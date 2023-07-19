It's the summer of supersize celeb vacations!

The latest group of friends to get away together includes former WWE star and longtime girlfriend of George Clooney, Stacy Keibler, 43; Glee alum Becca Tobin, 37; Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 39; Reba actress Joanna Garcia Swisher, 43, and Walker's Odette Annable, 38.

The group jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a getaway where they had plenty of fun in the sand and surf.

Keibler appeared to be practicing some grappling moves on the beach with Annable while soaking in the Mexican heat. The squad were also seen laying out and snapping photos on the rocky shoreline.

Stacy Keibler and Friends in Cabo. A.L.L PIX / SplashNews.com

Most of the group share a common home base of Texas, where they have relocated to in recent years.

Sigler opened up to PEOPLE about her new life in Texas last year, while Keibler discussed her move in March. Annable also moved with her husband Dave after conceiving their “miracle baby,” and Tobin relocated from Laurel Canyon to Austin, as she confirmed in her guest column for The Hollywood Reporter. Swisher is the outlier. She still lives in Los Angeles.

Large group trips has been a theme among A-list travelers this summer.

Kristen Bell has perhaps the most star-studded friend-cation. She rounded up a few photos from her peaceful trip in Swan Valley, Idaho, including a shot of Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman and Courteney Cox and many more celebs around the dinner table. Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, sat across from Adam Scott, with John Mulaney and Olivia Munn further back. Jimmy Fallon and CNN's Jake Tapper also dined with the group.



Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson went on their annual yacht trip in Saint-Tropez, France. The NBA legend and Pulp Fiction star were spotted on the streets eating ice cream before boarding their luxury boat. Johnson also ran into his friend Candy Spelling.



Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson met up with Barack and Michelle Obama for a meal in Greece, joined by former first daughters Sasha, 22, and Malia, 25.

Tom Brady shared some fun moments on Instagram from a beach getaway with his family and friends, including his daughter Vivian, 10; sons Benjamin, 13, and Jack, 15; and his former teammates, Blaine Gabbert, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski.

"Just some old retired guys relaxing here, nothing to see folks," Gronkowski wrote in the comments.

Chelsea Handler started her summer vacation abroad by visiting the United Kingdom and Norway. She shared some photos of her adventures and travel companions on Instagram, including an outing to Wimbledon, where she sat next to Julianna Margulies.

In one slide, Handler can be seen with Dave Grohl, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen, Stella McCartney, Mary McCartney and director Alek Keshishian.

"My summer break has begun," Handler wrote in her caption. "I’m now in love with Oslo and London has always been my lover. Boats, planes, tennis and pimm’s."