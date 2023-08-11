Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Dinner on the Amalfi Coast, Plus Martha Stewart, Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes and More

By the Sea

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at restaurant Lo Scoglio in Nerano, Amalfi Coast. 10 Aug 2023 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez arrives in style for a meal at Lo Scoglio restaurant on the Amalfi Coast during her Italian vacation on August 10.

Milestone Moment

Martha Stewart stopped by her restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas

Martha Stewart celebrates the first anniversary of her restaurant The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas with the restaurant's mile-high chocolate cake and candles.

Model Behavior

Gigi Hadid leaves a photoshoot at Bowery Hotel in a green cashmere hat, white crop top and jeans in New York City

Gigi Hadid shows that beanies can work in warm weather while leaving a photo shoot at N.Y.C.'s Bowery Hotel on August 10.

Bolt of Color

Katie Holmes is seen in NoHo on August 10, 2023 in New York City.

Katie Holmes goes for casual gray attire while out and about in Manhattan's NoHo neighborhood on August 10.

Support From SAG

Julianna Margulies, Rebecca Damon, Richard Gere attend WGA picket on 100th day of strike at Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery offices in New York.

In solidarity with their fellow union members, Julianna Margulies, Rebecca Damon and Richard Gere attend the WGA picket on the 100th day of their strike in N.Y.C. on August 9.

City Smiles

Carly Rae Jepsen is seen on August 10, 2023 in New York City.

Carly Rae Jepsen sports a cute and colorful look in a pink cardigan and gingham skirt while strolling through N.Y.C. on August 10.

Genre Icons

Darryl McDaniels and DJ Scratch Adidas Originals and RUN-D.M.C. Pop-up Celebrating Hip Hop 50th Anniversary, New York, USA

Darryl McDaniels and DJ Scratch pose together while celebrating Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary at a New York City pop-up by Adidas Originals and Run-D.M.C. on August 9.

Star Overseas

Christina Aguilera performs at Live Park on August 10, 2023 in Rishon Lezion, Israel.

Christina Aguilera gives a vibrant show on August 10 in Tel Aviv.

Lights On

Ja Rule, Ashanti and Jadakiss visit the world-famous Empire State Building, New York, USA - 10 Aug 2023

Native New Yorkers Ja Rule, Ashanti and Jadakiss climb to the top of the Empire State Building for a lighting ceremony in honor of Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary hosted by Universal Music Group on August 10.

Going Places

Prince Harry Tokyo Airport passport 08 10 23
Prince Harry.

Prince Harry is seen at Tokyo Airport as he heads to Singapore with his passport in hand on August 10.

In Her '1989' Era

Taylor Swift Eras SoFi Inglewood California
Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift takes the stage for her final performance at SoFi Stadium, marking the end of the first leg of the North American Eras Tour on August 9.

Big City

LL Cool J Superfan Times Square New York 08 09 23
LL Cool J.

LL Cool J sports some silver accessories and a New York Yankees hat at a series premiere watch party for Superfan on August 9 in N.Y.C.

Showing Her Stripes

Gayle King Superfan Times Square New York 08 09 23
Gayle King.

Gayle King also stops by the same event in a green and pink striped dress.

Warm Welcome

Christina Aguilera Israel 08 09 23
Christina Aguilera.

Christina Aguilera says hello to the crowd after landing in Tel Aviv on August 9 ahead of four shows at Rishon LeZion's Live Park.

Denim Days

Joe Keery New York Cafe Fanelli 08 09 23
Joe Keery.

Joe Keery steps out for lunch with a friend in New York City in a denim jacket and dark sunglasses on August 9.

Arm in Arm

Tom Hiddleston Zawe Ashton The Effect London 08 09 23
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton walk arm in arm at an afterparty celebrating The Effect in London on August 9.

Concert Ready

Kyle Richards SoFi Taylor Swift The Shay 08 09 23
Kyle Richards.

Kyle Richards rocks an all-leather look at an Eras Tour pre-party hosted by SoFi at The Shay on August 9 in Culver City, California.

All Blue

Helena Christensen Stine Goya Copenhagen 08 09 23
Helena Christensen.

Helena Christensen walks the runway in a silky blue gown during the Stine Goya Spring/Summer 2024 show for Copenhagen Fashion Week on August 9.

Hitting the Stage

50 Cent Final Lap Barclays 08 09 23
50 Cent.

50 Cent takes the stage during his 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on August 9.

Side by Side

Pat Houston Rayah Houston Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala Atlanta 08 09 23
Pat Houston and Rayah Houston.

Pat Houston and her daughter, Rayah Houston, attend the 2nd Annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala in celebration of what would have been the iconic singer's 60th birthday at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta on August 9.

Standing Together

Patrick Duffy Sag Aftra Strike Burbank 08 09 23
Patrick Duffy.

Patrick Duffy flashes a smile as he holds up his picket sign outside of Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California, on August 9.

Peace Out

Keltie Knight polka dot Superfan New York 080923
Keltie Knight.

Keltie Knight sports a polka dot ensemble while promoting her new show, Superfan, in N.Y.C. on August 9.

Sweet Serenade

Lionel Richie performs during the "Sing A Song All Night Long" Tour stop at Scotiabank Arena on August 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario
Lionel Richie.

Lionel Richie glows under the spotlight during a Toronto stop on his Sing a Song All Night Long tour on August 8.

On the Mic

Kelsea Ballerini attends Under The Welcome Mat: Exclusive Rolling Up The Welcome Mat Short Film Screening & Conversation With Kelsea Ballerini at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on August 08, 2023
Kelsea Ballerini.

Kelsea Ballerini chats about her short film Rolling Up the Welcome Mat at a screening event on August 8 at Nashville's CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Italian Getaway

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble strolling in Portofino and shopping at Dolce and Gabbana's store in Portofino.
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Enjoying their summer vacation, Kris Jenner and her longtime beau Corey Gamble explore Portofino and stop at Dolce & Gabbana on August 9.

Wearing Solidarity

Kirsten Dunst and husband Jesse Plemons spotted at the Writers Guild of American strike in front of the Netflix Studio in Hollywood
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

Kirsten Dunst and her husband, Jesse Plemons, support the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in front of Netflix's Hollywood studios on August 8.

Rap Star

Offset at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Offset.

Under mood lighting, Offset performs his hits at Billboard's R&B Hip-Hop Live event in Los Angeles on August 8.

Union Town

Richard Gere is seen walking the picket line during the SAG-AFTRA strike in Greenwich Village on August 09, 2023 in New York City
Richard Gere.

Hollywood veteran Richard Gere walks the N.Y.C. picket line in support of his fellow SAG-AFTRA members on August 9.

Game Night

Monique Samuels from The Real Housewives of Potomac and Love & Marriage: DC

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels brings her three kids (from left to right) Milani, Chase and Christopher to the opening of Washington, D.C.'s LEGO Discovery Center.

Golden Moment

Sam Smith performs at Madison Square Garden
Sam Smith.

Sam Smith brings their usual glittering bravado to New York City's Madison Square Garden for a concert on August 8.

Good Sport

Prince Harry smiles as he speaks during an event organized by the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS)
Prince Harry.

Prince Harry takes the mic to speak about sport, community and philanthropy at an event hosted by the International Sports Promotion Society on August 9 in Tokyo.

Panel Appearance

Storm Reid attends the panel for "Jazzy Jumpers" during the 21st Annual Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
Storm Reid.

Storm Reid represents her upcoming documentary Jazzy Jumpers on August 8 at the 21st annual Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival.

Southern Visit

Snoop Dogg performs at PNC Music Pavilion
Snoop Dogg.

Charlotte, North Carolina, welcomes Snoop Dogg for a performance at the PNC Music Pavilion on August 8.

Dolled Up

EXCLUSIVE: Sophie Turner films scenes for her new ITVX show "Joan" in Birmingham, UK.
Sophie Turner.

With her blonde hair cut into a bob, Sophie Turner gets into character for her upcoming ITVX show Joan while shooting scenes in Birmingham, England, on August 8.

New Generation

Ice Spice at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo
Ice Spice.

Ice Spice reads up on the latest in Billboard during the publication's R&B Hip-Hop Live event at The Novo in Los Angeles on August 8.

Evening Highlights

Jenna Dewan hosts an event highlighting the skin-renewing acids of NeoStrata
Jenna Dewan.

Jenna Dewan glows in the mirror while hosting an N.Y.C. event celebrating NEOSTRATA skin-renewing acids of NEOSTRATA on August 8.

Going with the Flow

Hailee Steinfeld participates in the Core Hydration. Where Balance Begins. panel
Hailee Steinfeld.

Hailee Steinfeld talks about how she finds balance in life's most pivotal moments on a panel with Core Hydration in New York City on August 8.

Radio Visit

Eric McCormack visits SiriusXM Studios
Eric McCormack.

Looking cool in a classic white T-shirt, Eric McCormack pops by N.Y.C.'s SiriusXM Studios on August 8.

Making the Place Shimmer

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023

Taylor Swift dazzles on yet another night of her Eras Tour at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on August 7.

Pop Princess

Carly Rae Jepsen in concert, 'Anything to Be With You Tour'

Looking angelic in sheer purple, Carly Rae Jepsen continues her Anything to Be with You Tour in New York City on August 8.

Summer Fun

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada packed on the PDA while having a day at the beach

Jaden Smith and his girlfriend Sab Zada enjoy the California sun during a beach date on August 8.

Smiles on Strike

Marisa Tomei is seen walking the picket line during the SAG-AFTRA strike in Manhattan

Marisa Tomei supports her fellow SAG-AFTRA members while striking on the picket line in N.Y.C. on August 8.

Disco Chic

Chrishell Stause attends the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party at The Shay on August 07, 2023 in Culver City, California

Chrishell Stause wears a bright smile and a festive blue ensemble at the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party at The Shay in Los Angeles on August 7.

Post-Show Pals

Kerry Washington was all smiles at Little Shop of Horrors while catching up post-show with her dear friend Jeremy Jordan

Kerry Washington visits her former costar Jeremy Jordan backstage after his performance in Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors in N.Y.C. on August 5.

With the Band

Guns N Roses and Carrie Underwood from the opening if last nightÃ¢ÂÂs tour!

Carrie Underwood joins Guns N' Roses on their tour stop in New Brunswick, Canada, on August 6.

Proud Partner

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Gabrielle Union shares a sweet moment with husband Dwyane Wade during his Hall of Fame induction celebration hosted by FWRD at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood on August 6.

Stage Smile

Dixie D'Amelio speaks during the "How the Family is Building a Lifestyle Media Empire and Rewriting the Business Playbook for Creators" panel at Magic, Project and Sourcing at Magic Las Vegas
Dixie D'Amelio.

Dixie D'Amelio speaks during the "How the Family Is Building a Lifestyle Media Empire and Rewriting the Business Playbook for Creators" panel at Magic Las Vegas on August 7.

Ready to Go

Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party
Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and G Flip.

Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and G Flip gear up for Taylor Swift's show at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium at a pre-party hosted by SoFi at The Shay on August 7.

Colors of the Rainbow

James Charles and JoJo Siwa grace the black carpet, striking poses and capturing the spotlight at his 'Painted' makeup launch event
JoJo Siwa.

JoJo Siwa rocks a colorful makeup look at the launch of James Charles' Painted makeup line in L.A. on August 7.

Pretty in Pink

Lily Allen at the Duke of York Theatre, London
Lily Allen.

Lily Allen wears a silky pink dress on August 7 at the Duke of York Theatre, where she is currently performing in a production of The Pillowman.

Summer in the Hamptons

Christie Brinkley attends Solving Kids' Cancer Benefit Hamptons Luncheon
Christie Brinkley.

Christie Brinkley raises her glass of bubbly at the Solving Kids' Cancer Benefit Hamptons Luncheon on August 7 at Tutto II Giorno in Southampton, New York.

Center Stage

Ludacris performs at Magic Las Vegas opening night party during Magic, Project and Sourcing at Magic Las Vegas
Ludacris.

Ludacris takes the stage at the Magic Las Vegas opening night party at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on August 7.

New York Minute

Dorinda Medley visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Dorinda Medley.

Dorinda Medley shows off her mix-and-match ensemble while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on August 7 in N.Y.C.

Still Bejeweled

Sofia Vergara

A newly single Sofia Vergara steps out on August 4 to see Taylor Swift perform at SoFi stadium for the L.A. stop on her Eras Tour.

In Conversation

Martha Stewart poses during a keynote conversation at Magic, Project and Sourcing at Magic Las Vegas

Martha Stewart glows in white while attending a keynote conversation at the Magic, Project and Sourcing fashion event in Las Vegas on August 7.

High Energy

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during Lollapalooza

Flea performs with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on August 6.

Swifties Unite

Taylor Swift Eras Tour with Love Wellness. Jessica Alba and Lo Bosworth.

Jessica Alba and Lo Bosworth are all smiles during Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, where they hung out in Bosworth's Love Wellness lounge on August 4.

In Solidarity

Susan Sarandon and Patricia Clarkson

Susan Sarandon and Patricia Clarkson show their SAG-AFTRA strike support on the picket lines in N.Y.C. on August 7.

Radio Style

Kelsea Ballerini visits SiriusXM Studios

Kelsea Ballerini smiles in a neutral vest top and jeans while visiting SiriusXM Studios in Nashville on August 7.

Festival Fun

Yung Gravy at SPIN ping pong pop-up back stage at Lollapalooza

Yung Gravy wears a low-cut white suit jacket at the SPIN ping pong pop-up during Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 6.

On-Stage PDA

EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora wearing Andamane at Big Slap Festival for her performance in Malmo, Sweden
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

Rita Ora brings her husband, Taika Waititi, on stage during her set at Big Slap Festival in Sweden in honor of their first wedding anniversary on August 5.

All for Sport

Ryan Reynolds and actor Hugh Jackman meet fans before the Sky Bet League Two match between Wrexham and Milton Keynes Dons
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Hugh Jackman joins his pal, Wrexham Football Club co-owner Ryan Reynolds, to greet fans before the team's home game in Wrexham, Wales, on August 5.

Festival Fashion

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars performs during Lollapalooza
Jared Leto.

Making a statement in a skeletal getup swathed in gold, Jared Leto performs with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars at Lollapalooza on August 4 in Chicago.

High Note

Darren Criss performs at the MPTF NextGen Summer Party held at NeueHouse Hollywood
Darren Criss.

Glee alumnus Darren Criss strums and sings at the MPTF NextGen Summer Party in L.A. on August 6.

Summer in the City

Donald Glover spreads summer vibes in a yellow bucket hat, yellow Hawaiian shirt exposing his chest and shorts in New York City
Donald Glover.

Donald Glover embodies summertime in a yellow bucket hat and matching unbuttoned shirt while enjoying the N.Y.C. sun on August 6.

Fur Good

Brooke Shields and Tuzi attend the 8th Annual Race of Hope in Southampton
Brooke Shields.

Brooke Shields brings her puppy Tuzi to Southampton's Cultural Center for the 8th annual Race of Hope on August 6.

In the Family

Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade
Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross have a brother-sister moment during Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame induction celebration at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont on August 6.

Squad Up

Jason Oppenheim, G Flip, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet at the release party for G Flip's album "DRUMMER"
Jason Oppenheim, G Flip, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet.

Jason Oppenheim, G Flip, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet celebrate the release of G Flip's album DRUMMER with a party in L.A. on August 6.

California Girls

Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis at the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters skating event during the 2023 US Open of Surfing
Rumer and Tallulah Willis.

Sisters Rumer and Tallulah Willis pose together in Huntington Beach, California, for the Bones Love Milk Shredquarters event during the 2023 U.S. Open of Surfing on August 4.

Just Desserts

Angela Simmons celebrates the launch of 'Angela's Cakes' at Sugar Factory
Angela Simmons.

Angela Simmons enjoys a sweet treat in celebration of her vegan dessert company Angela's Cakes at Sugar Factory in Miami on August 6.

Self-Care Day

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is spotted leaving a salon in New York City on August 5.

Music Man

Will.i.am from the band The Black Eyed Pea performs on the main stage at Fabuloso during the Brighton & Hove Pride 2023
will.i.am.

Will.i.am performs on the main stage at Fabuloso during the Brighton & Hove Pride event on August 5 in Brighton, England.

Flashing a Smile

Jenny McCarthy
Jenny McCarthy.

Jenny McCarthy is all smiles while out for dinner with friends and family at Catch Steak in West Hollywood on August 5.

Giving Back

Quavo attends Quavo Cares and Tender ATL 'Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback
Quavo.

Quavo attends Quavo Cares and Tender ATL's Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback at The Gathering Spot on August 5 in Atlanta.

Hearts Up

Suki Waterhouse performs during Lollapalooza
Suki Waterhouse.

Suki Waterhouse performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 5 in Chicago. 

Hello!

Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie.

Lionel Richie performs onstage during the opening night of the Sing A Song All Night Long concert event with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Xcel Energy Center on August 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

N.Y.C. Gal

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen out and about in New York City on August 4.

Ready to Perform

Summer Walker
Summer Walker.

Summer Walker is seen backstage during the MoneyBagg Yo Larger Than Life Tour at the State Farm Arena on August 4 in Atlanta.

Laughing Out Loud

Jon Hamm,
Jon Hamm.

Jon Hamm enjoys a comedy night at the Largo Theater in Los Angeles on August 4.

Chic in the City

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes.

Katie Holmes keeps things casual during a solo outing in New York City on August 4.

