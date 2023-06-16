Gabrielle Union Hits the Beach in Miami, Plus Hailey Bieber in N.Y.C, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hanks and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on June 16, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Life's a Beach

Gabrielle Union looks amazing in a white bikini as she hits the beach in Miami. 15 Jun 2023
Gabrielle Union.

MEGA

Looking athletic as ever in a white bikini, Gabrielle Union enjoys the Miami sun during a June 15 beach day.

02 of 80

Effortlessly Elegant

Hailey Bieber is pictured stepping out in New York City. The American supermodel wore a Nike baseball cap
Hailey Bieber.

TheImageDirect.com

Hailey Bieber continues to prove she's the queen of street style in a black strapless top and mustard yellow trousers on June 14 in New York City.

03 of 80

Batter Up

Chris Hemsworth at the NY METS game on June 13 promoting his upcoming film Extraction 2 on Netflix
Chris Hemsworth.

NY Mets

Chris Hemsworth supports the New York Mets at their home game on June 13 while promoting his new Netflix film Extraction 2,

04 of 80

Repping the Home Team

Yankees fan Tom Hanks is spotted on a phone call while walking around in New York City.
Tom Hanks.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Tom Hanks sports a Yankees cap while walking around N.Y.C. on June 14.

05 of 80

Winner, Winner

Jordan Fisher, Alex Newell and Danielle Brooks pose with Newell's Tony Award backstage
Jordan Fisher, Alex Newell, Danielle Brooks.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jordan Fisher, Alex Newell and Danielle Brooks look psyched to see Newell's Tony Award while backstage at the Broadway musical Shucked on June 13.

06 of 80

Over the Shoulder

Leslie Mann attends a gala performance featuring the new cast of "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club
Leslie Mann.

David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty

Leslie Mann rocks polka dots to see a gala performance by the new cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London on June 15.

07 of 80

Show Time

Chance The Rapper performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 15, 2023 in New York City
Chance The Rapper.

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty

Chance the Rapper brings his energy and rhythm to NBC's Today show in N.Y.C. on June 15.

08 of 80

All Smiles

Elle Evans (L) and Kate Hudson attend a gala performance featuring the new cast of "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club" on June 15, 2023 in London, England
Elle Evans, Kate Hudson.

David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Gett

Model Elle Evans hangs out with a red-dressed Kate Hudson during a London gala featuring a performance by the cast of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club on June 15.

09 of 80

Who's to Judge?

Tribeca Film Festival judges Derek Luke, Michael Michele and Mo McRae attend AT&T Presents
Derek Luke, Michael Michele, Mo McRae.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Tribeca Film Festival judges Derek Luke, Michael Michele and Mo McRae attend the Untold Stories event presented by AT&T in N.Y.C. on June 9. The trio awarded $1 million to an emerging filmmaker during the event.

10 of 80

Out & About

Matt Damon is spotted out with his wife Luciana Barroso in New York City
Matt Damon.

TheImageDirect.com

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, look cool in casual clothes as they stroll around N.Y.C. on June 14.

11 of 80

Pearly Pieces

Teyana Taylor attends Values Partnership
Teyana Taylor.

Cassidy Maldonado for Getty Images 

Teyana Taylor accessorizes with bold statement jewelry at Value Partnerships' A Toast to Black Art, Love & Creativity event in N.Y.C. on June 13.

12 of 80

Special Bond

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford attend the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford have a sweet reunion at the U.S. premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 14.

13 of 80

Across the Pond

Tom Cruise seen leaving Dolby Screening Room London Soho
Tom Cruise.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Tom Cruise waves to photographers as he leaves the Dolby Screening Room London Soho on June 14.

14 of 80

Sealed with a Kiss

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin attend the photocall during LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue Runway Icons
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Luisaviarom

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin share a kiss during the photocall for LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue's Runway Icons event at Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, Italy on June 14.

15 of 80

Woman of the Hour

Kim Cattrall 'Modern Love with Kim Cattrall' Premiere
Kim Cattrall.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock 

Kim Cattrall stops by the Tribeca Festival to take part in a live taping of the New York TimesModern Love podcast on June 14.

16 of 80

Leading Man

John Boyega attends the premiere of Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone" during the American Black Film Festival Opening Night
John Boyega.

Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

John Boyega poses at the premiere of They Cloned Tyrone during the opening night of the American Black Film Festival at New World Center in Miami on June 14.

17 of 80

Fresh Faced

*EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Garner makes a glamorous entrance in Hollywood as she arrives at a studio
Jennifer Garne.

BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner keeps it causal as she arrives at a studio in Hollywood on June 14.

18 of 80

Dynamic Duo

Cyndi Lauper and son Declyn Ã¢ÂÂDexÃ¢ÂÂ Lauper pose at the Tribecca Film Festival premiere after party for the Cyndi Lauper documentary "Let the Canary Sing"
Cyndi Lauper and her son, Declyn.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper poses for a photo with her son, Declyn, at the after party for the premiere of her documentary, Let the Canary Sing, on June 14 during the Tribeca Film Festival.

19 of 80

Blue Hue

Ariana DeBose attends Camp Pride presented by alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet
Ariana DeBose.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia

Ariana DeBose has some fun at alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet's "Camp Pride" in New York City on June 14.

20 of 80

Take a Seat

Julia Fox and Moses Sumney attend the front row during LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue Ã¢ÂÂ Runway Icons
Julia Fox and Moses Sumney.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Julia Fox takes a seat on Moses Sumney's lap at LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue's Runway Icons event at Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, Italy on June 14.

21 of 80

Gather Around

Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova speak onstage during I Like to Watch LIVE with Trixie Mattel & Katya presenting Black Mirror Season 6
Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek join Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova at N.Y.C.'s The Paris Theater, for a live tapping of I Like to Watch with Trixie Mattel & Katya to present the Black Mirror season 6 episode "Joan is Awful" on June 13.

22 of 80

Soft Smiles

Stanley Tucci, actor, attends The Women's Prize For Fiction Awards at Bedford Square Gardens on June 14, 2023 in London, England
Stanley Tucci.

David Levenson/Getty

A very dapper Stanley Tucci attends The Women's Prize for Fiction Awards at Bedford Square Gardens in London on June 14.

23 of 80

Feeling Shady

Salma Hayek clutches her Balmain leather shoulder bag while arriving at Good Morning America morning show in New York City.
Salma Hayek.

SplashNews.com

Salma Hayek is all smiles as she arrives at Good Morning America in New York City.

24 of 80

Have a Laugh

Ashanti partners with NYC Public Schools for a read along from her new book 'My Name is a Story,' New York, USA - 14 Jun 2023
Ashanti.

Vonecia Carswell/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Ashanti flashes a wide grin during a reading of her book, My Name is a Story, in partnership with NYC Public Schools on June 14.

25 of 80

Over the Shoulder

Gabrielle Union throws a peace sign while arriving at The View in New York City, Gabrielle wore all Prada ensemble
Gabrielle Union.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Gabrielle Union sports a cropped leather top paired with white skirt while stopping by The View in New York City.

26 of 80

Boots On

Emily Ratajkowski spotted on her way to podcast studios in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski is seen out and about in New York City on her way to a podcast studio.

27 of 80

On the Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid
Jennifer Lawrence.

Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lawrence looks chic in a white mini-dress paired with statement sunglasses and a belt during a photocall for her film, No Hard Feelings, in Madrid on June 14.

28 of 80

Hydration Station

Sydney Sweeney hosts a BAIDration Boardwalk pop-up in Union Square in New York City.
Sydney Sweeney.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Sydney Sweeney looks ready for summer in a t-shirt and mini skirt while hosting a BAIDration Boardwalk pop-up in New York City's Union Square.

29 of 80

High Tea

Coda star and Oscar winner Marlee Matlin attended the Inaugural Lady Directors Tea Party hosted by BET+ and the Alliance of Women Directors at the Peninsula Hotel last Thursday.
Marlee Matlin and Lisa France.

Zachariah Hoover

Marlee Matlin poses with Lisa France at the Inaugural Lady Directors Tea Party hosted by BET+ and the Alliance of Women Directors at the Peninsula Hotel on June 8.

30 of 80

City Guy

Gordon Ramsey Visit the Empire State Building, New York, USA - 14 Jun 2023
Gordon Ramsey.

Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Gordon Ramsey stops by the Empire State Building in New York City on June 14.

31 of 80

High Note

Jennifer Hudson performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House
Jennifer Hudson.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

A few days ahead of Juneteenth, Jennifer Hudson belts it out during a White House concert commemorating the federal holiday in Washington, D.C., on June 13.

32 of 80

Angelic Attire

Eva Longoria seen at the "Sherri" show promoting the film, "Flamin' Hot"
Eva Longoria.

RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Glowing in all white, Eva Longoria visits the Sherri show in N.Y.C. to promote her film Flamin' Hot on June 13.

33 of 80

Smiling Stars

Scarlett Johansson and Maya Hawke at the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" held at Alice Tully Hall
Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Asteroid City costars Scarlett Johansson and Maya Hawke pose together at the premiere of their movie on June 13 in New York City.

34 of 80

Colorful Costars

Michael Shannon (L) and Jessica Chastain attend the Film Independent Members-Only Screening of "George & Tammy"
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain.

 Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain suit up for the Film Independent members-only screening of George & Tammy in Los Angeles on June 13.

35 of 80

Eyes on You

Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Premiere
Hilarie Burton Morgan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan gaze lovingly into each other's eyes at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City on June 13.

36 of 80

City Smooches

Aimee Mullins and Rupert Friend attend the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Aimee Mullins, Rupert Friend.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Rupert Friend blows a kiss beside his wife, Aimee Mullins, at the premiere of his new Wes Anderson film Asteroid City in N.Y.C. on June 13.

37 of 80

Movie-Goers

Dylan Mulvaney and Darren Criss at the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Dylan Mulvaney, Darren Criss.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

TikTok sensation Dylan Mulvaney sits with Darren Criss at the N.Y.C. premiere of Asteroid City on June 13.

38 of 80

In with the Family

Landon Barker, And Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio With His Sister Alabama Barker.

Wil Roberts / SplashNews.com

Charli D'Amelio spends a night out with her boyfriend and his sister — Travis Barker's kids Landon and Alabama Barker — in Los Angeles on June 12.

39 of 80

Red Carpet Romance

LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson attend Marvel Studios' New Series "Secret Invasion" Launch Event
LaTanya Richardson, Samuel L. Jackson.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Samuel L. Jackson brings his wife, LaTanya Richardson, as a colorful date to the L.A. launch event for his new Marvel Studios series Secret Invasion on June 13.

40 of 80

Telling Tales

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rosie Perez speak onstage during Storytellers at the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rosie Perez.

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

New York City's 2023 Tribeca Festival continues with its Storytellers series, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda in conversation with Rosie Perez on June 13.

41 of 80

Busting a Move

Adam Levine of Maroon Five seen performing in Lisbon
Adam Levine.

Shutterstock

Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 13.

42 of 80

Happy Couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 

In matching black tops, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together at the L.A. premiere of The Flash on June 12.

43 of 80

Green Queen

Hailey Bieber grabs a matcha drink at Community Goods before heading to Great White for brunch with a friend in West Hollywood.
Hailey Bieber.

TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID

With a matcha drink in hand, Hailey Bieber struts through West Hollywood on June 13.

44 of 80

Fun in Fuchsia

Gabrielle Union seen in midtown on June 13, 2023
Gabrielle Union.

Brazil Photo Press / SplashNews.com

Gabrielle Union stuns in bright pink while hanging out in Midtown New York City on June 13.

45 of 80

Date Night

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2023 in New York City
Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola.

Theo Wargo/Getty

Jon Hamm brought his fiancé Anna Osceola as his date to the Tribeca Film Festival, where his movie Maggie Moore(s) premiered on June 12.

46 of 80

Morning Outing

French Actress Lily-Rose Depp and Girlfriend 070 Shake put on a loved up display during their morning coffee run In New York City, USA.
Lily-Rose Depp, 070 Shake.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend, 070 Shake, cuddled up while grabbing coffee in N.Y.C. on June 13.

47 of 80

Cheers!

Mark Wahlberg Flecha Azul tequila promotion at the Clubhouse, Easthampton
Mark Wahlberg.

ROB RICH/Shutterstock

Mark Wahlberg promotes his tequila brand, Flecha Azul, at the Clubhouse in East Hampton, New York on June 11.

48 of 80

European Stroll

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos take an evening walk in Portofino, Italy.
Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos.

SplashNews.com

Jeff Bezos and his fiancé, Lauren Sanchez, take an evening walk in Portofino, Italy on June 13.

49 of 80

Old Friends

Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack 'Just Jack & Will' Rewatch Podcast Launch
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Former costars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes have a Will & Grace reunion at the launch of the Just Jack & Will rewatch podcast during the Tribeca Festival on June 12 in N.Y.C.

50 of 80

Cheek to Cheek

Eva Longoria, left, and America Ferrera attend a special screening of the Searchlight Pictures movie "Flamin' Hot" at Quad Cinema
Eva Longoria and America Ferrera.

Andy Kropa/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock 

Eva Longoria and America Ferrera are all smiles at a special screening of Flamin' Hot at Quad Cinema in New York City on June 12.

51 of 80

Triple Threat

Jon Hamm, Tina Fey and John Slattery attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Jon Hamm, Tina Fey and John Slattery.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Jon Hamm, Tina Fey and John Slattery pose together at the premiere of Maggie Moore(s) during the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 12 at Spring Studios in New York City.

52 of 80

Good Morning

Gabrielle Union leaves for Good Morning America
Gabrielle Union.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Gabrielle Union sports a monochrome look as she heads out for Good Morning America in New York City on June 13.

53 of 80

Across the Pond

Josh Hartnett and Charlie Brooker attend the "Black Mirror (Season 6). Beyond The Sea" Special Screening at BFI
Josh Hartnett and Charlie Brooker.

James Gillham/Shutterstock

Josh Hartnett and Charlie Brooker pose together at a special screening of the Black Mirror season six episode, "Beyond The Sea," at BFI in London on June 12.

54 of 80

Sparkle and Shine

Nikki Kimbrough, Kristin Chenoweth and Amy Lynn perform at "A New York Evening Celebrating Peggy Lee" presented by the Grammy Museum
Nikki Kimbrough, Kristin Chenoweth and Amy Lynn.

Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nikki Kimbrough, Kristin Chenoweth and Amy Lynn take the stage for "A New York Evening Celebrating Peggy Lee", an event presented by the Grammy Museum, at the Arnhold Center at 92NY in New York City on June 12.

55 of 80

New York Minute

Tracee Ellis Ross heads out to lunch in New York City
Tracee Ellis Ross.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen out and about in New York City wearing a graphic t-shirt paired with slacks and oversized sunglasses.

56 of 80

Good Cause

Anna Wintour, Demi Lovato Center for Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian - 10-Year Anniversary
Anna Wintour, Demi Lovato Center.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Anna Wintour and Demi Lovato attend the 10th anniversary celebration for the Center for Youth Mental Health at New York-Presbyterian on June 12.

57 of 80

Premiere Poised

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "No Hard Feelings" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square
Jennifer Lawrence.

Lia Toby/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence poses in an elegant black gown at the U.K. premiere for No Hard Feelings at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12.

58 of 80

Festival Fierce

Ice Spice, 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival
Ice Spice.

@deaniechen

Ice Spice sports long red hair as she takes the stage at the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City on June 9.

59 of 80

Taking the Stage

Lizzo 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival
Lizzo.

ROGER HO

Also at the Governor's Ball is Lizzo who rocks the stage in a silver ensemble with bright pink hair on June 9.

60 of 80

Tonys Trio

Lea Michele, Julianne Hough and Darren Criss attend The After, After Party Presented by Ketel One Vodka And Zacapa Rum at Pebble Bar on June 12, 2023
Lea Michele, Julianne Hough and Darren Criss.

Craig Barritt/Getty

Former Glee costars Lea Michele (left) and Darren Criss (right) pose with Julianne Hough at a Tonys after party hosted by Ketel One Vodka And Zacapa Rum at Pebble Bar in New York City on June 11.

61 of 80

Smile and Wave

Eva Longoria leaves 'The View' at ABC Studios on June 12, 2023 in New York City
Eva Longoria.

James Devaney/GC Images

Wearing a light-pink pantsuit, Eva Longoria flashes a wave as she leaves The View in New York City on June 12.

62 of 80

Out and About

Gabrielle Union leaves an office building in New York City
Gabrielle Union.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.co

Gabrielle Union is seen out and about in New York City wearing black-and-white polka dot skirt paired with a differently patterned black-and-white top.

63 of 80

Fun in the Sun

Nene Leaks is seen in Miami Beach with a Yves Saint Laurent Bag during Miami Fashion Week. 11 Jun 2023
Nene Leaks.

Romain Maurice/MEGA

Nene Leaks takes a stroll in Miami Beach on June 11 during Miami Fashion Week.

64 of 80

New York Look

Heather Graham at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of "Suitable Flesh"
Heather Graham.

Kritsina Bumphry

Heather Graham goes for a white lacey look at the premiere of her film, Suitable Flesh, at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11.

65 of 80

Turn it Up

Brody Jenner
Brody Jenner.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Brody Jenner steps behind the DJ booth at Bounce Beach Montauk to promote Mamitas tequila seltzer.

66 of 80

Photo Op

Johnny Depp out and about in Istanbul before their Hollywood Vampires Live Tour concert in Turkey
Johnny Depp.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Johnny Depp greets fans in Istanbul ahead of his Hollywood Vampires Live Tour concert with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry on June 11.

67 of 80

Dream Come True

Lea Michele of the cast of "Funny Girl" performs onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl brought their Broadway brilliance to the Tony Awards at the United Palace Theater in New York City on June 11.

68 of 80

Sunny on the Sidelines

Tom Brady and Jelena Djokovic attend the 2023 French Open
Tom Brady.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In Paris on June 11, Tom Brady sits beside Jelena Djokovic to watch her husband, tennis pro Novak Djokovic, compete in the 2023 French Open.

69 of 80

Dazzling Diva

Mariah Carey at LA Pride in the Park held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. at LA Pride in the Park
Mariah Carey.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Mariah Carey brings her glitz and glam to Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 10 for L.A. Pride in the Park.

70 of 80

Model Behavior

Tyra Banks at the FYC event for season 3 of "Ted Lasso" held at Saban Media Center
Tyra Banks.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Tyra Banks wears a beanie and bold red lipstick at a Ted Lasso FYC event in North Hollywood on June 10.

71 of 80

Royal Salute

Prince William, Prince of Wales (in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards) takes the salute outside Buckingham Palace after carrying out The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade
Prince William.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Stepping into his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, Prince William dons the stately guard uniform outside of Buckingham Palace on June 10. The Prince of Wales led the review of the Welsh Guards, which is the final evaluation before the upcoming Trooping the Colour celebration.

72 of 80

Holding Tight

RK Russell and Corey O'Brien are seen on June 10, 2023 in New York City.
RK Russell and Corey O'Brien.

Gotham/GC Images

Former NFL star Ryan Russell and his boyfriend, Corey O'Brien, enjoy the N.Y.C. weekend weather on June 10.

73 of 80

Country's Best

Luke Bryan, Elle King and Dierks Bentley seen backstage for night 4 of the 50th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium
Luke Bryan, Elle King and Dierks Bentley.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

Luke Bryan, Elle King and Dierks Bentley hang out backstage on June 11 during CMA Fest in Nashville.

74 of 80

Expecting Joy

Uzo Aduba, Common and Lupita Nyong'o attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Uzo Aduba, Common and Lupita Nyong'o.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Uzo Aduba – who announced her pregnancy on the red carpet – hangs out with Common and Lupita Nyong'o at the 76th annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 11.

75 of 80

Icons & Allies

Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, G Flip, Molly Burnett and Chelsea Lazkani backstage at LA Pride in the Park
Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, G Flip, Molly Burnett and Chelsea Lazkani.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Chrishell Stause (second from left) is joined by her partner, G Flip (middle), and pals Emma Hernan, Molly Burnett and Chelsea Lazkani at L.A. Pride in the Park on June 9.

76 of 80

Game On

Matt Rife Throws The Ceremonial First Pitch At Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies Game
Matt Rife.

Shutterstock

Matt Rife tosses the first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies' home game against the L.A. Dodgers on June 11.

77 of 80

In the Spotlight

Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye performs live at Etihad Stadium as part of his After Hours til Dawn Tour
Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Wearing a metallic mask and white gloves, The Weeknd performs live at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on the European leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour on June 10.

78 of 80

In New York ...

Alicia Keys is seen in the West Village

Gotham/GC

Alicia Keys takes a bite out of the Big Apple while seen in the West Village on June 10 in New York City.

79 of 80

Rockstar Status

Rosalia performs in concert during Primavera Sound Festival

Mariano Regidor/Redferns for ABA

Rosalía performs in concert during Primavera Sound Festival on June 11 in Madrid, Spain.

80 of 80

Red Robin

Robin Roberts attends the premiere of "All You Hear Is Noise" during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema

John Lamparski/Getty for Tribeca Festival

Robin Roberts attends the premiere of All You Hear Is Noise during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival at Village East Cinema on June 10 in New York City.

Related Articles
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford attend the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite at the 'Indiana Jones' Premiere, Plus Tom Cruise, Ashley Graham and More
Jennifer Hudson performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House
Jennifer Hudson Performs on the White House's South Lawn, Plus Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke and More
Hailey Bieber making cinnamon roll
Watch Hailey Bieber Make Her Favorite Sunday Breakfast — with a Cameo from Husband Justin Bieber!
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Says Kids 'Loved' His 'Extraction 2' Stunts: 'They Wanted to Jump In' (Exclusive)
EXTRACTION 2
Chris Hemsworth Talks Getting Lit on Fire in 'Extraction 2': I Was 'Shaking My Head' at Pitch (Exclusive)
Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack 'Just Jack & Will' Rewatch Podcast Launch
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes Reunite in N.Y.C., Plus Eva Longoria, America Ferrera and More
Lea Michele of the cast of "Funny Girl" performs onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele Performs at the Tony Awards in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Brady at the French Open, Mariah Carey and More
Lea Michele of the cast of "Funny Girl" performs onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele Performs at the Tony Awards in N.Y.C., Plus Tom Brady at the French Open, Mariah Carey and More
Niall Horan performs at The Today Show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza in New York
Niall Horan Takes the Stage in N.Y.C, Plus Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Zendaya, Selena Gomez and More
Kendall Jenner attends FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, hosted by FWRD Creative Director, Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Looks Chic in L.A., Plus Carly Pearce in Nashville, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa and More
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock (13895000bk) Jenna Ortega The Standard with Janelle Monae Host the Boom Met Gala After-Party, Boom Boom Room, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 01 May 2023
From Florence Pugh to Lil Nas X: How These Gen Z Stars are Defining Pop Culture Today
Paris Hilton is all smiles after her concert at the Fonda Theater in Hollywood
Paris Hilton Wears a Bright Smile After Her DJ Set in L.A., Plus Jenna Dewan, Robert DeNiro and More
EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Madix shows off her tummy while heading to a beauty salon in West Hollywood
Ariana Madix Steps Out in West Hollywood, Plus Jodie Comer in N.Y.C., Steve Martin and More
Emily Ratajkowski is seen on June 05, 2023 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Some Skin in N.Y.C., Plus Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson, Ice Spice and More
Chrishell Stause onstage at LA Pride in the Park held at Los Angeles State Historic Park
See All the Stars Celebrating at Pride Events in 2023
Shakira watches the action during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain
Shakira Watches the F1 Grand Prix in Spain, Plus Melissa McCarthy at Pride, Machine Gun Kelly and More