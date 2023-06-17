'Squid Game: The Challenge' Gets the Green Light for November — See the First Teaser!

Squid Game is coming back — and this time it’s a reality TV show!

On Saturday, the first teaser trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge debuted at Netflix’s global fan event, Tudum, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featuring a number of iconic games from Squid Game season 1, the reality series represents a near exact replica of the hit show — only this time nobody dies for real.

Instead, contestants will take on the challenge of creeping up on Mugunghwa, the creepy giant doll, while wearing movie-style blood packs that explode on their torso if they fail to complete the "Red light… Green Light" challenge.

Squid Game. Netflix

Elsewhere, the game players take on the equally fiendish "Dalgona Cookie" game and pay the consequences if their cookie breaks while they attempt to carve out a shape against the clock, just like the actors in the TV show.

The reality series, which was filmed earlier this year in a vast air balloon hangar in England, is scheduled to air on Netflix in November and will also see the players live — and "die" — in an exact replica of Squid Game living quarters.

Just like the Netflix show, the players also wear green and white tracksuits and are only ever referred to by their numbers.

Squid Game. Netflix

The guards, meanwhile, are dressed in the same terrifying red suits and black masks from the show. Like the hit series, they also never speak a word.

Question is: will anyone be able to replicate the real Squid Game and survive unscathed like Lee Jung-Jae?

News of the reality series was first announced last June, with Netflix sharing that 456 participants will vie for the largest cash prize in television history. In total, $4.56 million is up for grabs for anyone who can survive all levels of childhood-inspired games.

Netflix also teased alliances and strategies will be necessary for the players should they hope to take home the prize fund, and that the new series has the support of Squid Game creator Hwang Don-hyuk.

"Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang's captivating story and iconic imagery. We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, in a statement.

Squid Game. Netflix

"Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end."

Squid Game became the biggest television premiere in Netflix history when it aired in September 2021, with viewers watching than 1.65 billion hours in just 28 days. The show has been renewed for season 2, with a possible season 3 in the works as well.

Squid Game season 1 is now streaming on Netflix, and Squid Game: The Challenge premieres on Netflix in November.

