supporting LGBTQ+ education in schools.

Off-Screen Soccer Star

Brendan Hunt, a character in the Apple TV Ted Lasso series, encourages the fans during the second leg match of the Concacaf Champions League 2023 final between Los Angeles FC and Leon at BMO Stadium
Brendan Hunt.

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt hypes up the crowd in L.A. at the Concacaf Champions League 2023 final between Los Angeles Football Club and Club León on June 4.

Old Friends

Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox.

Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Michael J. Fox attends a Back to the Future Q&A panel with his former costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson at Fan Expo in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Model Behavior

Gisele Bundchen Participates in the Vtex event
Gisele Bündchen.

SplashNews.com

Gisele Bündchen takes part in a discussion during Vtex day in São Paulo, Brazil, on June 5.

Pretty in Pink

Helen Mirren attends the Ora! Film Festival as a member of the cast of the tv series 1923
Helen Mirren.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Helen Mirren stuns in a sparkling, hot pink dress at the Ora! Film Festival in Monopoli, Italy, on June 3.

Red Hot

Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia
Usher.

Kayla Oaddams/Getty

Dressed in a red ensemble, Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on June 4.

Mellow Yellow

Addison Rae shows off her fit physique as she steps out in Los Angeles
Addison Rae.

TheImageDirect.com

Addison Rae is spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing an oversized T-shirt and carrying a bright yellow purse.

On Set

Cara Delevingne and two other cast members arrive on the set of American Horror Story in New York City
Cara Delevingne.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Cara Delevingne is spotted on set of the upcoming American Horror Story season in New York City.

New York Minute

La La Anthony is seen leaving the "Today" show on June 05, 2023 in New York City
La La Anthony.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

La La Anthony is all smiles as she leaves the Today show on June 5 in New York City.

On the Mic

Shaggy performs onstage as TLC & Shaggy's Hot Summer Nights Tour
Shaggy.

Jason Koerner/Getty

Shaggy takes the stage at Miami's FPL Solar Amphitheater while on the road with TLC for their Hot Summer Nights Tour on June 3.

Pit Stop

Shakira watches the action during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain
Shakira.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Shakira keeps her eye on the action at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track on June 4.

Colorful Ally

Melissa McCarthy attends the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade
Melissa McCarthy.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy is all smiles and rainbows at the West Hollywood Pride Parade on June 4.

Rocking Out

Machine Gun Kelly performs live on stage during day 3 of Rock Am Ring 2023
Machine Gun Kelly.

Gina Wetzler/Redferns

With his hair styled in spikes, Machine Gun Kelly performs during day 3 of Germany's Rock Am Ring music festival on June 4.

Seasonal Dress Code

Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley, Emma Stone Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returns to NYC
Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley, Emma Stone.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Karen Gillan, Simone Ashley and Emma Stone wear their summer best to attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on June 3.

TV Powerhouses

Jane Krakowski, Hannah Waddingham, Connie Britton, Jennifer Garner and Jessica Williams attend the Multi-Title FYC Emmy brunch and panel of the Apple TV+ series' "Ted Lasso", "The Last Thing He Told Me", "Dear Edward", "Shrinking" and "Schmigadoon!" at Ross House
Jane Krakowski, Hannah Waddingham, Connie Britton, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Williams.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jane Krakowski, Hannah Waddingham, Connie Britton, Jennifer Garner and Jessica Williams rally in support of their shows Schmigadoon!,Ted Lasso, Dear Edward, The Last Thing He Told Me and Shrinking at a multi-title Emmy FYC brunch in Los Angeles on June 3.

Ice Breaker

Adult Swim's 'The Eric Andre Show' Sexy Season Six Launch Event
Eric Andre.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Eric André launches his Adult Swim show's sixth season with a smash in N.Y.C. on June 2.

Rooting for the Home Team

Jason Bateman and Billy Crudup share a laugh at The Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium
Jason Bateman, Billy Crudup.

Jerritt Clark/GC Images

Jason Bateman and Billy Crudup enjoy the ball game at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium on June 2.

Main Event

Kelly Rowland headlines the main stage at the Mighty Hoopla Festival 2023
Kelly Rowland.

Gus Stewart/Redferns

Weekend headliner Kelly Rowland rocks the main stage at the Mighty Hoopla Festival 2023 in London on June 3.

