Stanley Tucci Says It's 'Fine' For Straight Actors to Play Gay Characters

Stanley Tucci said he believes actors should be able to play people with different sexualities than their own.

The actor, 62, appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs on Sunday and — in between sharing his stranded-on-an-island entertainment picks — he shared some of his acting philosophies.

When asked by host Lauren Laverne to weigh in on the debate surrounding straight actors playing gay actors, Tucci responded, “Obviously, I believe that’s fine.”

The Searching for Italy host has played gay characters in the 2006 comedy The Devil Wears Prada and 2020 drama Supernova, in which his love interest was portrayed by longtime friend Colin Firth.

“I am always very flattered when gay men come up to me and talk about [my role in] The Devil Wears Prada or they talk about Supernova, and they say that, ‘It was just so beautiful,’ you know, ‘You did it the right way," he said. "Because often it’s not done the right way."

Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth in 2020 drama Supernova, in which the longtime pals played love interests. Bleeker Street Media/Moviestore/Shutterstock

The Oscar winner went on to state that he believes “an actor is an actor is an actor.”

“You are supposed to play different people,” he continued. “You just are. That’s the whole point of it.”

Tucci added that he feels more comfortable while portraying someone other than himself on screen and stage.

“I feel much safer on stage than I do in real life,” he said on the BBC radio show. “Sometimes, walking into a cocktail or dinner party, I get very nervous, you know.”

Stanley Tucci as Nigel in "The Devil Wears Prada.". Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

When the Desert Island Discs host asked him if he ever yearns to take on more leading roles, the Hunger Games actor said he's happy with the way his career trajectory has turned out.

“There were times, of course, I wanted to be a leading man, no question about that,” Tucci admitted. “But, as it has turned out, it’s just fine, and I feel very fortunate that I got a lot of meaty roles.”

And an added benefit? "I don’t have to be away for three to five months at a time.”