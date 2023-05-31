‘Spunky’ 2-Year-Old Iowa Boy Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Neighbor’s Dog

According to a GoFundMe, Kameron Swaab, 2, sustained injuries to his face after he was bit by a dog last weekend in Iowa

By
Published on May 31, 2023 01:05 PM
Kameron Swaab was attacked by a dog
Kameron Swaab. Photo:

Go Fund Me

After a week-long hospitalization, a 2-year-old Iowa boy is recovering at home in Iowa after he was attacked by a neighbor's dog.

According to a GoFundMe created by a family friend to help with medical expenses, Kameron Swaab sustained injuries to his face after he was bit by a dog last weekend. The following day, he was hospitalized and had a fever and an infection from the bite.

"Throughout this terrible event Kameron remains in the best of spirits with his spunky laugh, his love for dinosaurs and receiving lots of cuddle time from his Mom," Ellie Altman wrote in the GoFundMe.

Kameron received stitches and was medicated with morphine during the hospital stay, according to the fundraiser. While he was in the hospital, Kameron — who has nine siblings — celebrated his third birthday.

"We were hoping to celebrate him today but his little body is working so hard to heal [that] he has been sleeping most of the day," a May 27 update from Kameron's mom, Sara Swaab, reads on the fundraiser.

Sara also said that Kameron's fever was still around 103 "even with IV meds."

The next day, on May 28, Kameron was released from the hospital, the fundraiser states.

"Next steps for his medical follow ups are unclear at this time but the family is excited to be together under one roof," an additional update on the GoFundMe reads.

It is unclear what type of dog was involved in the attack or what happened to the dog after the incident. It is also unclear if any charges will be filed.

