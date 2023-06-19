Stanley Tucci Reveals How He Chooses What Cocktails to Feature in His Instagram Videos (Exclusive)

Stanley Tucci is spilling the tea on how he decides what drinks are worthy of his playful Instagram videos.

The 62-year-old actor chats with PEOPLE at the annual Food & Wine Classic on Saturday about which cocktails he chooses to craft on his Instagram.

“You want to make sure that you're ... making something that other people can make,” he says at the event in Aspen, Colorado.

“I was trained as a bartender a long time ago,” continues The Devil Wears Prada star, who attended the Classic with S.Pellegrino. “I'm hardly a great mixologist by any means, but you want to make sure that you're … giving people the proper amounts and that you have tested it yourself before.”

“So you do a few practice runs to make sure you think, ‘Well, that's not quite right,’” he explains. “So it takes a little while and then you go, ‘OK, we're ready,’ and you do it. Before the kids come home from school or something.”

Tucci also opens up about working with S.Pellegrino and how his multiyear partnership with the brand has been “the greatest thing ever because it's something I've had my whole life.”



“I love that, obviously, it all comes from Italy. The factory is still there, that has been there for so many years, and they've come up with all these different drinks now besides their sparkling water,” he says of the “really great” Essenza line. “It's something you can drink with your meal. It's something you can just drink to refresh yourself.”

As for his popular cooking videos, Tucci reveals, “I do it in my house. To me, I love to cook and I do it every day when I'm home, even if it's just something really simple.”

He says he likes the process to feel natural and authentic. “I end up cooking the same things all the time, but I think when you watch somebody cook, if it's too self-conscious, it's too sort of prepared, it's really not very interesting.”

For an instructional culinary clip to be considered “much more interesting,” Tucci says “there has to be a sort of candid aspect to it and a relaxed aspect to it.”

“I think also mistakes are made, and I think mistakes are interesting,” he adds. “I think they're often more interesting … because everyone who cooks, they make mistakes, right?”

“Chefs make mistakes, but the home cook makes mistakes. I make mistakes all the time,” he continues. “Julia Child was the one who taught us all that — that that was OK and that you'll still make a good meal. You'll make a mistake, but next time, maybe you won't.”

Ultimately, The Hunger Games star explains: “I'm a guy who likes to cook and I make videos about cooking, and I hope that makes people happy and makes them want to cook, but to be a chef or a bartender full-time, it's a huge, huge, huge effort.”

