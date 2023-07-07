Magic Johnson & Samuel L. Jackson Eat Ice Cream in Saint-Tropez, Plus Cardi B, Jenna Ortega and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on July 7, 2023 06:00AM EDT
Big Scoop

Samuel L. Jackson and Magic Johnson are seen enjoying an ice cream in Saint-Tropez, France. The NBA Los Angeles Lakers legend and the prolific actor were seen boarding a water taxi to a mega yacht.
Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson.

TheImageDirect.com

On July 5, Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson treat themselves to ice cream during their vacation together in Saint-Tropez.

Shining Moment

Cardi B. Fendi show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2024, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 06 Jul 2023
Cardi B.

JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Once again, Cardi B makes a fun and flashy statement with her Paris Fashion Week wardrobe at the Fendi Fall/Window show on July 6.

Party Person

Missy Elliot birthday Crown Royal Golden Apple sponsored
Missy Elliot.

Kaitlyn Morris

Missy Elliott celebrates her 52nd birthday at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans with a star-studded party sponsored by Crown Royal Golden Apple whiskey.

'I Do' on Location

Beetlejuice 2 - filming wedding scenes in Hertfordshire, England. Jenna Ortega who plays the daughter of of Lydia Deetz
Jenna Ortega.

Click News / Dean / SplashNews.com

Jenna Ortega dons a lilac gown to film her character's wedding scenes for Beetlejuice 2 in Hertfordshire, England. The young star will play the daughter of Winona Ryder's character, Lydia Deetz, in Tim Burton's upcoming sequel.

Here to Cheer

Catherine, Princess of Wales after the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club during the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 06, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton supports Prince William at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 in Windsor, England on July 6.

Fashion's Frontline

Haruna Kawaguchi, Lily James, Zita d'Hauteville, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Shakira attend the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at Palais Brogniart on July 06, 2023 in Paris,
Haruna Kawaguchi, Lily James, Zita d'Hauteville, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shakira.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Wearing varying colors and cuts of couture, Haruna Kawaguchi, Lily James, Zita d'Hauteville, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Shakira sit front row at Fendi's Paris Fashion Week show on July 6.

With the Band

SPICE WANNABEÂ THE SPICE GIRLS TRIBUTEÂ SPICES UP LAS VEGAS WITH PREMIERE CELEBRATION AT EXCALIBUR JULY 5, 2023
Spice Girls Tribute Wannabes.

Jimmy Smith/TheActivity.org

Jeff Timmons hangs out with the Spice Girls tribute group, Spice Wannabe, during their premiere celebration at Las Vegas' Excalibur hotel and casino on July 5.

Good Sport

Natalie Portman attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2023 in Paris, France.
Natalie Portman.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Natalie Portman is all smiles beneath the shade of her hat and sunglasses at the 2023 French Open in Paris on June 7.

Off the Runway

Shakira attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France
Shakira.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Shakira keeps it classy in black and white at the Fendi Haute Couture show in Paris on July 6.

On Set & Across the Pond

Brad Pitt Spotted At Silverstone As Filming For His New F1 Movie Begins at Silverstone Circuit

Motorsport Images / SplashNews.com

Brad Pitt rocks reflective frames in Silverstone, U.K. while filming his new Formula 1 movie on July 6.

High Fashion

Kaia Gerber leaves the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Kaia Gerber.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber wears a collared mini dress to the Valentino Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.

Dressed to Impress

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Madix and Derek Hough share a hug while meeting up in Los Angeles
Ariana Madix.

TheImageDirect.com

Looking summertime chic in a rose-colored dress, Ariana Madix heads out to a business lunch in L.A. on July 5.

Sunny Day

*EXCLUSIVE* - Jeremy Allen White is pictured on the Fourth of July leaving Gelson's Market

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Jeremy Allen White steps out for groceries in a matching baseball cap and shirt on the 4th of July in L.A.

Taking the Stage

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs live on stage at Parken Stadium
Chris Martin.

Ole Jensen/Getty Images

Chris Martin brings high energy to Copenhagen during his July 5 performance at Parken Stadium.

Jamming Out

Hollywood Vampires perform live at Open Air Theatre in Scarborough
Johnny Depp.

Graham Finney/INSTARimages

Johnny Depp performs with his supergroup Hollywood Vampires – which he formed with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry – at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, U.K. on July 5.

Anniversary Event

Dakota Johnson and Lucien Laviscount were spotted arriving at the MARTINI 160th celebration at Dazi Milan
Dakota Johnson, Lucien Laviscount.

Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Martini

Dakota Johnson and Lucien Laviscount arrive in sleek style at the 160th anniversary party for the vermouth brand Martini at Dazi Milano restaurant on July 5.

'Thanks for Everything'

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler enjoy a date night at Siena restaurant in Paris
Austin Butler.

SIENA PARIS / SplashNews.com

Austin Butler signs a dinner plate with gratitude at Siena Paris restaurant on July 5.

Over the Shoulder

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023 in Chantilly, France
Florence Pugh.

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Florence Pugh looks dreamy in a sheer periwinkle gown while attending the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show on July 5 during Paris Fashion Week.

Up Close & Personal

Cardi B and Offset attend Balenciaga on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France
Cardi B, Offset.

Julien Lienard/Getty

Cardi B and Offset share a steamy, stylish moment at Balenciaga in Paris on July 5.

Eyes Glued

David Beckham attends day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England
David Beckham.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

David Beckham witnesses Wimbledon action on day three of the tennis championship tournament in London.

Spelling it Out

Camila Cabello and Shakira Viktor and Rolf show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2024, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France
Camila Cabello, Shakira.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Shakira's dress sends a straightforward message at Viktor and Rolf's Paris Fashion Week show on July 5, where she sits next to fellow front-row attendee Camila Cabello.

Front Row Glow

Alicia Silverstone Elie Saab show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2024, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France
Alicia Silverstone.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Alicia Silverstone brings big color to the Elie Saab's Paris Fashion Week show on July 5.

Doubles Partner

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England
Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

In the midst of Wimbledon gameplay on July 5, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry lean in for a sweet kiss in the stands.

Tied on the Side

Heidi Klum and other celebs at Jean Paul Gaultier by Julien Dossena Haute Couture Fall/Winter.
Heidi Klum.

Lucia Sabatelli/action press / BACKGRID

Heidi Klum makes a statement in an asymmetrical, color-blocked gown at Jean Paul Gaultier on July 5.

Side by Side

Joey King, Lana Condor attend the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Joey King, Lana Condor.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

In contrasting yet equally glamorous looks, Joey King and Lana Condor sit together at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.

Hanging in the Hamptons

Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers Saint Spritz Day Party with JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers at Bounce Beach Montauk
Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers.

Madison Fender/BFA.com

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrate her beverage brand, Saint Spritz, with a party at Bounce Beach Montauk.

On the Mic

Le Tigre performs at the 2023 Mosswood Meltdown
Le Tigre.

Ben Trivett 

Looking bright and bold in a colorful ensemble, Le Tigre takes the stage at Mosswood Meltdown music festival on July 1 in Oakland, California. 

American Girl

Demi Lovato headlines Wawa Welcome America July 4th Free Concert at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Demi Lovato.

MEGA

Demi Lovato celebrates the 4th of July as the headliner for Philadelphia's Wawa Welcome America concert.

Party Favors

Cardi B exits the Hotel de Crillon after a Messika event in Paris
Cardi B.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Cardi B spends her 4th of July abroad in Paris, where she attends an event for Messika jewelry.

Firing Off

Bebe Rexha at the 2023 "Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks
Bebe Rexha.

Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images

Looking like a burst of patriotic color, Bebe Rexha sparkles in red, white and blue while performing at Macy's annual 4th of July Fireworks show in N.Y.C.

Sip & Sign

Camila Cabello enjoy a night out at Siena Paris restaurant
Camila Cabello.

SIENA Paris / SplashNews.com

Looking oh-so European with sunglasses and a glass of wine, Camila Cabello poses with her autographed dinner plate at Siena restaurant in Paris.

Hair Flair

Lil Nas X performs during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux
Lil Nas X.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Lil Nas X wears pigtails and a gold chest plate during his performance at Montreux Jazz Festival on July 4 in Switzerland.

Couture Galore

Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo attend the Giorgio Armani PrivÃÂ© Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Sydney Sweeney, Noah Centineo.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo match in black outfits at the Giorgio Armani Privé show during Paris Fashion Week on July 4.

Fun at Fashion Week

Emma Thompson and Kate Hudson attend the Giorgio Armani PrivÃÂ© Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Emma Thompson, Kate Hudson.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Emma Thompson and Kate Hudson take their seats at the Giorgio Armani Privé show on July 4 in Paris.

You Glow, Girl

EXCLUSIVE: Model Alessandra Ambrosio at Le Bristol Paris hotel in Paris, France.
Alessandra Ambrosio.

SplashNews.com

Basking in the French summer air, Alessandra Ambrosio wears a body-hugging, cool-toned dress at Le Bristol hotel in Paris.

Holiday Hunger

Joey Chestnut finishes in first place in the 2023 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island
Joey Chestnut.

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Reigning champion Joey Chestnut holds onto his title after winning this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island in N.Y.C. on July 4.

Shady Ladies

Margaret Qualley and Rashida Jones attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Margaret Qualley, Rashida Jones.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley and Rashida Jones look summertime chic at the Chanel Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 4.

Camp Out

Christie Brinkley 'Theater Camp' After Party

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Christie Brinkley sports summer whites at the Cinema Society screening of Searchlight Pictures’ Theater Camp at Tutto Caffè in East Hampton, New York, on July 3.

Going Green

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Roger Federer court side on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Roger Federer share a smile at day 2 of Wimbledon in London on July 4.

Family Ties

Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton attend the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kathy Hilton and daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild strike a pose at the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 3.

Blazer of Glory

Eva Longoria attends the "Flamin' Hot: la historia de los Cheetos picantes" photocall

Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Disney+

Eva Longoria attends a photo call for her film Flamin' Hot at Hotel The Madrid EDITION in Spain on July 4.

Take the Cake

King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a commemorative cake during a visit to NHS Lothian's Medicine of the Elderly Meaningful Activity Centre at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, to celebrate 75 years of the NHS at NHS Lothian

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a commemorative cake during a visit to NHS Lothian's Medicine of the Elderly Meaningful Activity Centre at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in Scotland on July 4.

Flag Day

Richard E. Grant 'Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars' film premiere

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock 

Richard E. Grant dons a bright ensemble to the Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars premiere in London on July 3.

Theater Buffs

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt attend the Searchlight Pictures and Cinema Society special screening of "Theater Camp"

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt celebrate at the Cinema Society screening of Searchlight Pictures’ Theater Camp at Tutto Caffè in East Hampton, New York, on July 3.

Going Glam

Susan Sarandon attends Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais De Tokyo
Susan Sarandon.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Pomellato

Susan Sarandon looks chic in black at the Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais de Tokyo in Paris on July 3.

Goddess Mode

Camila Cabello Stephane Rolland show, Arrivals

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello continues her Paris Fashion Week style streak at the Stephane Rolland show in France on July 4.

Stage Right

Jennifer Hudson with Kyle Ramar Freeman who leads the cast as Usher A Strange Loop

Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Jennifer Hudson hangs with A Strange Loop's Kyle Ramar Freeman backstage at the show in London on July 3.

Golden Girl

Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cardi B gets all dolled up for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3 in France.

Color Up

Rita Ora, Jade Thirlwall and Nicola Coughlan attend the iconic fundraising London Pride brunch, co-hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier, Violet Chachki and Henry Holland in aid of the Albert Kennedy Trust and Not a Phase, at Berners Tavern in The London EDITION

Dave Benett/Getty Images for The London EDITION

Rita Ora, Jade Thirlwall and Nicola Coughlan get together at the London Pride brunch, co-hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier, Violet Chachki and Henry Holland, on July 1 at the London EDITION.

Purse Pooch

Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton.

Pierre Suu/Getty 

Diane Keaton accessorizes with a dog-shaped bag at the Thom Browne Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 3.

Smiling on Stage

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne.

 Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Lil Wayne brings big color to day 3 of ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans on July 2.

Glam Girl

Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Looking elegant in a strapless dress, Natalie Portman attends the Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on July 3.

Wearing Whimsy

Big Latto
Latto.

Pierre Suu/Getty 

Latto dons an intricate purple ensemble to attend Paris Fashion Week's Iris Van Herpen show on July 3.

Bringing the Heat

Megan Thee Stallion performs during day 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture
Megan Thee Stallion.

Josh Brasted/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion lights up New Orleans on day 3 of ESSENCE Festival.

All That Glitters

Christine Quinn
Christine Quinn.

SplashNews.com

Christine Quinn rocks a sparkly sheer Georges Hobeika dress with Jimmy Choo shoes on the streets of Paris.

Girl Squad

Mandy Haught #24, Michelle Betos #1 and Meleana Shim #13 of NJ/NY Gotham FC pose with actor Hannah Waddingham before the match between the NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena
Mandy Haught, Michelle Betos, Meleana Shim, Hannah Waddingham.

Elsa/Getty Images

NJ/NY Gotham FC teammates Mandy Haught, Michelle Betos and Meleana Shim pose with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham during the July 2 Women's Empowerment Game presented by Johnnie Walker at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Sheer Madness

Camilla Cabello attends the Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Camila Cabello makes a style statement at the Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 2.

Flower Child

Janelle Monae performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Janelle Monae performs during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Hot Seat

Oprah Winfrey attends the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture Concert Series in New Orleans

Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Oprah speaks to the crowd during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Pink Lady

Margot Robbie poses for a photo during a pink carpet event to promote her new film "Barbie" in Seoul

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Another day, another Barbie moment for Margot Robbie, who promotes the film in Seoul, South Korea, on July 2.

Down Under

Tom Cruise

 James Gourley/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise attends a photo call in support of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One at the Overseas Passenger Terminal on July 2 in Sydney, Australia.

Feeling Blue

Camila Cabello

dath / SplashNews.com

Camila Cabello strolls through Paris with a book in her hand on July 2.

Rock Star Status

Billy Idol

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Billy Idol of Generation Sex performs at Dog Day Afternoon Festival 2023 at Crystal Palace Park on July 1 in London. 

Beach Babe

Eva Longoria

GTres / SplashNews.com

Eva Longoria enjoys time at the beach in Marbella, Spain, on July 2.

Don't Rain on Her Parade

Barbra Streisand

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation

Barbra Streisand receives The Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award on July 1 in Malibu, California.

Peace Out

Christina Aguilera

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Christina Aguilera throws up a peace sign after taking her kids to the Color Factory in New York City on July 1.

Drink Up

Andy Cohen

Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Fresca Mixed

Andy Cohen shows off his bartending skills on June 30 in Montauk, New York.

When in Italy

Bella Thorne

 Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Damiani

Bella Thorne attends The Absence of Eden world premiere afterparty on June 30 in Taormina, Italy. 

Disney Darling

Rosario Dawson

Erika Goldring/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

Rosario Dawson speaks onstage and promotes her new Disney film, The Haunted Mansion, at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Rock on

Young Gr

Josh Meitz for Summerfest

Yung Gravy poses for a portrait at the 2023 SummerFest music festival on June 30 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Purple Princess

Lauryn Hill

 Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during day 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on June 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Purple Reign

Rita Ora performs her new single 'Don't Think Twice', live on the BBC One Show. Rita wore a black outfit and a purple feather boa for the performance
Rita Ora.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

 Rita Ora has some fun with her purple boa while onstage at the BBC One Show in London on June 29.

Jet Setter

Ryan Gosling catches a flight out of Toronto. The Barbie star carries a Gucci bag and sported a double denim outfit paired with a baseball cap.
Ryan Gosling.

TheImageDirect.com

Ryan Gosling rocks a denim jacket at the airport in Toronto on June 30.

Watch Out

George Clooney seems in his element, looking suave and sophisticated as ever as he participates in a shooting for Omega Watches at Liasti Beach, Mykonos.
George Clooney.

BACKGRID

A dapper George Clooney is spotted filming a project for Omega watches on June 28 at Liasti Beach, Mykonos.

Seeing Double

Sam Smith and his boyfriend Christian Cowan step out together matching their ensemble while out for lunch.
Sam Smith and Christian Cowan.

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

Sam Smith steps out with Christian Cowan in coordinated looks on June 30 in New York City.

Pop of Pink

Emily Ratajkowski looks stylish and sexy as always as she is pictured arriving at Sony Music Studios to tape her podcast.
Emily Ratajkowski.

Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski wears a crop top and hot pink maxi skirt as she arrives at Sony Music Studios in New York City on June 30.

Hats Off

Idina Menzel leaving Heart Breakfast Radio Studios on June 30, 2023 in London, England
dina Menzel.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Idina Menzel is all smiles as she leaves Heart Radio Studios in London on June 30.

Red Hot

Karrueche Tran 69th Taormina Film Fest, Messina, Italy - 29 Jun 2023
Karrueche Tran.

Maurizio D'Avanzo/ipa-agency n/Shutterstock

Karrueche Tran stuns in low-cut red ensemble at the 69th Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 29.

Orange You Glad?

Actress Ashley Park from the cast of "Joy Ride" visits SiriusXM Studios on June 30, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Ashley Park.

Jason Koerner/Getty

Ashley Park stops by SiriusXM Studios in Miami on June 30 to promote her new film Joy Ride.

It's Showtime

Karol G is seen performing during a rehearsal at NBC's "Today" show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on June 30, 2023 in New York City
Karol G.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Karol G rehearses for her Today show performance as part of the Citi Concert Series on June 20 in New York City.

