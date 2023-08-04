01 of 80 Basking Abroad Keanu Reeves. Cobra Team / BACKGRID Keanu Reeves relaxes in the Italian sunshine while vacationing in Capri on August 1.

02 of 80 Industry Icons Derek Jeter, Marc Anthony. Robert Bell/INSTARimages Mark Anthony and Derek Jeter watch Lionel Messi and his team, Inter Miami CF, play Orlando City during the Leagues Cup in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on August 2.



03 of 80 Hanging Out Snoop Dogg. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images A colorfully dressed Snoop Dogg greets fans while departing the Today show on August 3 in New York City.

04 of 80 Hot Competition David Beckham, Victoria Beckham. Robert Bell/INSTARimages David and Victoria Beckham look laser-focused while watching Inter Miami CF take on Orlando City in the Leagues Cup on August 2 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

05 of 80 Family First Timothee Chalamet and his mom, Nicole Flender. TheImageDirect.com Timothée Chalamet and his mom, Nicole Flender, step out for a mother-son moment in N.Y.C. on August 2.

06 of 80 On the Go Ashlee Simpson. SplashNews.com Ashlee Simpson steps out to run errands in L.A. on August 3.

07 of 80 Bonding Event Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian. Joan Llado / GTres / SplashNews.com Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian both sport low-cut outfits at a hotel in Palma de Mallorca for a party organized by real estate mogul Marcel Remus on August 3.

08 of 80 Cheers! Christina Hendricks, George Bianchini. Jonathan Sirand Christina Hendricks enjoys a Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktail while celebrating her fiancé George Bianchini's birthday in Los Angeles on August 2.



09 of 80 Summer Fun Harry Style, Xander Ritz. Madsea / BACKGRID Following the end of his tour, Harry Styles vacations in Italy with his longtime pal Xander Ritz at the Pellicano hotel on August 2.

11 of 80 Out & About Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Selling Sunset costars (and former flames) Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim spend some time together in L.A. on August 2.

12 of 80 In the Limelight Carly Rae Jepsen. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for IHG Hotels & Resorts Glowing in bright green, Carly Rae Jepsen performs at IHG Hotels & Resorts' official Lollapalooza pre-party at the Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago on August 2.

13 of 80 Woman of the Hour Mindy Kaling. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lion Pose The evening's special guest, Mindy Kaling, wears fuchsia florals to the Lion Pose L.A. launch event on August 1.

14 of 80 Major Key DJ Khaled. Ivan Apfel/Getty Images DJ Khaled brings the hype at the We The Best x Snipes store in Miami Beach on August 2.

15 of 80 What an Honor Susan Sarandon. Marco Provvisionato/ipa-agency/Shutterstock Susan Sarandon poses with her Golden Column lifetime achievement honor at the Magna Graecia Film Festival in Italy on August 2.

16 of 80 Fashionable Friends Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo. TatianaK / BACKGRID Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo partner up for a day of shopping in N.Y.C. on August 2.



17 of 80 Off to the Races Orlando Bloom. Simon Galloway / LAT Images Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti's Formula E team chats with Orlando Bloom at the London ePrix I on July 29.

18 of 80 On a Stroll Julianna Margulies. ZapatA/MEGA Dog mom Julianna Margulies takes her pup for a walk in the N.Y.C. sun on August 2.

19 of 80 Cuddled Up Erika Jayne. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images Erika Jayne holds a sweet pooch at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in N.Y.C. on August 2.

20 of 80 Shades On Nelly Furtado. BACKGRID Nelly Furtado rocks oversized sunglasses and waves to onlookers while out and about in New York City on August 2.

21 of 80 New York Minute Sam Heughan. Gotham/GC Images Sam Heughan steps out in New York City on August 2 in a green plaid shirt and a pair of sunglasses.

22 of 80 Strike a Pose Susan Sarandon. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Wearing bright red glasses, Susan Sarandon attends the Magna Graecia Film Festival at Palazzo della Regione in Catanzaro, Italy, on August 2.

23 of 80 Two of a Kind Joel and Benji Madden. LESE / BACKGRID Joel and Benji Madden mean business while posing for a photo shoot on August 1 in Studio City, California.

24 of 80 Off the Field Aaron Rodgers, CJ Uzomah, Solomon Thomas and Tim Boyle backstage at 'Back to the Future: The Musical'. Andy Henderson Aaron Rodgers is pictured backstage at Back to the Future: The Musical with his New York Jets' teammates CJ Uzomah, Solomon Thomas and Tim Boyle over the weekend.

25 of 80 Flower Power Elle King. SplashNews.com Elle King wears a floral mini dress while stopping by the Today show on August 2 in New York City.

26 of 80 A Good Cause Rosario Dawson. Phillip Faraone/Getty Rosario Dawson hosts a beach clean up with SHISEIDO Blue Project during the 2023 US Open of Surfing on August 2 in Huntington Beach, California.

27 of 80 Center Stage Rick Ross. James Farrell & Amazon Music) Rick Ross takes the stage during Amazon Music's 50 & Forever series at Pier 17 in New York City on July 28.

28 of 80 To the Pointe Misty Copeland. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Misty Copeland attends HamptonsFilm's screening of Flower on July 28 in East Hampton, New York.

29 of 80 Another Day Tom Sandoval. VEGAN / BACKGRID Wearing shades and a beaded necklace, Tom Sandoval waves to onlookers upon returning to his L.A. home after a day of errands on August 1.

30 of 80 In the Spotlight Kelsea Ballerini. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA Kelsea Ballerini takes the stage to speak at the Los Angeles GRAMMY Museum during a screening of her short film Rolling Up the Welcome Mat on August 1.

31 of 80 Loyal to Another Coast Jeremy Allen White. London Entertainment / SplashNews.com While wearing a New York Mets cap, Jeremy Allen White watches the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on August 1.

32 of 80 Summer Getaway Jennifer Lopez. Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com On August 1, Jennifer Lopez spends time in the sun and shops with her husband Ben Affleck on their Hamptons vacation.

33 of 80 Six-String King Dennis Quaid. Ed Rode/Getty Images Dennis Quaid strums a guitar at SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on August 1.

34 of 80 Face of the Collection Ciara. Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock Ciara matches her boots to her elaborate dress while celebrating the Gap and LoveShackFancy's collaboration at a West Hollywood launch party on August 1.

35 of 80 Proud Mom Lynda Carter and Jessica Carter Altman. Tracy Ketcher Lynda Carter gazes lovingly at her singer-songwriter daughter Jessica Carter Altman following her show at The Drom in New York City.

36 of 80 Tuning In Jill Zarin and Chris Kirkpatrick. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images A brightly suited Jill Zarin and Chris Kirkpatrick hang out during a Reality Lip Sync Battle event in N.Y.C. on August 1.

38 of 80 Hype Girl Leslie Jones. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images Leslie Jones roots for the home team in Los Angeles while watching the WNBA's L.A. Sparks play the New York Liberty on August 1.

39 of 80 What a Doll Issa Rae. SplashNews.com Issa Rae glows in a summery white look while arriving at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on August 1.

40 of 80 Speaking Out Fran Drescher. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher encourages picketers at New York City Hall as the union strike continues on August 1.

41 of 80 Peace Out Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino. SplashNews.com Looking colorful in a button-down shirt, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino stops by The View for a Jersey Shore reunion episode in N.Y.C. on August 1.

42 of 80 Too Cool LL Cool J. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images On August 1, LL Cool J arrives at CBS Studios in New York City rocking all black.

43 of 80 Fashion Forward La La Anthony. BACKGRID La La Anthony stuns in a nude two-piece in London on August 1 after being announced as a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing.



44 of 80 Rare Sighting Pete Wentz. TheImageDirect.com Pete Wentz steps out in N.Y.C. on July 31 wearing a casual T-shirt and jeans.

45 of 80 Drinks for a Cause Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. Patrick McMullan/PMC Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are all smiles at their home in East Hampton, New York, during the Midsummer Night Drinks fundraising event to benefit God's Love We Deliver on July 29.

46 of 80 Running the Show Harry Styles. COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Days after celebrating the end of his Love on Tour, Harry Styles steps out for a run in Bagnoregio, Italy, on July 27.

47 of 80 Model Moment Emily Ratajkowski. Santi / SplashNews.com Emily Ratajkowski heads out for a dog walk in New York City on July 31.

48 of 80 Man of the Hour Busta Rhymes. Robert Okine/Getty Images Busta Rhymes takes a seat on a throne while performing at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on July 31.

49 of 80 Bumping Along Taylor Neisen. TheImageDirect.com Taylor Neisen flaunts her growing belly as she steps out for a dog walk in New York City on July 31.

50 of 80 Red Hot Lily Allen. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Lily Allen sports a red crocheted ensemble after performing inThe Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre on July 31 in London.

51 of 80 Old Friends Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Tony Danza and Lucy Liu. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Tony Danza and Lucy Liu attend the opening night of Let's Call Her Patty at Lincoln Center Claire Tow Theater on July 31 in New York City.

52 of 80 Country Strong Kane Brown, RaeLynn and Michael Ray Folds. AFF-USA/Shutterstock Kane Brown, RaeLynn and Michael Ray pose together at Folds of Honor Tennessee's Celebrity Golf Tournament in Franklin, Tennessee, on July 31.

53 of 80 Linked Up Melissa Joan Hart. AFF-USA/Shutterstock Melissa Joan Hart sports an on-theme collared shirt at Folds of Honor Tennessee's Celebrity Golf Tournament in Franklin, Tennessee, on July 31.

54 of 80 Dazzling DJ Paris Hilton. Kevin Ostaj Paris Hilton sparkles as she heads to Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Brussels to perform her set on July 30.

55 of 80 Love in the Air Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson. TheImageDirect.com Love birds Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson link hands while taking a summer stroll around N.Y.C. on July 30.



56 of 80 Dining Down Under Chris Hemsworth. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Chris Hemsworth heads out for lunch with wife Elsa Pataky, friend Matt Damon and others while visiting Byron Bay in his native Australia.



57 of 80 Running Errands JoJo Siwa. TheImageDirect.com Flashing a wink and a smile, JoJo Siwa stops to fill up her car with gas on July 30 in L.A.



58 of 80 Summer Lovin' Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Oliver Palombi / MEGA Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones step out hand-in-hand while vacationing in Portofino, Italy, on July 31.

59 of 80 Hanging in The Hamptons Elsa Hosk. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Swedish model Elsa Hosk matches her bright pink beverage at Poppi Soda's Back Beach Bash in Montauk, New York, on July 28.

60 of 80 F1 Fashion Lewis Hamilton. Burberry Lewis Hamilton wears a blue and purple Burberry ensemble at the Belgian Grand Prix on July 30.

61 of 80 Game On Clayton Kershaw and Max Greenfield. Stefanie Keenan/Getty L.A. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw poses with Max Greenfield at the Ping Pong 4 Purpose event hosted by Skechers and UCLA Health at Dodger Stadium on July 27.

62 of 80 Singing in the City Louis Tomlinson. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Louis Tomlinson continues his Faith in the Future World Tour with a concert in Queens, N.Y.C., at Forest Hills Stadium on July 29.

63 of 80 Model Behavior Karlie Kloss. Gotham/GC Images Karlie Kloss looks sleek in an all-black outfit while out and about in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on July 31.

64 of 80 Back at It Kelly Clarkson. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment Kelly Clarkson is all smiles as she kicks off her Las Vegas residency at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino on July 28.

65 of 80 Zoom, Zoom Jon Hamm. SL, Terma / BACKGRID Newlywed Jon Hamm sports a Star Wars helmet on July 30 while zipping around on his Vespa in Los Feliz, California.

66 of 80 Doing the Math Ed Sheeran. Shutterstock Ed Sheeran shows off his colorful collection of tattoos while performing at Solider Field in Chicago as part of his Mathematics Tour on July 29.

67 of 80 On the Move Travis Scott. STARTHESTAR / SplashNews.com Travis Scott smiles from his car while leaving Sei Less restaurant in New York City on July 27.

68 of 80 In the Ring Eminem and Terence Crawford. JP YIM/Shutterstock Eminem performs as Terence Crawford gears up to enter the ring with Errol Spence Jr. for the Undisputed World Welterweight Championship title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 29.

69 of 80 Fight Night Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Chance the Rapper attends the welterweight unification title fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford at T-Mobile Arena on July 29 in Las Vegas.

70 of 80 Center Stage Smile Jon Batiste. Douglas Mason/Getty Images Jon Batiste takes the stage in a red ensemble during the Newport Folk 2023 Festival at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, on July 29.

71 of 80 Showing Pride Chrissy Teigen. LESE / BACKGRID Chrissy Teigen holds a rainbow fan during an event at Beaches in West Hollywood on July 30.

72 of 80 Backstage Moment Alex Newell and Whoopi Goldber. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Whoopi Goldberg and Alex Newell pose for the cameras while backstage at Shucked on Broadway on July 30 in N.Y.C.

73 of 80 In Character Tiffany Haddish. Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock Tiffany Haddish gets into character while hosting a Great Gatsby party at the Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York, on July 30.

75 of 80 Night Out G Flip. Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards G Flip has a good time at the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards held at The Star, Sydney on July 30 in Australia.

76 of 80 Queen Bey Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at MetLife Stadium on July 29 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

77 of 80 Rock Star Status Jeff Hahne/Getty Post Malone performs at PNC Music Pavilion on July 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

78 of 80 Birthday Boy Andrew J Cunningham/Getty I Soulja Boy attends his 33rd birthday celebration on July 28 in Malibu, California.

79 of 80 Sing It Joshua Mellin Maggie Rogers performs during the first day of the Newport Folk 2023 Festival in Newport, Rhode Island, on July 28.