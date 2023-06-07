It's Been 31 Years Since the 'Springfield 3' Went Missing — Here's Everything to Know About The Case

It has been 31 years since three women vanished without a trace from a home in Springfield, Mo., and their loved ones — and community — are still searching for answers.

On June 7, 1992, 47-year-old Sherill Levitt, her daughter 19-year-old Suzanne Streeter and Streeter's friend, 18-year-old Stacy McCall, disappeared from Levitt and Streeter's Springfield home. They haven't been seen or heard from since.

Nicknamed the "Springfield Three," the women's disappearances have stumped investigators for more than three decades, but authorities are still asking the public for any information that would help solve the mystery that has shaken the Missouri town.

Here's everything we know about the cold case:

The Night Before

One day before they disappeared, friends Suzanne Streeter and Stacy McCall graduated from Kickapoo High School in Springfield and were celebrating their accomplishment by attending graduation parties that evening. According to the Charley Project, an online database documenting missing persons cases, after the parties, the women both drove separately to Streeter's house with plans to stay the night there. They were last seen around 2:15 a.m. on June 7, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The Springfield News-Leader previously reported that based on the women's items in the home, it was clear that Streeter and McCall had already gotten ready for bed at the time they were abducted. Their jewelry was left in the bathroom along with damp cloths believed to have been used to take off their makeup after a night of celebration. McCall's shorts were also folded and sitting on top of her shoes, the outlet reported.

Streeter's mom, Sherill Levitt, was last heard from by a friend around 11:15 p.m. on June 6. According to the police department, when authorities arrived at the residence the following day, her bed looked like it had been slept in, and all of her personal items were left behind. Authorities believe the women were abducted sometime between 2:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on June 7.



No Sign of a Struggle — But a Shattered Porch Light

The address of the home where the women disappeared from was 1717 E Delmar St. in Springfield, Mo., and when authorities arrived on June 7, the family dog was in the home along with keys, money, jewelry, personal items and the women's three vehicles, according to police. There was also no sign of a struggle in the home.

"The only thing unusual about this house was that three women were missing from it," retired Springfield Police Capt. Tony Glenn previously told the Springfield News-Leader. "You had this feeling as you looked around that something was missing, that something had to be missing. But there wasn't. Just them."

The only thing in the home that was amiss was a shattered porch light, according to the Charley Project. In addition, the front door was unlocked.



Sherrill Levitt and Suzie Streeter’s house. Springfield Police Department

Police Briefly Had a Suspect

Before McCall, Streeter and Levitt vanished, Robert Craig Cox was convicted of killing a woman in Florida. However, at the time of their disappearance, that conviction had been overturned and he was living in Springfield, Mo., Ozarks First reports. Cox quickly became a prime suspect in the missing persons case.

According to Military Justice for All, Cox pleaded guilty to kidnapping and assault in California and served nine years in prison before being convicted of the murder of Sharon Zellars in Orlando, Fla., and sentenced to death. That conviction was overturned due to lack of evidence, according to DeathPenaltyInfo.org, and after that reversal, Cox moved to Springfield.

"He stirred up a lot of interest," Former Prosecuting Attorney Darrell Moore said, according to the Ozarks First.



In the weeks after their abduction, Cox's girlfriend provided him an alibi saying they were together when the women disappeared, but she eventually confessed to police that her statement was a lie, the outlet reports.

In 1996, KY3 investigative reporter Dennis Graves went to a Texas prison to interview Cox about the missing women. “I know that they are dead," Cox told Graves, KY3 reports. "I’ll say that. And I know that.”

When pressed by Graves, Cox refused to provide further details.

Cox is currently serving a life sentence in Texas for robbery, according to the site, and will be eligible for parole in 2025. Despite heavy suspicion, he was never charged in connection with the disappearance of the Springfield Three.

According to KY3, Bartt Streeter — Streeter's brother and Levitt's son — was also suspected of being involved with the disappearances at one time, but was eventually cleared.

McCall's Mother Is Still Searching

While previously speaking to PEOPLE, Janis McCall said she will "never give up" on searching for her daughter.

“There’s not a word called closure in the dictionary for families missing someone,” said Janis. “My baby is gone. We want some justice.”

Stacy said she spoke with her daughter the night before she vanished.

“We both said, ‘I love you,'” Janis said. And then she never heard from her daughter again.

The day after the graduation, friends and family couldn't reach McCall, Streeter or Levitt, so Janis drove over the the home where her daughter was supposed to spend the night. When she arrived, the front door was locked, but the women were nowhere to be found. Janis contacted authorities immediately and began distributing missing persons photos and speaking with the media in hopes of locating the women's whereabouts, but the case grew cold.

On the Surviving Parents Coalition, Janis wrote about her daughter and her dedication to finding her.

"Although the families of Suzie and Sherill have legally declared them dead, I cannot bear the thought of doing that," she wrote. "If there is one chance that she is still alive, I choose to call her missing and hope that someday she will be back."

Janis is also the co-founder and executive director of One Missing Link, Inc., a non-profit advocacy organization for families of missing persons. She is also a member of the Association of Missing and Exploited Children's Organization.



A Reward is Being Offered for Information in the Case

According to the Springfield Police Department, " $43,000 has been established for the location and prosecution of the persons responsible for the abduction of the three women."



At the time of their disappearances, Levitt is described by the police department as 5 feet tall and 110 lbs. with brown eyes and short bleached-blonde, curly hair.

Streeter was 102 lbs. with brown eyes, straight, shoulder-length, bleached-blonde with a scar on top of her right forearm and a small tumor in the left corner of her mouth.

McCall was 120 lbs. with blue eyes, dark blonde, medium-length hair with freckles and a dimple in the middle of her chin.



Age progression photos of Sherill Levitt, Suzanne Streeter and Stacy McCall. FBI

Anyone with information regarding the disappearances is urged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1751 or the FBI ViCAP at 800-634-4097. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.