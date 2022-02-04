Zendaya Makes Super Bowl Ad Debut in Mermaid-Esque Squarespace Commercial: 'Everything to Shell'

Zendaya is giving us a taste of summer when we need it most!

The Euphoria actress, 25, is starring in her first-ever Super Bowl ad this year for the website-building company Squarespace. While the full advertisement won't air until Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 13, Squarespace released a sun-filled, 10-second teaser clip Thursday.

The preview, titled "Everything to Shell... Sell Anything" opens with a close-up shot of a seashell, then spirals out to reveal a shot of Zendaya spinning in a blue halter dress. As Zendaya flips around, she reveals her full sea-inspired look.

Zendaya Stars in Squarespace Super Bowl Ad Credit: YouTube

With seagulls and crashing waves setting the mood in the background, the actress turns to show her turquoise dress adorned with pearls, shells and sea stars on the bodice. As she walks away from the camera, Zendaya's beachy waves blow in the breeze.

Zendaya's ad is expected to air during the first quarter of the Super Bowl, according to AdWeek.

Glamour — which first shared the teaser — reports that Squarespace has aired seven previous Super Bowl ads featuring celebrities like Dolly Parton, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves. Last year, the company released a memorable take on Parton's single "9 to 5," which they dubbed "5 to 9."

This year's Super Bowl ads cost up to $7 million for 30 seconds, according to Adweek, which reports that NBCUniversal sold its final ad spots Feb. 3.