Jessica Alba Rocks Purple in N.Y.C., Plus Robert De Niro, Joey King, Idina Menzel and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on August 18, 2023 06:00AM EDT
01 of 80

Purple Reign

Jessica Alba turns heads as she exits Good Morning America in a full purple outfit in New York City.
Jessica Alba.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Jessica Alba stuns in a bright purple ensemble as she leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on August 17.

02 of 80

Backstage Pass

Robert DeNiro came to see FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater last night
Robert DeNiro and the cast of FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater.

Charles M. Turner III

Ahead of his 80th birthday, Robert De Niro makes a pit-stop backstage at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater in N.Y.C. on August 16.

03 of 80

Dog Days

Joey King partners with Hill's Pet Nutrition to support Clear The Shelters campaign at Pasadena Humane Society
Joey King.

INSTARimages.com

Joey King spends some time with a four-legged companion as she partners with Hill's Pet Nutrition in support of the Clear The Shelters campaign at Pasadena Humane Society.

04 of 80

Summer Colors

Idina Menzel wears a coral knit sweater and matching pants outside NBC Studios in New York City
Idina Menzel.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Idina Menzel opts for a turquoise knit top as she stops by NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on August 17.

05 of 80

Man of the Hour

Dwayne Wade celebrates his Hall of Fame induction with Grand Marnier and friends.
Dwayne Wade.

Erica Rodriguez & Bob Metelus

Dwayne Wade holds up a bottle of Grand Marnier as he celebrates his Hall of Fame induction.

06 of 80

Summertime Smile

Sarah Jessica Parker poses with her RoC Skincare curated gift set to promote purchase with all proceeds going to mental health advocacy charity, SeekHer Foundation.
Sarah Jessica Parker.

RoC Skincare

Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her RoC Skincare curated gift which helps to benefit the mental health advocacy charity, SeekHer Foundation.  

07 of 80

Funnyman

Matt Rife is seen in Midtown on August 17, 2023 in New York City
Matt Rife.

Gotham/GC Images

Matt Rife wears a coordinated set while out and about in New York City on August 17.

08 of 80

Fun in the Sun

Kaley Cuoco attends InStyle's exclusive "Day of Indulgence" event held at Jennifer Klein's Brentwood, CA bungalow.
Kaley Cuoco.

Amy Graves for InStyle

Kaley Cuoco peeks from under her sunglasses during the Day of Indulgence event held at Jennifer Klein's bungalow in Brentwood, California on August 13, exclusively reported by InStyle.

09 of 80

Shades On

Hailey Rhode Bieber running errands in Beverly Hills
Hailey Bieber.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber steps out in Beverly Hills on August 16 sporting chic sunglasses and carrying a bright orange purse.

10 of 80

Zipping Around

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Carell is spotted out for a bike ride in Los Angeles.
Steve Carell.

TheImageDirect.com

Steve Carell keeps it casual while out on a bike ride in L.A. on August 15 — a day before the actor's 61st birthday.

11 of 80

Showtime

Brandi Carlile performing at Comerica Park, Detroit, MI
Brandi Carlile.

Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Brandi Carlile takes the stage in a pink pantsuit as one of Pink's special guests during her show at Comerica Park in Detroit on August 16.

12 of 80

Gal Pals

Leslie Mann, Molly Shannon and Alexandra Daddario attend InStyle's exclusive "Day of Indulgence" event held at Jennifer Klein's Brentwood, CA bungalow.
Leslie Mann, Molly Shannon and Alexandra Daddario.

Amy Graves for InStyle

Also in attendance at the Day of Indulgence event held at Jennifer Klein's Brentwood Bungalow are Leslie Mann, Molly Shannon and Alexandra Daddario who flash big smiles as they pose for the camera. The August 13 event was exclusively reported by InStyle.

13 of 80

Center Stage

Pink performing at Comerica Park, Detroit, MI
Pink.

Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Pink takes the stage in a sparkly leotard during her set at Comerica Park in Detroit on August 16.

14 of 80

City Chic

Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown
Jessica Alba.

Gotham/GC Images

Jessica Alba wears a neutral set while out in New York City on August 16.

15 of 80

On the Keys

Jon Batiste visits SiriusXM Studios
Jon Batiste.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Jon Batiste sits behind a keyboard while stopping by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on August 16.

16 of 80

Lovebirds

Amber Laign and Robin Roberts are seen on set of "Good Morning America" on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Amber Laign and Robin Roberts.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Robin Roberts and fiancée Amber Laign celebrate their upcoming nuptials with a party thrown by Roberts' colleagues at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on August 16.

17 of 80

Poolside Hang

LORI HARVEY PARTNERS WITH REVOLVE TO LAUNCH HER NEW BRAND, YEVRAH SWIM AT VILLA FIONA IN HOLLYWOOD
Lori Harvey, Winnie Harlow.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

Lori Harvey and Winnie Harlow pose by the pool during the launch of Harvey's new brand, Yevrah Swim, in partnership with Revolve in L.A. on August 15.

18 of 80

On the Move

Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie are seen in SoHo on August 16, 2023 in New York City
Pax Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Gotham/GC Images

Angelina Jolie steps out in New York City with her son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, on August 16.

19 of 80

Good Morning, Cover Star

Jenna Bush Hager / people magazine
Jenna Bush Hager.

Megan Stackhouse/TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager poses with fans holding up her cover issue of PEOPLE on August 16 outside of Today in N.Y.C.

20 of 80

Bookworm

Paulina Porizkova East Hampton Library's 19th Annual Author's Night 2023 at Herrick Park.
Paulina Porizkova.

Iris Zimmerman/INSTARimages

Paulina Porizkova holds up a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful, during East Hampton Library's 19th annual Author's Night at Herrick on August 12.

21 of 80

Green Machine

Rita Ora performs her latest single with Joel Corry At Ibiza Rocks wearing a lime green Self-Portrait swimsuit.
Rita Ora.

SplashNews.com

Rita Ora steps out in a lime-green ensemble for a performance with DJ Joel Corry at Ibiza Rocks on August 16.

22 of 80

Family Time

COCO ROCHA brought her kids, IVER, ILEY and IONI to see SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL in NYC at THEATER 555
Coco Rocha with her kids.

Paul Aphisit

Coco Rocha and her kids, Iver, Iley and Ioni, enjoy a family outing in N.Y.C. at Sesame Street: The Musical.

23 of 80

A Good Cause

BLAIR UNDERWOOD receives the THRIVEfunds Inc. inaugural Humanitarian Award at their August 15th Lost Lecture event
THRIVEfunds Board Member Dionne Lomax, THRIVEfunds Founder & CEO Giselle Garraway, Blair Underwood, THRIVEfunds Board Member Marlo Collins.

Nicole Friedler Photography

THRIVEfunds Inc.'s inaugural Humanitarian Award recipient, Blair Underwood, poses with THRIVEfunds board member Dionne Lomax, THRIVEfunds founder & CEO Giselle Garraway and board member Marlo Collins at a August 15 lecture in Martha's Vineyard.

24 of 80

Woman of the Hour

Billie Eilish performs at Sziget Festival 2023
Billie Eilish.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Billie Eilish takes the stage for her set at Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on August 15.

25 of 80

On the Line

Florence Pugh (L) walks the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike
Florence Pugh.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Florence Pugh pulls a funny face from the picket line outside of Disney Studios on August 15 in Burbank, California.

26 of 80

New York Minute

EXCLUSIVE: Trevor Noah is animated as he is spotted stepping out in New York City.
Trevor Noah.

TheImageDirect.com

Trevor Noah flashes a thumbs up while stepping out in New York City on August 14.

27 of 80

Across the Pond

Olivia Rodrigo seen leaving BBC Radio 1 Studios in Central London
Olivia Rodrigo.

Raw Image LTD/MEGA 

Dressed in a white turtleneck minidress, Olivia Rodrigo stops by BBC Radio 1 Studios on August 15 in London.

28 of 80

Showing Support

Lori Harvey, Damson Idris - LORI HARVEY PARTNERS WITH REVOLVE TO LAUNCH HER NEW BRAND, YEVRAH SWIM AT VILLA FIONA
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris pose hand in hand at the launch of Harvey's new brand Yevrah Swim, in partnership with Revolve, at Villa Fiona in L.A. on August 15.

29 of 80

All Together Now

Cara Delevingne, Aly Raisman, Ava Phillippe, Laura Harrier and more at the Aerie Hidden Gems Marketplace
Cara Delevingne, Aly Raisman, Ava Phillippe and Laura Harrier.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Cara Delevingne, Aly Raisman, Ava Phillippe and Laura Harrier are all smiles at the Aerie Hidden Gems Marketplace on August 15 in N.Y.C.

30 of 80

Have a Laugh

Tiffany Haddish Laugh Factory Hollywood hosts a 'Stand Up for Strikers' benefit
Tiffany Haddish.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish takes the stage to host the Stand Up for Strikers benefit at Laugh Factory in L.A. on August 15.

31 of 80

Sunny Day

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen on August 15, 2023 in Los Angeles
Alessandra Ambrosio.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrosio keeps it casual as she steps in Los Angeles on August 15.

32 of 80

Vacation Vibes

Chris Pine and an unknown brunette enjoying a holiday in Sardinia
Chris Pine.

Ciao Pix / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Chris Pine is spotted shirtless and relaxing while hanging on a boat during his vacation in Sardinia, Italy, on August 15.

33 of 80

Bumping Along

Ciara looks stunning in her Brown long-sleeve midi dress as she grabs brunch at Sadelle's in NYC
Ciara.

@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID

A pregnant Ciara looks stunning in a brown long-sleeve midi dress as she grabs brunch at Sadelle's in N.Y.C. on August 15.

34 of 80

Lookin' Fly

Joe Jonas heads to the airport after shopping at Aime Leon Dore in New York City
Joe Jonas.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Joe Jonas is super stylish in a bright orange jacket and blue-tinted sunglasses as he heads to the airport after shopping at Aime Leon Dore in New York City on August 15.

35 of 80

Bright and Early

Olivia Rodrigo seen arriving at Global Studios, Capital Breakfast Show. London UK 15 August 2023
Olivia Rodrigo.

SplashNews.com

Olivia Rodrigo is beaming while arriving at Global Studios' Capital Breakfast show in London on August 15.

36 of 80

Date Night

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy attend as Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse on August 14, 2023 in Amagansett, New York
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brooke Shields and her husband, Chris Henchy, pose backstage while attending Ed Sheeran's live performance for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, on August 14.

37 of 80

John & Jon Take New York

John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi attend as Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse on August 14, 2023 in Amagansett, New York
John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also in attendance at Ed Sheeran's performance in Amagansett are John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi who stop for a photo ahead of the performance.

38 of 80

On the Picket Line

Elliot Paige and Peppermint SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line, New York, USA - 15 Aug 2023
Elliot Paige.

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Elliot Page lends his support while on the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line in New York City on August 15.

39 of 80

Piano Man

John legend performing at Ravinia Festival

Emily Walker / Ravinia Festival

John Legend takes the microphone for a soulful performance at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, on August 13.

40 of 80

Think Pink

Padma Lakshmi wears all pink while exiting Good Morning America morning show in New York City

SplashNews.com

Padma Lakshmi stands out in a bright pink ensemble on her way out of Good Morning America on August 15 in N.Y.C.

41 of 80

Across the Pond

Olivia Rodrigo seen on a night out leaving Chiltern Firehouse

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Olivia Rodrigo spends the night out in London at Chiltern Firehouse on August 14.

42 of 80

Blonde Beauty

Lorde performs at Sziget Festival 2023

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Lorde performs at Sziget Festival in Budapest wearing a cropped shirt and high-waisted pants on August 14.

43 of 80

Live Music

EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow all smiles leaving Ed Sheeran Concert at the TalkHouse in Amagansett Hamptons New York

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Gwyneth Paltrow sports jeans and a smile on her way out of the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, where she saw Ed Sheeran perform for SiriusXM listeners on August 14.

44 of 80

Another Brother

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Jimmy Fallon, and Joe Jonas pose backstage during Jonas Brothers Five Albums, One Night Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas welcome Jimmy Fallon on the second night of their Five Albums, One Night. tour on August 13 at Yankee Stadium, where the talk show host gave a surprise performance for the crowd.

45 of 80

Christmas Comes Early

This hot summer weather has Brett Eldredge ready for the cool holiday season
Brett Eldredge.

MOVI Inc.

Brett Eldredge suits up to celebrate the holiday season early with festive decor from Lowe's in Nashville on August 14.

46 of 80

Hanging Out East

Ed Sheeran and Andy Cohen attend as Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Ed Sheeran and Andy Cohen share a moment at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, before the singer's performance with SiriusXM on August 14.

47 of 80

Mother-Daughter Date

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Cook Brinkley attend as Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook arrive at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett to watch Ed Sheeran perform live for SiriusXM on August 14.

48 of 80

Performing Abroad

Macklemore performs at Sziget Festival 2023

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Macklemore brings big energy to Budapest for the Sziget Festival on August 14.

49 of 80

Arriving in Style

EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney Arrives At Stephen Talkhouse For Ed Sheeren Sirius Concert in Amagansett, New York.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Paul McCartney looks cool in aviator-style sunglasses upon arrival at Ed Sheeran's performance with SiriusXM on August 14.

50 of 80

Dining Out

Emma Hernan leaves lunch at Ospero Restaurant at Pendry West Hollywood

SplashNews.com

Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan dons summer blues and whites for lunch at Ospero Restaurant in West Hollywood on August 14.

51 of 80

City Girl

Jennifer Lopez heads out to do a bit of shopping in New York City

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lopez wears a boho-chic dress while shopping around N.Y.C. on August 13.

52 of 80

Funny Man

Tracy Morgan seen walking with a cane while exiting Today Show in New York City

SplashNews.com

Tracy Morgan is all smiles in New York City following his Today appearance on August 14.

53 of 80

L.A. Day

Drew Scott and Linda Phan at Universal Studios Hollywood on August 11, 2023

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood

Drew Scott and Linda Phan visit Universal Studios Hollywood for a summertime date on August 11.

54 of 80

Eating for Three

Liev Schreiber and his pregant wife Taylor Neisen look all loved up and are all smiles while holding hands

TatianaK / BACKGRID

Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen ‚ who are expecting their first baby together — link hands while grabbing brunch in Manhattan on August 14.

55 of 80

Sweet Ride

Travis Scott aboard a jet ski in Ibiza enjoys his vacation on a mega yacht in Ibiza

MEGA

Travis Scott rides through Mediterranean waters on a jet ski while vacationing in Ibiza on August 11.

56 of 80

Summer Smiles

Katie Holmes was seen enjoying a stroll through the streets of New York City.

BACKGRID

Looking casual and cool in a black tank top, Katie Holmes strolls around New York City's NoHo neighborhood on August 14.

57 of 80

Coast to Coast

Snoop Dogg performs at E11even.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Snoop Dogg brings his lyrical talents to Miami for a performance at E11EVEN nightclub on August 12.

58 of 80

Family Affair

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the Style Saves: Back To School event

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Dave Grutman and Isabela Rangel Grutman (with daughter Vida) welcome Victoria and David Beckham to Miami for the Style Saves: Back To School event on August 12.

59 of 80

Mixing Patterns

Jeff Goldblum attends LA Regional Food Bank's "A Million Reasons" Celebration

Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

Looking sharp in a fringe shirt, Jeff Goldblum waves to cameras at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's A Million Reasons celebration in Hollywood on August 13.

60 of 80

Smile & Wave

Mindy Kaling is seen on August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mindy Kaling looks bright in her summertime florals while enjoying the L.A. sunshine on August 13.

61 of 80

Celebrating the Genre

Lauryn Hill performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lauryn Hill dons a flamboyant bubblegum pink dress for her performance during the Hip Hop 50 Live concert event at N.Y.C.'s Yankee Stadium on August 11.

62 of 80

Going Green

EXCLUSIVE: Sophie Turner steps out in a green cocktail dress in New York City

TheImageDirect.com

Sophie Turner glows in green while out and about in N.Y.C. on August 12.

63 of 80

Doing Good

Gladys Knight at the LA Regional Food Bank's "A Million Reasons" Celebration

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Gladys Knight goes glam in black lace at the L.A. Regional Food Bank's A Million Reasons event on August 13.

64 of 80

Night to Remember

Apple Music Celebrates Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary With One Night Only Event

Courtesy of Apple Music

Apple Music radio's Ebro Darden, Lowkey, Nadeska Alexis, Ivy Rivera and Eddie Francis celebrate Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary at N.Y.C.'s Marquee Nightclub for a One Night Only event on August 10.

65 of 80

Sugar Rush

Moroccan Cannon, Nick Cannon and Monroe Cannon attend the Natti Natasha & Nick Cannon host Sugar Factory

John Nacion/Getty Images

Nick Cannon's 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, support their dad while he and singer Natti Natasha (not pictured) host the grand opening of Sugar Factory in N.Y.C.'s Times Squares on August 11.

66 of 80

Enchanted Evening

Antonio Banderas (R) poses next to his partner Nicole Kimpel (L), as they arrive to the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella

Juan Carlos Dominguez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel spend date night at the Starlite Charity Gala in Marbella, Spain, on August 13.

67 of 80

Man of Honor

Machine Gun Kelly performs onstage during Machine Gun Kelly Day 2023

Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly shows off his inked up torso in Cleveland, Ohio, where he performed at a special event called Machine Gun Kelly Day 2023 on August 13.

68 of 80

Double Date

Woody Harrelson, Laura Louie, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson at Oceana's 5th Annual Rock Under the Stars

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Woody Harrelson, Laura Louie, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson pair up for Oceana's 5th annual Rock Under the Stars event in L.A. on August 12.

69 of 80

Bros for Life

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers "Five Albums, One Night" Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers' The Tour opening night at Yankee Stadium on August 12 in New York City. 

70 of 80

Legends Only

Patti LaBelle

Paras Griffin/Getty 

Patti LaBelle performs in concert at Stockbridge Amphitheater on August 12 in Stockbridge, Georgia.

71 of 80

Triple Threat

Keanu Reeves

ACES / BACKGRID

Keanu Reeves performs live with his band Dogstar in Las Vegas on August 13.

72 of 80

'Dogg' Days of Summer

Snoop Dogg

 Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Snoop Dogg performs at E11EVEN Miami on August 12 in Miami, Florida.

73 of 80

Model Status

Kendall Jenner

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner goes shopping with friends at Malibu Country Mart in California on August 12.

74 of 80

Sing It!

Janelle Monae

Ben Trivett

Janelle Monáe performs at the 2023 Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, California, on August 11.

75 of 80

Yellow There

Lily Allen

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC

Lily Allen is seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in The Pillowman on August 10 in London.

76 of 80

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Blue Ive Carter and Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé perform onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11 in Atlanta. 

77 of 80

Sweet as Can Be

Saweetie

Splash News

Saweetie and her friends pick up items from a local gas station in Los Angeles on August 11.

78 of 80

Vacation Style

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez looks stylish while pictured enjoying some shopping during her summer holiday in Capri.
Jennifer Lopez.

backgrid

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her chic vacation style during a getaway in Capri on August 11.

79 of 80

Summer in the City

Gigi Hadid is seen in NoHo on August 11, 2023 in New York City.
Gigi Hadid.

 Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid looks effortless in a crisp white shirt while out and about in New York City on August 11.

80 of 80

Time to Celebrate

Flavor Flav perform at the Hip Hop Museum Block Party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop on August 11, 2023 in New York City.
Flavor Flav.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Flavor Flav takes the mic during the Hip Hop Museum Block Party in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop in N.Y.C. on August 11.

