Stanley Tucci Reveals How He Chooses What Cocktails to Feature in His Instagram Videos (Exclusive)

The actor exclusively spoke with PEOPLE at the annual 'Food & Wine' Classic in Aspen while there with S.Pellegrino

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 07:57AM EDT
Stanley Tucci Says This Is How He Chooses What Cocktails to Feature in His Instagram Videos
Stanley Tucci. Photo:

S.Pellegrino

Stanley Tucci is spilling the tea on how he decides what drinks are worthy of his playful Instagram videos. 

The 62-year-old actor chats with PEOPLE at the annual Food & Wine Classic on Saturday about which cocktails he chooses to craft on his Instagram.

“You want to make sure that you're ... making something that other people can make,” he says at the event in Aspen, Colorado.

“I was trained as a bartender a long time ago,” continues The Devil Wears Prada star, who attended the Classic with S.Pellegrino. “I'm hardly a great mixologist by any means, but you want to make sure that you're … giving people the proper amounts and that you have tested it yourself before.”

“So you do a few practice runs to make sure you think, ‘Well, that's not quite right,’” he explains. “So it takes a little while and then you go, ‘OK, we're ready,’ and you do it. Before the kids come home from school or something.”

Stanley Tucci Says This Is How He Chooses What Cocktails to Feature in His Instagram Videos
Stanley Tucci.

S.Pellegrino

Tucci also opens up about working with S.Pellegrino and how his multiyear partnership with the brand has been “the greatest thing ever because it's something I've had my whole life.”

“I love that, obviously, it all comes from Italy. The factory is still there, that has been there for so many years, and they've come up with all these different drinks now besides their sparkling water,” he says of the “really great” Essenza line. “It's something you can drink with your meal. It's something you can just drink to refresh yourself.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for his popular cooking videos, Tucci reveals, “I do it in my house. To me, I love to cook and I do it every day when I'm home, even if it's just something really simple.”

He says he likes the process to feel natural and authentic. “I end up cooking the same things all the time, but I think when you watch somebody cook, if it's too self-conscious, it's too sort of prepared, it's really not very interesting.”

For an instructional culinary clip to be considered “much more interesting,” Tucci says “there has to be a sort of candid aspect to it and a relaxed aspect to it.”

Stanley Tucci Says This Is How He Chooses What Cocktails to Feature in His Instagram Videos
Stanley Tucci.

S.Pellegrino

“I think also mistakes are made, and I think mistakes are interesting,” he adds. “I think they're often more interesting … because everyone who cooks, they make mistakes, right?”

“Chefs make mistakes, but the home cook makes mistakes. I make mistakes all the time,” he continues. “Julia Child was the one who taught us all that — that that was OK and that you'll still make a good meal. You'll make a mistake, but next time, maybe you won't.”

Ultimately, The Hunger Games star explains: “I'm a guy who likes to cook and I make videos about cooking, and I hope that makes people happy and makes them want to cook, but to be a chef or a bartender full-time, it's a huge, huge, huge effort.”

Related Articles
Guy Fieri and his son Hunter
Guy Fieri Approves of Son Hunter’s ‘Awesome’ Girlfriend: ‘This Is a Big Deal’ (Exclusive)
FOOD & WINE Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay Says He’s ‘Here to Stay’ at Food Network: ‘That Place Has Been My Family’ (Exclusive)
MasterChef Australia's Jock Zanfrillo's daughter sleeps in his clothing now after his death
Family Shares Moving Photo of Jock Zonfrillo’s Daughter Sleeping in His Clothes Weeks After His Death
CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson Reveals Special Twist He's Putting on Father's Day with His Kids
CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson Reveals Special Twist He's Putting on Father's Day with His Kids (Exclusive)
An exterior view shows a sign at a Taco Bell restaurant
Taco Bell Fined for Denying Customers the Use of Gift Cards Under $10
Bobby Flay and Christina Perez enjoy a date night in Brooklyn, New York. The 58 year old chef and Food Network star and Perez have been dating since 2020.
Bobby Flay and Girlfriend Christina Pérez Walk Arm-in-Arm During Date Night in Brooklyn
Starbucks
Starbucks Ordered to Pay $25 Million to Manager Who Claims She Was Fired Because She's White
Cameron Diaz Jokes That Her Fridge Is Only Stocked With Wine and Salad
Cameron Diaz Jokes That Her Fridge Is Only Stocked with Wine and Salad: 'It Is So Delicious'
Shot of a mature man shopping in the cold produce section of a supermarket
Possible Hepatitis A Contamination Prompts Recall of Frozen Fruit Sold at Walmart, Costco and HEB
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Picks an Apocalypse Buddy Between Wife Hilarie Burton and 2 'Walking Dead' Stars (Exclusive)
Lisa Vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump Is Opening a New Restaurant This Winter — All the Details
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Says Leaving ‘Top Chef’ Is ‘Very Bittersweet’: ‘We All Grew up Together on the Show’ (Exclusive)
Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Rande Gerber Reveals What He Did with the $1 Million George Clooney Gifted Him 10 Years Ago (Exclusive)
Central Perk Pops Up in New York and Los Angeles for 'Friends' 25th Anniversary
There’s a ‘Friends’ Central Perk Coffeehouse Opening — and It’s Not in New York! (Exclusive)
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Says She ‘Didn’t Lose Any Weight’ Before Posing in Bikinis for Her ‘SI Swimsuit’ Debut (Exclusive)
Ryan Reynolds Enlists Help of a Special Guest to Make Vasectomy Cocktail Ahead of Father's Day
Ryan Reynolds and Jessie James Decker Team Up to Mix 'The Vasectomy' Cocktail Ahead of Father's Day