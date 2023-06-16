01 of 80 Life's a Beach Gabrielle Union. MEGA Looking athletic as ever in a white bikini, Gabrielle Union enjoys the Miami sun during a June 15 beach day.

02 of 80 Effortlessly Elegant Hailey Bieber. TheImageDirect.com Hailey Bieber continues to prove she's the queen of street style in a black strapless top and mustard yellow trousers on June 14 in New York City.



03 of 80 Batter Up Chris Hemsworth. NY Mets Chris Hemsworth supports the New York Mets at their home game on June 13 while promoting his new Netflix film Extraction 2,

04 of 80 Repping the Home Team Tom Hanks. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Tom Hanks sports a Yankees cap while walking around N.Y.C. on June 14.

05 of 80 Winner, Winner Jordan Fisher, Alex Newell, Danielle Brooks. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Jordan Fisher, Alex Newell and Danielle Brooks look psyched to see Newell's Tony Award while backstage at the Broadway musical Shucked on June 13.

06 of 80 Over the Shoulder Leslie Mann. David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Leslie Mann rocks polka dots to see a gala performance by the new cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London on June 15.

07 of 80 Show Time Chance The Rapper. Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Chance the Rapper brings his energy and rhythm to NBC's Today show in N.Y.C. on June 15.

08 of 80 All Smiles Elle Evans, Kate Hudson. David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Gett Model Elle Evans hangs out with a red-dressed Kate Hudson during a London gala featuring a performance by the cast of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club on June 15.

09 of 80 Who's to Judge? Derek Luke, Michael Michele, Mo McRae. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Tribeca Film Festival judges Derek Luke, Michael Michele and Mo McRae attend the Untold Stories event presented by AT&T in N.Y.C. on June 9. The trio awarded $1 million to an emerging filmmaker during the event.

10 of 80 Out & About Matt Damon. TheImageDirect.com Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, look cool in casual clothes as they stroll around N.Y.C. on June 14.



11 of 80 Pearly Pieces Teyana Taylor. Cassidy Maldonado for Getty Images Teyana Taylor accessorizes with bold statement jewelry at Value Partnerships' A Toast to Black Art, Love & Creativity event in N.Y.C. on June 13.



12 of 80 Special Bond Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford have a sweet reunion at the U.S. premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 14.

13 of 80 Across the Pond Tom Cruise. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Tom Cruise waves to photographers as he leaves the Dolby Screening Room London Soho on June 14.

14 of 80 Sealed with a Kiss Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Luisaviarom Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin share a kiss during the photocall for LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue's Runway Icons event at Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, Italy on June 14.

15 of 80 Woman of the Hour Kim Cattrall. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Kim Cattrall stops by the Tribeca Festival to take part in a live taping of the New York Times' Modern Love podcast on June 14.

16 of 80 Leading Man John Boyega. Ivan Apfel/Getty Images John Boyega poses at the premiere of They Cloned Tyrone during the opening night of the American Black Film Festival at New World Center in Miami on June 14.

17 of 80 Fresh Faced Jennifer Garne. BACKGRID Jennifer Garner keeps it causal as she arrives at a studio in Hollywood on June 14.

18 of 80 Dynamic Duo Cyndi Lauper and her son, Declyn. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Cyndi Lauper poses for a photo with her son, Declyn, at the after party for the premiere of her documentary, Let the Canary Sing, on June 14 during the Tribeca Film Festival.

19 of 80 Blue Hue Ariana DeBose. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia Ariana DeBose has some fun at alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet's "Camp Pride" in New York City on June 14.

20 of 80 Take a Seat Julia Fox and Moses Sumney. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma Julia Fox takes a seat on Moses Sumney's lap at LuisaViaRoma & British Vogue's Runway Icons event at Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, Italy on June 14.

21 of 80 Gather Around Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek join Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova at N.Y.C.'s The Paris Theater, for a live tapping of I Like to Watch with Trixie Mattel & Katya to present the Black Mirror season 6 episode "Joan is Awful" on June 13.

22 of 80 Soft Smiles Stanley Tucci. David Levenson/Getty A very dapper Stanley Tucci attends The Women's Prize for Fiction Awards at Bedford Square Gardens in London on June 14.

23 of 80 Feeling Shady Salma Hayek. SplashNews.com Salma Hayek is all smiles as she arrives at Good Morning America in New York City.

24 of 80 Have a Laugh Ashanti. Vonecia Carswell/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock Ashanti flashes a wide grin during a reading of her book, My Name is a Story, in partnership with NYC Public Schools on June 14.

25 of 80 Over the Shoulder Gabrielle Union. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Gabrielle Union sports a cropped leather top paired with white skirt while stopping by The View in New York City.

26 of 80 Boots On Emily Ratajkowski. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Emily Ratajkowski is seen out and about in New York City on her way to a podcast studio.

27 of 80 On the Carpet Jennifer Lawrence. Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic Jennifer Lawrence looks chic in a white mini-dress paired with statement sunglasses and a belt during a photocall for her film, No Hard Feelings, in Madrid on June 14.

28 of 80 Hydration Station Sydney Sweeney. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Sydney Sweeney looks ready for summer in a t-shirt and mini skirt while hosting a BAIDration Boardwalk pop-up in New York City's Union Square.

29 of 80 High Tea Marlee Matlin and Lisa France. Zachariah Hoover Marlee Matlin poses with Lisa France at the Inaugural Lady Directors Tea Party hosted by BET+ and the Alliance of Women Directors at the Peninsula Hotel on June 8.

30 of 80 City Guy Gordon Ramsey. Adela Loconte/Shutterstock Gordon Ramsey stops by the Empire State Building in New York City on June 14.

31 of 80 High Note Jennifer Hudson. Alex Wong/Getty Images A few days ahead of Juneteenth, Jennifer Hudson belts it out during a White House concert commemorating the federal holiday in Washington, D.C., on June 13.

32 of 80 Angelic Attire Eva Longoria. RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Glowing in all white, Eva Longoria visits the Sherri show in N.Y.C. to promote her film Flamin' Hot on June 13.

33 of 80 Smiling Stars Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke. Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images Asteroid City costars Scarlett Johansson and Maya Hawke pose together at the premiere of their movie on June 13 in New York City.

34 of 80 Colorful Costars Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain suit up for the Film Independent members-only screening of George & Tammy in Los Angeles on June 13.

35 of 80 Eyes on You Hilarie Burton Morgan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan gaze lovingly into each other's eyes at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City on June 13.

36 of 80 City Smooches Aimee Mullins, Rupert Friend. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Rupert Friend blows a kiss beside his wife, Aimee Mullins, at the premiere of his new Wes Anderson film Asteroid City in N.Y.C. on June 13.

37 of 80 Movie-Goers Dylan Mulvaney, Darren Criss. Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images TikTok sensation Dylan Mulvaney sits with Darren Criss at the N.Y.C. premiere of Asteroid City on June 13.

38 of 80 In with the Family Wil Roberts / SplashNews.com Charli D'Amelio spends a night out with her boyfriend and his sister — Travis Barker's kids Landon and Alabama Barker — in Los Angeles on June 12.



39 of 80 Red Carpet Romance LaTanya Richardson, Samuel L. Jackson. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Samuel L. Jackson brings his wife, LaTanya Richardson, as a colorful date to the L.A. launch event for his new Marvel Studios series Secret Invasion on June 13.

40 of 80 Telling Tales Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rosie Perez. Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival New York City's 2023 Tribeca Festival continues with its Storytellers series, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda in conversation with Rosie Perez on June 13.

41 of 80 Busting a Move Adam Levine. Shutterstock Adam Levine performs with his band Maroon 5 in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 13.

42 of 80 Happy Couple Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In matching black tops, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together at the L.A. premiere of The Flash on June 12.

43 of 80 Green Queen Hailey Bieber. TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID With a matcha drink in hand, Hailey Bieber struts through West Hollywood on June 13.

44 of 80 Fun in Fuchsia Gabrielle Union. Brazil Photo Press / SplashNews.com Gabrielle Union stuns in bright pink while hanging out in Midtown New York City on June 13.



45 of 80 Date Night Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola. Theo Wargo/Getty Jon Hamm brought his fiancé Anna Osceola as his date to the Tribeca Film Festival, where his movie Maggie Moore(s) premiered on June 12.



46 of 80 Morning Outing Lily-Rose Depp, 070 Shake. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend, 070 Shake, cuddled up while grabbing coffee in N.Y.C. on June 13.



47 of 80 Cheers! Mark Wahlberg. ROB RICH/Shutterstock Mark Wahlberg promotes his tequila brand, Flecha Azul, at the Clubhouse in East Hampton, New York on June 11.

48 of 80 European Stroll Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos. SplashNews.com Jeff Bezos and his fiancé, Lauren Sanchez, take an evening walk in Portofino, Italy on June 13.

49 of 80 Old Friends Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes. John Nacion/Shutterstock Former costars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes have a Will & Grace reunion at the launch of the Just Jack & Will rewatch podcast during the Tribeca Festival on June 12 in N.Y.C.

50 of 80 Cheek to Cheek Eva Longoria and America Ferrera. Andy Kropa/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Eva Longoria and America Ferrera are all smiles at a special screening of Flamin' Hot at Quad Cinema in New York City on June 12.

51 of 80 Triple Threat Jon Hamm, Tina Fey and John Slattery. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Jon Hamm, Tina Fey and John Slattery pose together at the premiere of Maggie Moore(s) during the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 12 at Spring Studios in New York City.

52 of 80 Good Morning Gabrielle Union. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Gabrielle Union sports a monochrome look as she heads out for Good Morning America in New York City on June 13.

53 of 80 Across the Pond Josh Hartnett and Charlie Brooker. James Gillham/Shutterstock Josh Hartnett and Charlie Brooker pose together at a special screening of the Black Mirror season six episode, "Beyond The Sea," at BFI in London on June 12.

54 of 80 Sparkle and Shine Nikki Kimbrough, Kristin Chenoweth and Amy Lynn. Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Nikki Kimbrough, Kristin Chenoweth and Amy Lynn take the stage for "A New York Evening Celebrating Peggy Lee", an event presented by the Grammy Museum, at the Arnhold Center at 92NY in New York City on June 12.

55 of 80 New York Minute Tracee Ellis Ross. Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Tracee Ellis Ross is seen out and about in New York City wearing a graphic t-shirt paired with slacks and oversized sunglasses.

56 of 80 Good Cause Anna Wintour, Demi Lovato Center. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Anna Wintour and Demi Lovato attend the 10th anniversary celebration for the Center for Youth Mental Health at New York-Presbyterian on June 12.

57 of 80 Premiere Poised Jennifer Lawrence. Lia Toby/Getty Jennifer Lawrence poses in an elegant black gown at the U.K. premiere for No Hard Feelings at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12.

58 of 80 Festival Fierce Ice Spice. @deaniechen Ice Spice sports long red hair as she takes the stage at the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City on June 9.

59 of 80 Taking the Stage Lizzo. ROGER HO Also at the Governor's Ball is Lizzo who rocks the stage in a silver ensemble with bright pink hair on June 9.

60 of 80 Tonys Trio Lea Michele, Julianne Hough and Darren Criss. Craig Barritt/Getty Former Glee costars Lea Michele (left) and Darren Criss (right) pose with Julianne Hough at a Tonys after party hosted by Ketel One Vodka And Zacapa Rum at Pebble Bar in New York City on June 11.

61 of 80 Smile and Wave Eva Longoria. James Devaney/GC Images Wearing a light-pink pantsuit, Eva Longoria flashes a wave as she leaves The View in New York City on June 12.

62 of 80 Out and About Gabrielle Union. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.co Gabrielle Union is seen out and about in New York City wearing black-and-white polka dot skirt paired with a differently patterned black-and-white top.

63 of 80 Fun in the Sun Nene Leaks. Romain Maurice/MEGA Nene Leaks takes a stroll in Miami Beach on June 11 during Miami Fashion Week.

64 of 80 New York Look Heather Graham. Kritsina Bumphry Heather Graham goes for a white lacey look at the premiere of her film, Suitable Flesh, at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11.

65 of 80 Turn it Up Brody Jenner. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Brody Jenner steps behind the DJ booth at Bounce Beach Montauk to promote Mamitas tequila seltzer.

66 of 80 Photo Op Johnny Depp. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Johnny Depp greets fans in Istanbul ahead of his Hollywood Vampires Live Tour concert with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry on June 11.

67 of 80 Dream Come True Lea Michele. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl brought their Broadway brilliance to the Tony Awards at the United Palace Theater in New York City on June 11.

68 of 80 Sunny on the Sidelines Tom Brady. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images In Paris on June 11, Tom Brady sits beside Jelena Djokovic to watch her husband, tennis pro Novak Djokovic, compete in the 2023 French Open.

69 of 80 Dazzling Diva Mariah Carey. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Mariah Carey brings her glitz and glam to Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 10 for L.A. Pride in the Park.

70 of 80 Model Behavior Tyra Banks. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Tyra Banks wears a beanie and bold red lipstick at a Ted Lasso FYC event in North Hollywood on June 10.

71 of 80 Royal Salute Prince William. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Stepping into his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, Prince William dons the stately guard uniform outside of Buckingham Palace on June 10. The Prince of Wales led the review of the Welsh Guards, which is the final evaluation before the upcoming Trooping the Colour celebration.

72 of 80 Holding Tight RK Russell and Corey O'Brien. Gotham/GC Images Former NFL star Ryan Russell and his boyfriend, Corey O'Brien, enjoy the N.Y.C. weekend weather on June 10.

73 of 80 Country's Best Luke Bryan, Elle King and Dierks Bentley. John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA Luke Bryan, Elle King and Dierks Bentley hang out backstage on June 11 during CMA Fest in Nashville.

74 of 80 Expecting Joy Uzo Aduba, Common and Lupita Nyong'o. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Uzo Aduba – who announced her pregnancy on the red carpet – hangs out with Common and Lupita Nyong'o at the 76th annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 11.

75 of 80 Icons & Allies Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, G Flip, Molly Burnett and Chelsea Lazkani. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Chrishell Stause (second from left) is joined by her partner, G Flip (middle), and pals Emma Hernan, Molly Burnett and Chelsea Lazkani at L.A. Pride in the Park on June 9.

76 of 80 Game On Matt Rife. Shutterstock Matt Rife tosses the first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies' home game against the L.A. Dodgers on June 11.

77 of 80 In the Spotlight Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye. Samir Hussein/WireImage Wearing a metallic mask and white gloves, The Weeknd performs live at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on the European leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour on June 10.

78 of 80 In New York ... Gotham/GC Alicia Keys takes a bite out of the Big Apple while seen in the West Village on June 10 in New York City.

79 of 80 Rockstar Status Mariano Regidor/Redferns for ABA Rosalía performs in concert during Primavera Sound Festival on June 11 in Madrid, Spain.