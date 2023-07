01 of 79 Ballin' Buds Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler. BACKGRID Timothée Chalamet and Adam Sandler shoot some hoops in New York City on July 20.

02 of 79 Vacation Pair Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham. SplashNews.com Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham visit the Club 55 Beach while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France on July 20.

03 of 79 A Good Cause Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. MEGA Larsa Pippen joins boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, at DJ Khaled's We The Best Foundation Golf Classic on July 20 in Miami.

04 of 79 In the Band Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh. Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com Rachel Stevens is joined by two of her S Club 7 group mates, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh, at Proud Cabaret in London on July 20.

05 of 79 Sunny Stroll Emily Ratajkowski. Gotham/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski keeps things simple in jean shorts and a black tank top while out on a dog walk in New York City on July 20.

06 of 79 Showing His Stripes Travis Kelce. Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com Travis Kelce strikes a pose and smiles big for the camera while at the private New York City club, Zero Bond, on July 19.

07 of 79 Flower Power Bethenny Frankel. Raymond Hall/GC Images Bethenny Frankel exudes summer sunshine in a bright yellow, floral embellished sweater and crisp-white skirt while visiting the ABC Studios in New York City on July 20.

08 of 79 It's a Celebration DJ Khaled & Ja Rule. Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com DJ Khaled poses in a geometric ensemble alongside Ja Rule at the We The Best Golf Tournament VIP reception at Swan Miami on July 19.

09 of 79 On the Move The Weeknd. Emilio Utrabo / MEGA The Weeknd explores Barcelona while visiting the European city as part of his After Hours til Dawn Tour on July 19.

10 of 79 Hand in Hand Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. MEGA Justin and Hailey Bieber step out for date night at L'artusi in New York City on July 19.

11 of 79 A Royal Welcome King Charles III. Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles is greeted by children waving the Union Jack during a visit to Brecon Cathedral in Brecon, Wales on July 20.

12 of 79 Drink Up Usher. Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Remy Martin Usher gets into the spirit during the launch of the Rémy Martin x Usher “Life is a Melody” campaign on July 15 in Las Vegas.

13 of 79 Special Guest G Flip. Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy G Flip attends the Grammy Camp guest artist panel in Los Angeles on July 19.

14 of 79 Shimmer and Shine June Ambrose. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for St-Germain June Ambrose opts for a gold dress paired with matching shoes as she hosts a launch event with St-Germain for the Avant Garden Party Kit at Public Hotel in N.Y.C. on July 19.

15 of 79 Keeping Casual Justin Bieber. Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Justin Bieber steps out in New York City in a black hoodie and red and white checkered baseball cap on July 19.

16 of 79 All Together Now Mandy Moore. SplashNews.com Mandy Moore joins the picket line at Disney Studios in Burbank, California on July 19.

17 of 79 Red Hot Emily Ratajkowski. Gotham/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski shows off her new red hairdo while out and about in New York City on July 19.

18 of 79 New York Minute Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Julia Fox also sports a crimson 'do while spotted out in New York City on July 18.

19 of 79 Big Energy Dave Matthews. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Dave Matthews throws his hands up in the air as he exits his hotel on July 19 in New York City.

20 of 79 Fresh Face Alicia Keys. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Keys Soulcare Alicia Keys celebrates the launch of Keys Soulcare's "It's Like Skin" product at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York on July 13.

21 of 79 Matchy, Matchy Shay Mitchell. Raymond Hall/GC Images Shay Mitchell steps out in New York City on July 18.

22 of 79 Seeing Double Luca Garth and Jennie Garth. Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jennie and Luca Garth pose together at the LoveShackFancy 10th anniversary celebration and collection launch in Sagaponack, New York on July 18.

23 of 79 On the Town Karen Pittman and Mario Cantone. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Travel + Leisure Karen Pittman and Mario Cantone pose together at Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards celebration in New York City on July 18.

24 of 79 Rocking Out Jimmy Eat World. Ben Trivett Jimmy Eat World takes the stage at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on July 18.

25 of 79 Green Guy Anderson .Paak. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust Anderson .Paak flashes a big smile while visiting the top of the Empire State Building in New York City on July 18. The musician lit the iconic monument for Expedia's One Key launch.

26 of 79 Multi-Talented Keanu Reeves. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Keanu Reeves performs with his band, Dogstar, at The Roxy in Los Angeles on July 18.

27 of 79 New York Moment Post Malone. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TSX Entertainment Post Malone shows off his extensive tattoo collection while performing at TSX in Times Square on July 18 in New York City.

28 of 79 L.A. Outing Jennifer Lopez. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Lopez opts for a brightly colored dress, paired with matching accessories, while out and about on July 18 in Los Angeles.

29 of 79 Dog Days Selma Blair. BACKGRID Selma Blair takes a stroll with her service dog, Scout, in Los Angeles on July 18.

30 of 79 In Costume The Weeknd. Mariano Regidor/Redferns The Weeknd takes the stage at Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid as part of his After Hours til Dawn tour on July 18.

31 of 79 Model Behavior Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Expedia Chanel Iman and Olivia Culpo pose together at Expedia Group's launch event for a new loyalty program, One Key, at The Standard High Line Hotel in New York City on July 18.

32 of 79 Off the Court A'ja Wilson. courtesy of AT&T A'ja Wilson has some fun at the AT&T WNBA Live event in Las Vegas.

33 of 79 Pretty in Pink Meghan King. Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock Meghan King wears a flowy pink dress for a meeting in New York City on July 18.

34 of 79 City Boy Timothée Chalamet. Raymond Hall/GC Images Timothée Chalamet steps out in New York City sporting a baseball hat and sunglasses on July 18.

35 of 79 On the Go Nina Dobrev and Shaun White. TheImageDirect.com Nina Dobrev and Shaun White ride on a scooter in New York City on July 17.

36 of 79 Dynamic Duo Mario Lopez and Courtney Laine Mazza. Rob Latour/Shutterstock Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney, pose together at the premiere for The Golden Boy in Los Angeles on July 17.

37 of 79 On the Line Bette Midler and Susan Sarandon. Raymond Hall/GC Images Bette Midler and Susan Sarandon hit the picket line on July 18 in New York City.

38 of 79 Jetsetters Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Ave Phoenix / BACKGRID Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, catch a flight at JFK Airport in New York on July 18.

39 of 79 Feeling Shady Jennifer Lopez. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA Jennifer Lopez sports oversized sunglasses as she steps out in Los Angeles on July 17.

40 of 79 Taking the Stage Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan, who star in Once Upon a One More Time on Broadway, pose together at Good Morning America on July 18 in New York City.

41 of 79 With the Band Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas. Raymond Hall/GC Images Longtime couple Kevin and Danielle Jonas wear contrasting attire while spending the day in Midtown N.Y.C. on July 17.

42 of 79 Hanging Out Mary J. Blige. Johnny Nunez/WireImage Mary J. Blige spends a summer night at The Surf Lodge in New York City on July 16.

43 of 79 Sweat it Out Jennifer Garner. BACKGRID Jennifer Garner steps out and stays fit on a run around Santa Monica on July 17.



44 of 79 Dressing Up Jamie Lynn Spears. Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com Zoey 102 star Jamie Lynn Spears poses in L.A. while wearing a form-fitting mauve dress on July 17.



45 of 79 French Getaway Damson Idris and Lori Harvey. Best Image / BACKGRID Lori Harvey and her boyfriend Damson Idris enjoy the warm weather and blue seas of Saint-Tropez on July 16.



46 of 79 Gray Day Kristin Cavallari. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Kristin Cavallari rocks a monochrome gray look while making an appearance on Good Morning America in support of her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James, in N.Y.C. on July 18.

47 of 79 Peace Out Jung Kook. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images K-pop idol Jung Kook pops by SiriusXM Studios in New York City on July 17.

48 of 79 Foxy Lady Julia Fox. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images In a striking cut-out swimsuit, Julia Fox enjoys a day at the beach on July 17 in N.Y.C.

49 of 79 Balling Out Adam Sandler. TheImageDirect.com Adam Sandler looks like a true athlete while playing some pickup basketball at a New York City park on July 17.



50 of 79 You're Special Lizzo. Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock With her sparkly getup and bright smile, Lizzo lights up the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia while performing on July 17.

51 of 79 It Girl Nina Dobrev. TheImageDirect.com Looking especially glamorous in a blazer and mini skirt, Nina Dobrev steps out onto the N.Y.C. streets on July 17.

52 of 79 Hometown Represent Drake. BACKGRID Wearing his home country proudly on his mesh shirt, Drake steps out of New York City's Mark Hotel on July 17.

53 of 79 A United Front Kevin Bacon. John Nacion/Shutterstock Kevin Bacon mans the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line under the N.Y.C. summer sun on July 17.

54 of 79 City Cycle Justin Theroux. BrosNYC / BACKGRID Justin Theroux cruises around Manhattan's West Village neighborhood on his bicycle after sweating it out at the gym on July 17.

55 of 79 Birthday Fun Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green. Claire Planeta & Courtesy of Casamigos Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green celebrate his 50th birthday over the weekend with a surprise 90s-themed pool party in Los Angeles.

56 of 79 Cheers! Chase Stokes. Hunter Moreno (@huntermoreno) Looking suave as ever, Chase Stokes flashes a winning smile while celebrating Don Julio 1942 Tequila, ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A in Malibu on July 15.



57 of 79 Cooling Off Jaden Smith. CelebCandidly / SplashNews.com Jaden Smith gets soaked during a water gun fight in the hot Calabasas sun on July 17.

58 of 79 Summer Break Kristin Cavallari. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Despite her "Unwell University" sweatshirt, Kristin Cavallari looks great upon arrival at the Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on July 17.

59 of 79 Fake Out Harry Styles' Wax Figure. Tristar Media/Getty Harry Styles' new wax figure looks just as heart-melting as the real deal as its unveiled on July 17 at Madame Tussauds Berlin.



60 of 79 Star Status Shania Twain. Scott Legato/Getty Images Shania Twain takes the stage in rhinestones and plenty of jewels during day three of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan on July 16.

61 of 79 Mini-Me Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock Gwyneth Paltrow poses with her daughter, Apple Martin, during a dinner hosted by Goop and Gucci at Paltrow’s home in the Hamptons on July 15.

62 of 79 Winner's Circle Steph Curry. David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments Steph Curry is all smiles as he celebrates his win at the ACC Golf Championship on July 16 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

63 of 79 Paling Around Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld share a laugh as they join Gwyneth Paltrow at her home for the soiree hosted by Goop and Gucci on July 15.

64 of 79 Double Date Lukas Gage, Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini, and Chris Appleton. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Armani beauty Newlyweds Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton pose with Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at Armani Beauty's celebration of ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A in Malibu on July 15.

65 of 79 Royal Cheers Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales. Karwai Tang/WireImage A very excited Princess Charlotte and Prince George celebrate during the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on July 16.

66 of 79 Up, Up and Away Lewis Hamilton. GTres / SplashNews.com Lewis Hamilton hovers above the water while vacationing in Ibiza.

67 of 79 Sideline Chat Karwai Tang/WireImage Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield and Vito Schnabel have a chat while attending day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 15.

68 of 79 New Chapter CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Lionel Messi holds up his new Inter Miami CF Jersey while posing next to the team's managing owner Jorge Mas and co-owners Jose Mas and David Beckham during an event hosted by the team introducing the soccer star in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on July 16.

69 of 79 Beach Babe Heidi Klum. Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com Heidi Klum takes a dip in the ocean while vacationing with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

70 of 79 Side by Side Kimora Lee Simmons, Angie Leissner, Aoki Lee Simmons. John Salangsang/Shutterstock for HollyRod Foundation Kimora Lee Simmons poses with stepdaughter Angie Leissner and daughter Aoki Lee Simmons at HollyRod's Annual DesignCare Gala in Los Angeles on July 15.

71 of 79 Day Date Neil Mockford/GC Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend day 14 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16 in London, England.

72 of 79 Hanging Around BACKGRID Jaden Smith chats with pals at his Just Water pop-up store in Calabasas, California, on July 14.

73 of 79 Ballin' Brad Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Brad Pitt attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16 in London, England.

74 of 79 Sing It, Girl! Kristy Sparow/Getty Jill Scott performs onstage at Le Grand Rex on July 15 in Paris, France.

75 of 79 Fab Fam Madison McGaw/BFA.com Alexa Ray Joel and Jack Brinkley-Cook pose with mom Christie Brinkley at Tutto il Giorno in Sag Harbor, New York for the launch of the Rove X Casa Del Sol partnership on July 14.

76 of 79 Star Power Splash News Keke Palmer delivers her first live performance of the year at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. on July 15.

77 of 79 Sporty Gal Dave Benett/Getty for evian Emma Watson poses in the evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon 2023 on July 15 in London, England.

78 of 79 Dapper Dude Kevin Mazur/Getty for Roc Nation Jay-Z attends the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14 in New York City.