01 of 80 Red Hot Florence Pugh. Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com Florence Pugh stuns in an open-back gown paired with a fiery hairdo at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on July 13.

02 of 80 Stylish Pair Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski pose together at the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 13.

03 of 80 Dapper Look Josh Hartnett. Joe Maher/WireImage Josh Hartnett wears cool shades of blue while at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13 in London.

04 of 80 After Hours Alicia Keys. Adrian Edwards/GC Images Alicia Keys flashes a smile as she arrives at her after party at The 1 Hotel Brooklyn on July 12 following her concert at Barclays Center.

05 of 80 By the Sea Zac Efron. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Zac Efron is seen soaking up the sun while on vacation in Saint-Tropez, France on July 12.

06 of 80 Leading Man Matt Damon. Neil Mockford/GC Images Matt Damon appears to be in good spirits as he stops by BBC Radio 2 in London on July 13.

07 of 80 Good Night Shakira. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Shakira showcases some statement accessories at the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on July 13.

08 of 80 New York Minute Ashley Graham. Raymond Hall/GC Images Ashley Graham wears a bright green ensemble as she stops by ABC Studios in New York City on July 13.

09 of 80 On the Mic T-Pain. John Krug, @krug.visuals T-Pain takes the stage at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City as part of his Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion Tour on July 11.

10 of 80 On the Move Anna Delvey. Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com Anna Delvey steps out in New York City as she heads to an immigration appointment on July 13.

12 of 80 Pool Day Ariana Madix. TheImageDirect.com Ariana Madix heads to the pool in a lime green bikini in Los Angeles on July 12.

13 of 80 Big Smile Damar Hamlin. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Damar Hamlin strikes a fun pose while on the ESPYs red carpet on July 12. During the ceremony, held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, the NFL star honored the first responders who helped save his life after his cardiac arrest in January.

14 of 80 To a Tee Miles Teller. Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images Miles Teller participates in the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada on July 12.

15 of 80 In the Bag Mia Regan and Elle Fanning. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp Mia Regan and Elle Fanning sport colorful handbags at the Longchamp x Toiletpaper Pop Revolution launch party on July 12 in London.

16 of 80 Center Stage Lil Wayne. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Lil Wayne wears a Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation sweatshirt as he takes the stage at the 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12.

17 of 80 Ladies Night Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock The cast of The Real Housewives of New York City pose with Andy Cohen at the season 14 premiere of the show in New York City on July 12.

18 of 80 All Dressed Up Tiffany Haddish. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Tiffany Haddish flashes a smile from her seat at the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on July 12.

19 of 80 Sparkle and Shine Alexandra Daddario. Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Shutterstock Alexandra Daddario stuns in a sequined dress at the grand opening of the new TAG Heuer boutique on 5th Avenue in New York City on July 12.

20 of 80 Having a Ball Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy. Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy have some fun in the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon on July 12 in London.

21 of 80 Milestone Moment Ringo Starr, Sheila E. and H.E.R. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Ringo Starr, Sheila E. and H.E.R. pose together at Sheila E.'s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on July 12.

22 of 80 For a Good Cause Sally Wood and Ronnie Wood. John Phillips/Getty Images Sally Wood and Ronnie Wood pose together at the launch of the Tusk Gorilla Trail at Covent Garden in London on July 13.

23 of 80 On the Soundtrack Dua Lipa. SplashNews.com Looking glamorous in her colorful Versace number, Dua Lipa waves to onlookers at the European premiere of Barbie on July 12 at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.



24 of 80 Explosive Energy Robert Downey Jr. David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr. strikes a fiery pose at the Christopher Nolan film's premiere in London on July 12.

25 of 80 Color on the Carpet Ryan Gosling. Samir Hussein/WireImage Ryan Gosling embraces his "Kenergy" in a pastel teal suit at the London premiere of Barbie on July 12.

26 of 80 Out & About Rita Ora. TheImageDirect.com Rita Ora struts down the streets of London while visiting Bauer Radio on July 12.



27 of 80 Teeing Up Brody Jenner. Courtesy of Startraks Photo / Michael Simon Brody Jenner hits the green at Sports Illustrated's Golf Classic on July 10 at the Angeles National Golf Club in L.A.

28 of 80 Stateside Star David Beckham. Megan Briggs/Getty Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham pops by the soccer team's training session in Fort Lauderdale on July 12.

29 of 80 Brits at Home Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. David Fisher/Shutterstock Oppenheimer costars Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh pause for pictures at a London photocall for their film on July 12.

30 of 80 Taking a Dip Michelle Rodriguez. Best Image / BACKGRID Michelle Rodriguez jumps into the seas of Saint-Tropez in France while on vacation on July 12.



31 of 80 Italian Getaway Sofia Carson. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Sofia Carson stuns in red while attending the Ischia Global Fest on July 12.

32 of 80 Date Night Sienna Miller and Oli Green. DWM/MEGA Sienna Miller and Oli Green step out for dinner in Covent Garden, London on July 11.

33 of 80 L.A. Mood Lori Harvey. @broadimage / SplashNews.com Lori Harvey flashes a smile while out and about in Los Angeles sporting a cropped top and jeans.

34 of 80 Flower Power Emily Blunt. Marc Piasecki/GC Images Wearing a floral ensemble, Emily Blunt is spotted at Gare du Nord station on July 12 in Paris.

35 of 80 Music Man Nile Rodgers. Mariano Regidor/Redferns Nile Rodgers takes the stage during Noches del Botánico Music Festival held at Real Jardín Botánico Alfonso XIII in Mardid on July 11.

36 of 80 Purple Reign Zoe Saldaña. John Phillips/Getty Images Zoe Saldaña stuns in purple at a photocall for the new Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness at IET London on July 11.

37 of 80 On the Go Gerard Butler. ECES / SplashNews.com Gerard Butler takes a spin on a bicycle while spending time in Barcelona on July 10.

38 of 80 All-Stars Betina Gozo Shimonek, Nic Shimonek, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix Betina Gozo Shimonek, Nic Shimonek, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes pose together at the Netflix Premiere of Quarterback at Netflix Tudum Theater in L.A. on July 11.

39 of 80 Triple Threat Lisa Rinehart, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Laura Linney. Jason Crowley/BFA.com Lisa Rinehart, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Laura Linney attend a special screening ofThe Miracle Club hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society in New York City on July 11.

40 of 80 Family Time Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman poses with wife, Chelsea Freeman, and their children at the All-Star Red Carpet Show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11.

41 of 80 Theater Buffs Alex Brightman, Ian Shaw and Colin Donnell. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Alex Brightman, Ian Shaw and Colin Donnell pose together at The Golden Theater in New York City on July 11 as the box office officially opens for the upcoming play The Shark Is Broken.

42 of 80 Gal Pals Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman. Dave Benett/Getty Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman share a moment at the London launch event for their new series Special Ops: Lioness, hosted by Paramount+ and Vanity Fair on July 11.

43 of 80 On Stage After Dark Nelly. T-Mobile Nelly takes the mic at T-Mobile's Derby After Dark party during MLB All-Star Week on July 10 in Seattle.

44 of 80 In the Stands Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham. Karwai Tang/WireImage Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan enjoy a date at Wimbledon on July 11.

45 of 80 Pooch Pals Lucy Hale. PetSmart/MEGA Lucy Hale poses with her dogs Elvis and Ethel to support Champion Pet Adoption in collaboration with PetSmart.

46 of 80 Cast Moment Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt. Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock Oppenheimer stars Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt pose together at the Paris premiere of their highly anticipated film on July 11.

47 of 80 Beach Babe Heidi Klum. Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com Heidi Klum sports a leopard print bikini on July 11 while enjoying her seaside vacation on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia.



48 of 80 Pretty Partnership Lori Harvey. BACKGRID Brand new PrettyLittleThing ambassador Lori Harvey poses poolside for the July 11 announcement of her partnership with the clothing company.

49 of 80 Stopping By Lainey Wilson. Jason Kempin/Getty In a colorful hat and snakeskin top, Lainey Wilson pays a visit to SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on July 11.

50 of 80 Florida Fashion Kariselle Snow. Brand Influential Perfect Match alum Kariselle Snow hangs out in Miami during Swim Week.



51 of 80 Rock On The Struts. Donny Evans The Struts' frontman Luke Spiller performs with his band at a show in Atlanta on July 1.



52 of 80 Evening in Paris Robert Downey Jr. Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID Robert Downey Jr. heads into the Hôtel du Bristol after a night out in Paris on July 10.

53 of 80 Tuning In Olivia Rodrigo. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM Olivia Rodrigo hangs out at SiriusXM studios in L.A. on July 10.

54 of 80 Glowing in the Night Lily Allen. SplashNews.com Lily Allen looks angelic in all white on her way out of The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre in London on July 10.

55 of 80 Premiere Event Tom Cruise and Tony Danza. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Tom Cruise and Tony Danza link up at the New York City premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on July 10.



56 of 80 Island Time Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser. EUGENIO BLASIO/IPA/SIPA/Shutterstock Brendan Fraser brings his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore, as his date to day two of the Ischia Global Fest in Italy on July 10.

57 of 80 Shades On Hayley Atwell. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Hayley Atwell wears a big smile and even bigger sunglasses at CBS studios in N.Y.C. on July 11.



58 of 80 Sipping in the Summer Shaggy, DJ Cassidy and Rayvon. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Malibu Collaborators Shaggy, DJ Cassidy and Rayvon celebrate their song "If You Like Piña Coladas" at an event with Malibu Rum on July 10 at The Hideaway in L.A.

59 of 80 Happy Campers Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Theater Camp director Nick Lieberman poses with the film's stars Molly Gordon (who co-directed), Noah Galvin and Ben Platt at their opening night screening on July 10 in N.Y.C.

60 of 80 In the Spotlight Tanya Tucker. Gary Miller/Getty Images Tanya Tucker brings big bravado while performing in Austin, Texas for the Austin City Limits TV show on July 10.

61 of 80 Summer Fun Andy Cohen. Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Andy Cohen flashes a smile while out and about in The Hamptons, New York, on July 10.

62 of 80 Side by Side Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Tomas Herold / BACKGRID Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner attend Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia, Italy, on July 9.

63 of 80 City Chic Kim Cattrall. SplashNews.com Kim Cattrall sports an all-blue ensemble as she steps out in New York City on July 10.

64 of 80 Across the Pond 50 Cent. Joseph Okpako/WireImage 50 Cent takes the stage during day three of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park in London on July 9.

65 of 80 Barbie Girl Sofia Sanchez. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Actress Sofia Sanchez emulates the first Barbie with Down Syndrome — which was released earlier this year — wearing the same dress and necklace seen on the doll while attending the Barbie premiere at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9 in L.A.

66 of 80 Checked Off Lucy Hale. TheImageDirect.com Dressed in a blue and red checkered outfit, Lucy Hale is spotted in New York City on July 10.

67 of 80 Lights, Camera Christine Quinn. SplashNews.com Christine Quinn wears a sheer floral look as she appears to film a project in Paris on July 8.

68 of 80 Off to the Races Florence Pugh. Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Florence Pugh sports her buzzed, pink do as she waves the checkered flag at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, on July 9.

69 of 80 Center Stage Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye. Samir Hussein/WireImage Wearing a silver face covering and multi-layered ensemble, The Weeknd takes the stage at London Stadium during his After Hours til Dawn Tour on July 7 in London.

70 of 80 Date Night Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick step out for the Bay Street 2023 Gala Honorees on July 8 at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York.

71 of 80 Game Time JoJo Siwa. Cheyenne Boone/MLB Photos via Getty Images JoJo Siwa is all smiles following the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 8.

72 of 80 Sideline Cheers Emma Corrin. Karwai Tang/WireImage Spotted in the star-studded crowd, Emma Corrin shows their excitement during day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 9.

73 of 80 By the Beach Talia Balsam and John Slattery. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Talia Balsam and John Slattery attend a screening of Maggie Moore(s) hosted by Air Mail and The Cinema Society in The Hamptons, New York, on July 7.

74 of 80 Front Man Matty Healy. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns Matty Healy takes the stage with his band, The 1975, as they headline the third day of the TRNSMT Festival 2023 at Glasgow Green in Scotland on July 9.

75 of 80 Cheers! Nick Cannon. Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock Nick Cannon holds a brightly colored drink while hosting the grand opening of the Wild'N Out Sports Bar and Arcade in Miami Beach on July 8.

76 of 80 Family Time Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway, Alanis Morissette, Paul Gordon and Katey Sagal. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Alanis Morissette poses alongside one of her children, Paul Gordon and Katey Sagal backstage at Gordon's new musical, The Gospel According to Heather, at Theatre 555 in New York City on July 9.

77 of 80 Paws Up Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow. Rick Edwards Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow are joined by some four-legged friends at the 25th Annual Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley in N.Y.C. on July 8.

78 of 80 Backstage Pals Melissa McCarthy and DeMarius R. Copes. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Melissa McCarthy and DeMarius R. Copes pose together backstage at Some Like It Hot! at The Shubert Theatre in New York City on July 9.

79 of 80 Pedal to the Medal Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim pose together at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, on July 9.