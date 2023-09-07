The lineup for next year’s Stagecoach is here!

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen will be headlining, organizers announced Thursday. Taking place on April 26 - April 28, 2024 - the annual country music festival will again be held at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Fans will also see stars such as HARDY, Willie Nelson & Family, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Wiz Khalifa, The Beach Boys, Elle King, Bailey Zimmerman, Diplo, Dwight Yoakam, Leon Bridges, and others. The event will mark Khalifa and Nickelback’s first time performing at Stagecoach, as they will each close an evening along with Diplo. Additionally, Post Malone will be performing a set of his favorite country covers.

Also returning to bring entertainment are Compton Cowboys. The horseback riders, who have one of the last ranches in Richland Farms in Compton, will be at Stagecoach for a third consecutive year to tell their story with their horses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Returning for a fifth year, Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse will be informing attendees of the latest BBQ vendors, pit bosses and chefs. Guy and friends will also be letting fans taste some cooked treats.

Stagecoach 2024 lineup. Stagecoach

Speaking ahead of next year’s festival, Miranda Lambert, 39, shared her excitement. "There is something so special about playing music when the sun goes down in the middle of the desert,” she said. “The fans, the setup, the location— there really is no other festival like it.”

Lambert went on to say that she and her band had performed at Stagecoach a few times and “can't wait to be back in 2024!”

"I can’t wait to get back to the desert to play Stagecoach in 2024. It’s going to be one hell of a party,” Church, 46, added, while Wallen, 30, said he felt “honored” to be performing at the event and that many of his friends “never miss” the festival.