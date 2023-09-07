Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen to Headline Stagecoach 2024

Stagecoach will take place on April 26 - April 28, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 04:25PM EDT
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen
Eric Church; Miranda Lambert; Morgan Wallen. Photo:

Brett Carlsen/ACMA2021/Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The lineup for next year’s Stagecoach is here!

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen will be headlining, organizers announced Thursday. Taking place on April 26 - April 28, 2024 - the annual country music festival will again be held at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Fans will also see stars such as HARDY, Willie Nelson & Family, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Wiz Khalifa, The Beach Boys, Elle King, Bailey Zimmerman, Diplo, Dwight Yoakam, Leon Bridges, and others. The event will mark Khalifa and Nickelback’s first time performing at Stagecoach, as they will each close an evening along with Diplo. Additionally, Post Malone will be performing a set of his favorite country covers.

Also returning to bring entertainment are Compton Cowboys. The horseback riders, who have one of the last ranches in Richland Farms in Compton, will be at Stagecoach for a third consecutive year to tell their story with their horses. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Returning for a fifth year, Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse will be informing attendees of the latest BBQ vendors, pit bosses and chefs. Guy and friends will also be letting fans taste some cooked treats. 

Stagecoach Festival
Stagecoach 2024 lineup.

Stagecoach

Speaking ahead of next year’s festival, Miranda Lambert, 39, shared her excitement. "There is something so special about playing music when the sun goes down in the middle of the desert,” she said. “The fans, the setup, the location— there really is no other festival like it.”

Lambert went on to say that she and her band had performed at Stagecoach a few times and “can't wait to be back in 2024!”

"I can’t wait to get back to the desert to play Stagecoach in 2024. It’s going to be one hell of a party,” Church, 46, added, while Wallen, 30, said he felt “honored” to be performing at the event and that many of his friends “never miss” the festival.

Related Articles
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, HARDY
Lainey Wilson Leads 2023 CMA Award Nominations for the Second Year in a Row — See the List!
Sofia Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola attend the New York Public Library 2018 Library Lions Gala at the New York Public Library at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on November 5, 2018 in New York City
Francis Ford Coppola Says He Is 'More Than Proud' of Daughter Sofia Coppola Over 'Priscilla' Venice Reception
Jung Kook of BTS performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Jungkook of BTS Announced as Co-Headliner of 2023 Global Citizen Festival
Diplo Instagram Chris Rock mud Burning man 09 03 23
Diplo and Chris Rock Hitch Ride Out of Burning Man on Pickup Truck After 'Walking 6 Miles Through Mud'
Kenny Chesney Says Jimmy Buffett 'Taught a Lot of People About the Poetry in Just Living'
Kenny Chesney Says Jimmy Buffett 'Taught a Lot of People About the Poetry in Just Living'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes attend the Variety And Golden Globes Party At Venice Film Festival
Kelsea Ballerini Kisses Boyfriend Chase Stokes at Venice Film Festival Bash
Hunter Girl
HunterGirl Held onto New Single 'Ain't About You' for Years Before She Let Anyone Take a Listen (Exclusive)
martina-mcbride
Martina McBride Talks Possible New Music: 'I'm Leaning Toward a Real Personal Album' (Exclusive)
Billy Ray Cyrus Says He and FiancÃÂ©e Firerose Are Like 'Peanut Butter and Jelly'
Billy Ray Cyrus Says He and Fiancée Firerose Go Together Like 'Peanut Butter and Jelly'
Ian Munsick Appears on CMTs Campfire Sessions
Watch Ian Munsick Perform 'Long Live Cowgirls' for CMT's Campfire Sessions (Exclusive)
Shaylen and Austin Winkler
Austin John Winkler Enlists Shaylen to Put a Country Twist on 'Lips of an Angel': Watch (Exclusive)
Dolly Parton and Kate Middleton
Dolly Parton Playfully Turns Down Tea with Kate Middleton Because 'She Wasn't Going to Promote My Rock Album'
Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan Announces The Quittin' Time 2024 Tour with Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours and More Guests
Oliver Anthony performs at the Oliver Anthony concert at the Eagle Creek Golf Club on August 19, 2023 in Moyock, North Carolina
Oliver Anthony Claps Back at Politicians Using His Viral Hit: 'I Wrote This About Those People'
Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry Confirms She's Dating Zach Bryan
Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry's Relationship Timeline
Shania Twain performs on day 3 of the 2023 Faster Horses Music Festival
Shania Twain Dedicates 'You're Still the One' to Fans on Her 58th Birthday: 'Grateful for a Wonderful Year'