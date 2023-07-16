Robert Downey Jr. Enjoys Meal Cooked by Stanley Tucci: 'Truly a Gem of a Fella'

Robert Downey Jr. just got the "Casa Tucci" treatment!

The Avengers star, 58, joined his pal Stanley Tucci over the weekend to feast on a home-cooked "cod alla livornese" dish — made by 62-year-old Tucci himself.

The famous duo expressed their excitement about the dinner on Instagram, where Downey documented his experience in a video soundtracked by a Frank Sinatra classic.

"Dinner @ Casa Tucci — Truly a gem of a fella, & Felicity [Blunt] made me feel like family," he captioned the post, shouting out Tucci's wife. "Check out @stanleytucci in Searching for Italy."

In the video, Downey can be seen dining on the finished product and shaking his head in disbelief, after showing off the inside of Tucci's kitchen. Looking quite impressed, the movie star gave Tucci a kiss on the cheek as the pair shared a post-meal laugh.

Tucci also posted about the meal, captioning his video: "Dinner for @robertdowneyjr + 11 more!"

In the clip, the Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy host gave a rundown of what he had in store for the Dolittle star, listing off the dish's many ingredients.

As Tucci points out, his cod recipe required capers, fresh tomato, onions, "a little bit" of garlic, basil and black and green olives. "And there we are," he said, showing off the dish as it sat on the stove.

"I'm cooking for 12 people," he said. "Hence the four pans."

Downey deserved the VIP meal treatment after starring in Oppenheimer, which he recently declared the "best film I’ve ever been in."

The Christopher Nolan-directed historical drama, which premieres in U.S. theaters July 21, features Downey as Lewis Strauss, primary antagonist of titular physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Just going to flat out say it: This is the best film I’ve ever been in,” Downey said in a video shared by Deadline on Twitter, as his declaration was met with cheers from the movie's London premiere audience at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Thursday. “I cannot wait for you all to experience it.”

Before he and his castmates walked out of the premiere in solidarity with the Hollywood actors' strike, Downey went on to say that “no matter what your expectations are” going into the film, which follows the effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II, it “transcends that.”

"This is what a summer blockbuster, when I was growing up, used to be,” he continued. “It just kind of, like, changed your life. But again, you know, it’s why Chris Nolan is who he is."