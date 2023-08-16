St. Louis Honeymooners Escape Maui Fires, Donate to Help Residents

Tiffany and Jon Bosslet were staying near the historic town of Lahaina when they faced power outages as a result of Hurricane Dora

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
Published on August 16, 2023 01:24PM EDT
Fire Lahaina Maui Hawaii 08 11 23
Destroyed buildings and homes left in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina. Photo:

 SEBASTIEN VUAGNAT/AFP via Getty Images

A romantic honeymoon in Hawaii took a drastic turn for a St. Louis couple as they came face-to-face with the raging Maui wildfires.

Tiffany and Jon Bosslet were staying near Lahaina — a historic town left devastated by the fires — when they found themselves facing power outages as a result of Hurricane Dora, FOX 2 reported. 

“Gas stations were all closed. Fast food places were all closed, too,” Jon told the outlet.

Finding food became a challenge, the couple said, as they had no access to cell service and the power outages continued. It took several tries before they found a grocery store with any product left, Jon added to FOX 2. 

“It was just a lot of people randomly forming lines. People were just getting in line because other people were,” he continued.

The lack of cell service also made it impossible for the couple to contact their loved ones. “Our parents really didn’t know where we were,” Tiffany said. “They actually thought we died because we didn’t talk to them for two days.”

Fire Lahaina Maui Hawaii 08 08 23
Wildfire in Lahaina, on August 9, 2023.

ZEKE KALUA/County of Maui /AFP via Getty Images

Once the fires began — several large wildfires were first reported on the island on Aug. 8, prompting Hawaii Lt. Gov. Syvlia Luke to issue an emergency proclamation, activating the National Guard — the Bosslet’s came face-to-face with a blaze.

“When I saw the smoke, I knew it was pretty bad,” Tiffany told FOX 2 of a fire that began just minutes from where they were staying.

The newlyweds rerouted their trip in light of the devastating wildfires — which have since killed more than 100 people — and spent the remainder of their vacation in Honolulu. 

The outlet reported that they donated a portion of their honeymoon funds to help the residents of Maui, where the wildfires continue to rage.

“As good as it was at the beginning, your honeymoon is replaceable,” Tiffany said of the unexpected changes to the trip. “We are just grateful we are here, and we are safe. Hopefully, there will be another honeymoon in the future.”

Hawaii Maui Fire Lahaina 081023
Destroyed homes and buildings in historic Lahaina Town.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Maui Country confirmed that 106 people had died as a result of the wildfires, making the blaze the deadliest in the U.S. in more than 100 years, according to the National Fire Protection Association

Only five victims have been officially identified thus far, and Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told CNN on Monday that he feared the death toll would continue to climb. 

“Over the course of the next several weeks, we’ll be able to confirm who passed away. But it’s going to be very difficult going,” Green said, alluding to the significant areas that remain unsearched. 

A resident from Lahaina, one of the areas most devastated by the blaze, told PEOPLE her community will never be the same.

"Our whole town is gone. Our jobs are gone. Our house is gone," Amanda Bratton, 28, said. "Our cars are gone and our whole community is just, I mean, it's the entire town. So it's like I've never seen anything this tragic since 9-11. It's like, what do you do when you weren't expecting your entire town, all the buildings and businesses and houses, to just be wiped out?"

Below is a list of several organizations accepting donations to help those affected by the wildfires:

  • Hawaii Community Foundation: The Office of the Governor of Hawaii directed donors to this fund to support communities affected by the wildfires on Maui.
  • Maui Mutual Aid Fund: This group of volunteers accepts donations to support Maui families, elderly residents, people with disabilities and those with limited or no insurance.
  • The Salvation Army’s Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division is accepting donations to provide meals for people displaced in Maui emergency shelters.
  • Maui Relief Fund: Aloha United Way, a Honolulu-based nonprofit organization, created this fund that will go directly toward efforts supporting victims of the fires.
  • Maui Food Bank: While the organization has staff on the grounds helping those affected, they are accepting donations to help with relief efforts.
  • Together Rising: Kerry Washington directed her followers to Together Rising, which vows that every "penny [they] receive will go to urgent relief and vital support."
