It's not every day you see a squirrel running on the outfield wall at a baseball game.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioleas took on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, but a squirrel, not a baseball player, stole the show.

The animal found its fifteen minutes of fame when the game's TV broadcast caught the critter running along the outfield wall, shocking fans sitting close by.

In a video of the amusing incident — now viral with over 5.6 million views on MLB's Twitter — fans see the squirrel and immediately jump back in surprise when they realize the animal is just a couple of feet away. Other attendees watch completely unperturbed as the squirrel scampers through the crowd. At the end of the clip, the squirrel slides off the wall and runs off.

Once the squirrel fell, fans near the Yankees' dugout shared their sunflower seeds with the critter, according to Sports Illustrated.

The game was paused briefly during the rodent-induced excitement before the Yankees went on to win, beating the Orioles 6-5 in extra innings.

Another fan at Tuesday's game captured footage of a distracting squirrel. In the second clip, the animal is seen running around the outfield of Yankee Stadium taking attention away from the professional athletes playing feet away.



The incident isn't unlike the goose that got loose at a San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last year. A gray goose landed on the field in the bottom of the eighth inning — and promptly took over the game.

"We thought we saw everything in the game ..." joked one of the announcers as the seemingly unflappable animal landed in right field. "I know this is an intense playoff game, but I cannot help but laugh at this."

Since the goose was far enough away from play, the game continued, though once the bird took flight for a lap around the field, everyone stopped, and the grounds crew stepped up to the plate.

Three employees got the goose into a trash can before it took off again, much to the delight of the sold-out crowd, who could be heard chanting "Goose! Goose! Goose!" on TV.

A representative for the Dodgers told PEOPLE the goose "was safely released" outside the stadium after its capture.



