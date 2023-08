Heidi Klum Heads to Work in Style, Plus Chloe Bailey, Kaia Gerber, Al Roker and More

01 of 79 Off to Work Heidi Klum. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Heidi Klum stuns in a strapless top and retro sunglasses as she arrives to work at an America's Got Talent taping on August 23 in Pasadena.

02 of 79 Red Hot Chloe Bailey. Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA / SplashNews.com Chloe Bailey takes the stage at House of Blues in Anaheim, California on August 23 as part of her In Pieces tour.

03 of 79 Model Behavior Kaia Gerber. TheImageDirect.com Kaia Gerber opts for a pair of chic sunglasses as she steps out in Los Angeles on August 23.

04 of 79 Ready for His Close Up Al Roker. Raymond Hall/GC Images Al Roker sports his signature style on August 24 in New York City,

05 of 79 Talented Duo Common and Mark Ronson. Ben Rosser/BFA.com Common, the evening's host, poses with Mark Ronson at the Grand Slam Social hosted by IHG Hotels & Resorts at Kimpton Hotel Eventi on August 23 in N.Y.C.

06 of 79 French Fabulous Diane Kruger. Marc Piasecki/Getty Diane Kruger goes for a pop of color with her eyewear selection during a photo call for Visions at the Angouleme French-Speaking Film Festival on August 24 in Angouleme, France.

07 of 79 Dog Days Belinda Bencic and Alex de Minaur. Jay Jimeno Tennis players Belinda Bencic and Alex de Minaur pose with some four-legged friends at the Woof Wellness puppy yoga class ahead of the US Open at the Park Terrace Hotel in N.Y.C.

08 of 79 Family Night Audrey McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Maggie McGraw. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM Faith Hill and Tim McGraw pose with two of their daughters, Audrey and Maggie, at the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 23.

09 of 79 Studio Time Justin Timberlake. T.JACKSON/BACKGRID Justin Timberlake stops by Electric Lady Studios in N.Y.C. on August 23.

10 of 79 What a Night Keith Urban and Breland. John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM Keith Urban and BRELAND also attend the August 23 Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

11 of 79 Perfect Match Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder get into the spirit while hosting Tennis Channel's 20th anniversary celebration on August 23 with their Brother's Bond Bourbon and SiriusXM.

12 of 79 Work Day Sofia Vergara. Vasquez/LAGOSSIPTV/BACKGRID Sofia Vergara rocks a neutral outfit as she arrives at America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on August 23.

13 of 79 Music Moment Tove Lo. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Tove Lo sports futuristic sunglasses and a matching ensemble during her set at the Rock en Seine music festival on August 23 in Saint-Cloud, France.

14 of 79 Good Conversation Jimmy Jam and Smokey Robinson. Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Jimmy Jam and Smokey Robinson are all smiles as they speak during Let's Get It On: Celebrating Motown '73 on August 23 at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A.

15 of 79 Double Date Kane Brown Katelyn Brown Caleigh Ryan and HARDY. John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown, Caleigh Ryan and HARDY sit side by side at the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 23.

16 of 79 Country Strong Dennis Quaid. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM Dennis Quaid strums his guitar during a performance at the 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 23.

17 of 79 Matchy, Matchy GloRilla. Scott Legato/WireImage GloRilla takes the stage at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on August 23.

18 of 79 Night Out Normani. Diggzy/Shutterstock Normani is seen out and about in West Hollywood sporting a head-turning black mini dress on August 21.

19 of 79 New York Minute Zoë Kravitz. TheImageDirect.com Zoë Kravitz dons red accessories, including a Sex and the City baseball cap, while stepping out in New York City on August 23.

20 of 79 City Stroll Jennifer Lawrence. Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Jennifer Lawrence keeps it casual as she hits the Big Apple in shades of blue on August 23.

21 of 79 Game On Gemma Chan. Lina Lacoste Gemma Chan stops by Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, on August 22 to announce Diablo IV: Season of Blood, in which she lends her voice to one of the game's characters.

22 of 79 Golden Hour Storm Reid. Courtesy of Pacsun/Mega Storm Reid shows off a yellow bikini from her swimwear line, The ArashiBlu Collection, in collaboration with Pacsun .

23 of 79 Family Time Jane Seymour and family. Sandy Huffaker/Legoland Jane Seymour enjoys a family outing with her grandkids at Legoland California in Carlsbad on August 16.

24 of 79 Doing Good Julie Bowen. Feeding America Julie Bowen shows off various items from her teen skincare line, JB Skrub, as she teams up with Feeding America and North Valley Caring Services to distribute the products along with food to families in need.

25 of 79 Sweet Serenade Kelly Clarkson and River Rose perform in Las Vegas. @themrkingalex/LOCAL NEWS X/MEGA Kelly Clarkson shares an adorable moment onstage with her daughter, River Rose, during an August 18 performance as part of her Las Vegas residency.

26 of 79 All in the Family Joe Jonas. John D Shearer/Shutterstock Joe Jonas grabs the mic while performing with his brothers in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 22 as part of The Tour.

27 of 79 Man of the Hour Lionel Richie. Paras Griffin/Getty Images Lionel Richie takes the stage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta during his Sing a Song All Night Long tour on August 22.

28 of 79 Listen Up Idina Menzel. JC Olivera/Getty Images Idina Menzel opts for a leather ensemble while speaking at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on August 22.

29 of 79 Girls' Night Alexandra Cooper and Alix Earle. 305pics/GC Images Alex Cooper and Alix Earle hit the town in Miami on August 22.

30 of 79 Taking a Stand Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney and Frances Fisher. David Livingston/Getty Images Actors Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill and Allison Janney gather together for the National Day of Solidarity rally outside the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on August 22.

31 of 79 Top of the Morning Sheryl Lee Ralph. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Sheryl Lee Ralph opts for an all-green outfit as she stops by Fox 29's Good Day at FOX 29 Studios on August 22 in Philadelphia to promote her book DIVA 2.0: 12 Life Lessons From Me For You!

32 of 79 Backstage Smiles Lin-Manuel Miranda, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Miguel Cervantes, Alycia Parks and Christopher Eubanks. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Lin-Manuel Miranda and Miguel Cervantes pose backstage at Hamilton on Broadway with tennis players Beatriz Haddad Maia, Alycia Parks and Christopher Eubanks on August 22.

33 of 79 Good Eats Kathie Lee Gifford and Anthony Scotto Jr. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Kathie Lee Gifford and Anthony Scotto Jr. share a sweet moment on August 22 at the opening of Scotto's Pelato restaurant in Nashville.

34 of 79 Making a Mark Patty Loveless and Emmylou Harris. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Patty Loveless and Emmylou Harris are all smiles as they stop by the opening of the exhibition Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on August 22.

35 of 79 Back to Work Heidi Klum. TheImageDirect.com In a bright patterned dress, Heidi Klum arrives at America's Got Talent in Pasadena on August 22 fresh from her European vacation.

36 of 79 Glam Girl Sofia Vergara. Snorlax / MEGA Flashing a peace sign and a grin, Sofia Vergara makes her way into America's Got Talent in Pasadena on August 22.

37 of 79 On the King's Watch King Charles III. Jane Barlow-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com King Charles visits Balmoral Castle in Scotland to see Balaklava Company, the 5th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, on August 21.

38 of 79 Out with Friends Chris Rock. JosiahW / BACKGRID Chris Rock smiles in a faded Mountain Dew shirt while hanging out at Blue Haven bar in New York City on August 21.



39 of 79 Bold Debut Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Matt Crossick/Global/Shutterstock British singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock wears a colorful slitted skirt at her first live solo showcase presented by Capital Up Close and Lucozade Zero in London on August 22.

40 of 79 On the Mic Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent. Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes take the stage at LIV Nightclub in Miami on August 21.

41 of 79 Off-Duty Parents Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney enjoy a sunny date in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on August 22.



42 of 79 Eating for Good Tiffany Haddish. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Tiffany Haddish treats students to lunch at Arby's in L.A. on August 22, part of her partnership with the restaurant to donate $1 million to help relieve school lunch debt across the nation.

43 of 79 White Hot Linzy Luu. Courtesy of Mon Ami Too Hot To Handle star Linzy Luu lounges in a knit dress during the August 19 brunch launch of Mon Ami, the Pacific Coast Hospitality Group’s beachside Mediterranean supper club, in Santa Monica.



44 of 79 Across the Pond Kevin Costner. Splashnews.com Kevin Costner bundles up in a scarf while visiting the Scottish city of Glasgow on August 21.

45 of 79 Expecting Glow Sienna Miller. @distilledpaper_ for SELF-PORTRAIT/SplashNews.com Sienna Miller wears a white dress over her baby bump while attending a Self-Portrait lunch event in Ibiza on August 19.

46 of 79 Angelic Attire Leni Klum. IPA/SplashNews.com Leni Klum glows in white at the opening night for Brick of the Heart in Forte dei Marmi, Italy, on August 21.

47 of 79 Polished Up Tom Sandoval. BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Tom Sandoval shows off his manicured fingertips while strolling around L.A. on August 21.

48 of 79 A Win and a Ring Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko. Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and her fiancé Dotun Olubeko show off their love during the show's season finale on August 21.

49 of 79 Girl Power Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Ella Mai. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Ella Mai snap a selfie while celebrating the superstar sisters' Chloe x Halle and VS Pink collaboration at Casita Hollywood on August 21.

50 of 79 On Strike Debra Messing, Radioman. Debra Messing and Radioman band together on the SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York City on August 21.

51 of 79 Curtain Call Ron Canada, Marcia Cross and Bryan Batt. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Ron Canada, Marcia Cross and Bryan Batt link hands to take a bow on opening night of Pay The Writer at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre on August 21 in N.Y.C.

52 of 79 Wild Style Allison Russell. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Singer Allison Russell pops by SiriusXM's New York City studios in a leopard-print jumpsuit on August 21.

53 of 79 Purple Perfection Caylee Cowan. FILMDIGITLS/MEGA Caylee Cowan stuns in L.A. while shooting a campaign for N.Y.C.-based fashion brand Love the Label on August 21.

54 of 79 Standing Together Jesse Williams. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Jesse Williams grabs a picket sign on August 21 outside of Warner Bros. in New York City.

55 of 79 On the Go Hilary Duff. Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images Hilary Duff accessorizes with a butterfly necklace as she steps out in Los Angeles on August 21.

56 of 79 Beach Day Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps. John Roca / SplashNews.com Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer are ready for some sun at Sunset Beach on Shelter Island, New York, on August 20.

57 of 79 Time to Shine Teyana Taylor. Steve Jennings/Getty Teyana Taylor takes the stage at the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California, on August 20.

58 of 79 Sun's Out Rita Ora. GTres / SplashNews.com Rita Ora soaks up the sun while vacationing with husband, Taika Waititi, in Ibiza on August 20.

59 of 79 Bottle Service Kendall Jenner. Sophie Sahara Kendall Jenner opts for a casual look while showing off an 818 Tequila display.

60 of 79 Backstage Smiles Kevin Cahoon, Amy Poehler and Alex Newell. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Shucked costars Alex Newell and Kevin Cahoon pose backstage with Amy Poehler in N.Y.C. on August 20.

61 of 79 Skater Sisters Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis and Christian Hosoi. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Sisters Rumer and Tallulah Willis pose with skateboarder Christian Hosoi at the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters skating event on August 4 during the 2023 US Open of Surfing.

62 of 79 Game Time Reese Witherspoon. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Reese Witherspoon flashes a smile at the Leagues Cup 2023 final between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park in Nashville on August 19.

63 of 79 Rock On Phoebe Bridgers. Gus Stewart/Redferns Phoebe Bridgers takes the stage with her band, boygenius, at Gunnersbury Park in London on August 20.

64 of 79 Pool Party Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay pose poolside at the Valley Brat Summer Pool Party on August 19 in L.A.

65 of 79 Peace Out Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. Paras Griffin/Getty Images Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker take date night to the 2023 Atlanta Funk Fest at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Atlanta on August 19.

66 of 79 Vacation Vibes Cate Blanchett. GTres/SplashNews.com Cate Blanchett shows off her vacation style while out and about in Ibiza on August 18.

67 of 79 Sunday Night Smile Christian Slater. John Nacion/Shutterstock Christian Slater is all smiles at the opening night for El Mago Pop on Broadway in New York City on August 20.

68 of 79 Broadway Magic Antonio Diaz. John Nacion/Shutterstock Illusionist Antonio Díaz poses during the opening night of his show, El Mago Pop, on Broadway on August 20 in N.Y.C.

69 of 79 Center Stage Coi Leray. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Coi Leray shows off her bright blue hair as she takes the stage during Afro Nation Detroit Festival on August 20.

70 of 79 Pink Poise Brooke Burke. Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com Brooke Burke opts for a silky pink ensemble on August 20 in Malibu.

71 of 79 Head in the Game Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Captain Big Daddy Kane, Coach Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid, Vernon Davis and Wallo. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Idol Roc Entertainment Ashley Darby, Terrell Owens, Big Daddy Kane, Ice Cube, Matt James, Gillie Da Kid, Vernon Davis and Wallo pose together during the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on August 19.

72 of 79 Fan Me Off Billy Porter. Emma McIntyre/Getty Billy Porter attends the Debbie Allen Remember My Name Ball on August 19 in Los Angeles.

73 of 79 Big Apple Gal Susan Sarandon. Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Susan Sarandon walks to breakfast in New York City on August 20.

74 of 79 Standing Up for a Cause Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric and Don Cheadle. Charley Gallay/Getty for Stand Up To Cancer Tig Notaro, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric and Don Cheadle attend the Stand Up to Cancer Biennial Telecast at NeueHouse Hollywood in California.

75 of 79 All Smiles Idris Elba. Kate Green/Getty for McDonalds Idris Elba attends a screening of the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup, hosted by McDonald's, on August 20 in London.

76 of 79 Shades of Cool Angelina Jolie. Gotham/GC Angelina Jolie is seen in the East Village in New York City on August 20.

77 of 79 Shaken, Not Stirred Todd Williamson Tom Sandoval makes drinks at SUR Restaurant in Hollywood on August 18.

78 of 79 Rap Star Prince Williams/WireImage 50 Cent performs during his Final Lap Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 17 in Atlanta.