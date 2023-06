01 of 80 It's Fantastic! Margot Robbie. MTRX / BACKGRID Margot Robbie keeps her 'Barbie' inspired looks coming, as she wears a black-and-white striped ensemble paired with retro sunglasses on June 29 as she continues to promote the upcoming film in Australia.

02 of 80 Smile and Wave Jennifer Lawrence. James Devaney/GC Images Wearing a chic all-black outfit, Jennifer Lawrence is spotted filming a commercial in New York City on June 29.

03 of 80 Strike a Pose Gigi Hadid. Marc Piasecki/WireImage Gigi Hadid poses takes a seat on the ground during the 2023 ANDAM Fashion Awards at Palais Royal in Paris on June 29.

04 of 80 Book Worms Jenny Han and Lola Tung. Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Jenny Han and Lola Tung pose together at a book signing and meet & greet event at the Nantucket Film Festival ahead of the Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premiere.

05 of 80 Studio Time Taylor Swift. Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift heads to the studio in New York City on June 29.

06 of 80 VIP Christina Aguilera, Brandon McCall and Pearl Khwezi. Robb Sapp/Disney Theatrical Productions Dressed in an animal-print look, Christina Aguilera poses backstage at Lion King on Broadway on June 28 with Brandon McCall and Pearl Khwezi, who play Simba and Nala respectively.

07 of 80 Big Event Penélope Cruz. JB Lacroix/WireImage Penélope Cruz wears a colorful dress while attending a photo call during the inaugural Nouvelles Vagues Biarritz International Film Festival at Hotel du Palais on June 29 in Biarritz, France.

08 of 80 Making a Splash Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell soak up the sun as they pose in Panera's "Swim Soups."

09 of 80 Kenadians Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu. Mathew Tsang/Getty Images Canadian actors Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu return home for a Barbie press day in Toronto on June 28.

10 of 80 Sparkles and the City Kim Cattrall. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Kim Cattrall glitters in gold while speaking to her audience at 92NY in New York City on June 28.

11 of 80 Lots of Love Bella Thorne, Mark Emms. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Bella Thorne and her fiancé, Mark Emms, share a moment during the Taormina Film Festival in Italy on June 28.

12 of 80 Tiger Beat Hiran Abeysekera, Whoopi Goldberg. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Whoopi Goldberg visits Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre on June 28 to see the new stage adaptation of Life of Pi and meet its star, Hiran Abeysekera.

13 of 80 Giving Props Ken Jeong, John Cho. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In a gesture of recognition, Ken Jeong kneels before John Cho at the red carpet premiere of their Apple TV+ series The Afterparty on June 28 in Los Angeles.

14 of 80 A Retrospective Arnold Schwarzenegger. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Arnold Schwarzenegger looks back on his career through a Taschen book at L.A.'s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where he hosted An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger on June 28.

15 of 80 Mask Mandate King Charles, Queen Camilla. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Animal Ball King Charles and Queen Camilla hold up matching masquerade accessories while attending The Animal Ball on June 28 in London.

16 of 80 In-Air Flair Pink. Action Press/Shutterstock Pink brings some acrobatics to her performance in Berlin, Germany, on June 28.

17 of 80 Off-Duty Parents Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer. Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID Mark Ronson and his wife, Grace Gummer, enjoy dinner at N.Y.C. restaurant Bar Pitti on June 28.

18 of 80 Backstage Passes Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Bill and Hillary Clinton hang out behind the scenes at Broadway's new play Leopoldstadt on June 28.

19 of 80 Down South Shania Twain. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Shania Twain brings bright color to Charlotte, North Carolina, for her June 28 performance at the PNC Music Pavilion.

20 of 80 Caffeine Queen Angelina Jolie. TheImageDirect.com Looking chic in a black dress and sunglasses, Angelina Jolie steps out for a cup of coffee in Manhattan on June 28.

21 of 80 Pooch Pals Jennifer Lawrence. JosiahW / BACKGRID Jennifer Lawrence saunters through N.Y.C. with some furry friends while filming a Longines campaign on June 28.

22 of 80 Pink Princess Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage Looking darling in a pastel pink dress, Kate Middleton officially opens the Young V&A at V&A Museum on June 28 in London.

23 of 80 Bewitching Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso. Ian West/PA Images via Getty Henry Cavill enjoys date night with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso at the season 3 premiere of his series The Witcher on June 28 in London.

24 of 80 Leading Lads Mark Duplass, Sterling K. Brown. Todd Williamson Mark Duplass and Sterling K. Brown pose together at the afterparty for the premiere of their indie film Biosphere on June 27.

25 of 80 Industry Leader Geena Davis. Jason Davis/Getty Geena Davis is all smiles on June 17 in Bentonville, Arkansas, where she leads the 9th Annual Bentonville Film Festival.

26 of 80 City of Star Power Katie Holmes, Laura Linney. TheImageDirect.com Katie Holmes and Laura Linney casually stroll together through N.Y.C. on June 28.

27 of 80 Striking a Pose Julia Fox. Hannah Turner Harts/BFA.com/Shutterstock Julia Fox wears neutral shades while celebrating Pride month alongside Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Document Journal and Feeld in N.Y.C. on June 27.

28 of 80 Pretty People Christopher Briney, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno. Cindy Ord/Getty The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Christopher Briney, Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno visit New York City's SiriusXM Studios on June 28.

29 of 80 Bow Down Beyoncé. Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé stuns in a silver ensemble as she takes the stage in Warsaw, Poland, as part of her Renaissance World Tour on June 27. ƒ

30 of 80 In Bloom Orlando Bloom. Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for the Serpentine Gallery Orlando Bloom flashes a smile at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London on June 27.

31 of 80 Date Night Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Daniel Lindgren Lori Harvey poses with boyfriend Damson Idris at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, where guests sipped on Casamigos, in London on June 27.

32 of 80 Across the Pond Natasha Lyonne. Daniel Lindgren Natasha Lyonne sports a pair of statement sunglasses at the 2023 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London on June 27.

33 of 80 Sharp Dresser Andrew Garfield. Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com Andrew Garfield arrives in style at the Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London on June 27.

34 of 80 Barbie Down Under Margot Robbie. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Margot Robbie wears her Barbie best as she lands in Australia on June 27 wearing a pink blazer and rolling along matching luggage.

35 of 80 In the Studio Taylor Swift. Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift heads back to the studio in New York City on June 27.

36 of 80 Woman of the Hour Chloe Bailey. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Chloe Bailey is honored with the Fearlessness Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 27 at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom.

37 of 80 Have a Seat Alex Edelman and Rachel Brosnahan. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Rachel Brosnahan poses with Alex Edelman at the opening night afterparty for the one-man show, Alex Edelman Just for Us, at SECOND in N.Y.C. on June 26.

38 of 80 Theater Kids Luke Islam, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Nick Lieberman and Noah Galvin. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Luke Islam, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Nick Lieberman and Noah Galvin stop by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. to discuss their film, Theater Camp, on June 27.

39 of 80 To the Point Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee strike at a pose at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom on June 27.

40 of 80 Style With a Smile Landa Condor. SplashNews.com Looking stylish in a button-up top and peach miniskirt, Lana Condor waves to onlookers in N.Y.C. on June 27.



41 of 80 Attached at the Plate Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid. SIENA PARIS / SplashNews.com Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid leave a joint "Ken-Gi" signature at Siena Paris restaurant in the French capital city.



42 of 80 Bold Color Bethenny Frankel. SplashNews.com Bethenny Frankel wows in bright blue upon arrival at the Today show's N.Y.C. studios on June 27.

43 of 80 Quiet Luxury Victoria Beckham. Marc Piasecki/GC Images Victoria Beckham looks posh as ever in sunglasses and a blazer while enjoy Paris' summer weather on June 27.

44 of 80 Joy All Around Ashley Park. Araya Doheny/Getty Ashley Park greets fans at the premiere of her new film Joy Ride in Los Angeles on June 26.

45 of 80 Game On Luis Fonsi. Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Luis Fonsi tosses the first pitch ahead of the Miami Marlins game during the team's Puerto Rican Heritage celebration on June 24. The singer brought his son Rocco with him on the mound.

46 of 80 Lasting Color Cristina Aguilera. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Fresh off her weekend Pride performances, Christina Aguilera carries a rainbow clutch on a day out in N.Y.C. on June 27.

47 of 80 New York Minute Nicky Hilton. BACKGRID Nicky Hilton matches her shirt to the city as she strolls through N.Y.C. on June 27.



48 of 80 Popping Out Carmen Electra. Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com Carmen Electra beams a bright smile while stepping out of her trailer on set in Burbank, California, on June 26.



49 of 80 Living Legends Chrissie Hynde, Paul McCartney. Dave Benett/Getty Images for MPL Communications Chrissie Hynde and Paul McCartney attend a private viewing of his exhibition "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm" on June 26 in London.

50 of 80 Pops of Color Tiffany Haddish, Gayle King. Johnny Nunez/WireImage Tiffany Haddish and Gayle King match in bright shades of pink for the Afternoon with Tiffany Haddish event in N.Y.C. on June 26.

51 of 80 In Conversation G Flip. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images In celebration of Pride month on June 26, Australian musician G Flip holds a Q&A during the GRAMMY Museum's spotlight on them.

52 of 80 Red Carpet Cuties Nina Dobrev, Shaun White. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Shaun White supports his longtime girlfriend Nina Dobrev at the premiere of her new Netflix film The Out-Laws on June 26 in Los Angeles.

53 of 80 Main Character Jamie Lynn Spears. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Jamie Lynn Spears dresses in neon shades while promoting her show Zoey 102 on June 26 in Los Angeles.

54 of 80 Movie Makers Seth Rogen, Teresa Hsiao. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Joy Ride producers Seth Rogen and Teresa Hsiao smile together at the L.A. premiere of their movie on June 26.

55 of 80 High Energy Stephanie Hsu. Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Lionsgate Stephanie Hsu poses with cheering fans at the L.A. premiere of Joy Ride.

56 of 80 Side by Side Jason Ralph, Rachel Brosnahan. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan and her husband Jason Ralph mirror each other's body language at the opening night of Broadway's Just For Us on June 26.

57 of 80 Quality Time Christian Cowan, Sam Smith. JosiahW / BACKGRID Sam Smith spends time with their rumored boyfriend Christian Cowan during New York City's Pride March over the weekend.

58 of 80 Family Affair Harper Grohl, Violet Grohl, Jordyn Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, Dave Grohl. Dave Benett/Getty Images for MPL Communications Dave Grohl brings his wife Jordyn Blum (middle) and their daughters Harper, Violet and Ophelia to the National Portrait Gallery in London for an exclusive look at the "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm."

59 of 80 Pink for Pink Serena Williams. TheImageDirect.com Venus Williams sports the on-theme hue while catching Pink's show during BST Hyde Park in London on June 24.

60 of 80 Boat Day Victoria and David Beckham. Pierre Suu/WireImage Victoria and David Beckham watch Jacquemus' Fashion Show from a row boat at Chateau de Versailles on June 26 in Versailles, France.

61 of 80 Bejeweled Kendall Jenner. SplashNews.com Kendall Jenner walks the runway during Jacquemus' fashion show titled "Le Chouchou" at Chateau de Versailles on June 26 in Versailles, France.

62 of 80 Party Time Paris Hilton. Michael Zorn/Shutterstock Paris Hilton takes the stage behind her bedazzled laptop during 2023 Dreamland Pride produced by Jack Resnicow at SummerStage in Central Park on June 25.

63 of 80 Summer Night Christie Brinkley. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Christie Brinkley attends the Cinema Society screening of National Geographic's A Small Light at designer Donna Karan’s home in The Hamptons, New York, on June 25.

64 of 80 Big Show Gwen Stefani. Lorne Thomson/Redferns Gwen Stefani takes the stage as Pink's opening act during her two-night stint at London's BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 on June 25.

65 of 80 Icon Living Busta Rhymes. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Busta Rhymes sports a white bedazzled ensemble at the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles, where he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the June 25 show.

66 of 80 Weekend Celebration Christina Aguilera. PapCulture / BACKGRID Christina Aguilera strikes a pose ahead of her Pride Island party at DOM in New York City on June 25.

67 of 80 Sun's Out Shemar Moore. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Shemar Moore shows off his muscles at Jimmy John's "Thirst Traps and Summer Wraps" pool party in Los Angeles on June 26.

68 of 80 Let's Go Party Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie pose together at a press junket for Barbie at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on June 25.

69 of 80 Keep Shining Elton John. Samir Hussein/WireImage Elton John sports a metallic suit while belting out a song during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25 in Glastonbury, England.

70 of 80 Touching Tribute Offset and Quavo. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Quavo and Offset take the stage for a surprise tribute to their late Migos groupmate, Takeoff, at the 2023 BET Awards which were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 25.

71 of 80 Feeling the Love Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly. SPOT-Stoianov / BACKGRID Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds share a sweet moment while out and about in Los Angeles on June 23.

72 of 80 Model Behavior Gigi Hadid. TheImageDirect.com Gigi Hadid rocks a crop top and denim cut-offs while stepping out for a bite to eat with her friend, Leah McCarthy, in New York City on June 25.

73 of 80 Big Fans Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney. Leon Neal/Getty Images Kate Hudson (center) and Stella McCartney (far right) catch Blondie's set during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25 in Glastonbury, England.

74 of 80 Rock On Debbie Harry. Samir Hussein/WireImage Debbie Harry rocks out with Blondie during Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25.

75 of 80 Cheers! Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Montclair Film and North to Shore Festival Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan clink their glasses onstage during An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan at the North to Shore Festival presented by Montclair Film at NJPAC in Newark, New Jersey, on June 24.

76 of 80 Flower Power Sofia Vergara. BACKGRID Sofia Vergara wears a floral ensemble while stepping out in Beverly Hills on June 26.

77 of 80 Taking the Mic Amber Heard. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Amber Heard flashes a smile from the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Italy, on June 24.

78 of 80 Girl Power Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder Clark, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute pose together backstage at Straight Up With Stassi Live at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on June 24.

79 of 80 Rock Star Gal BACKGRID Gwen Stefani performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 on June 24 in London.