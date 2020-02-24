Zamboni Driver Saves the Day as Emergency Goalie in NHL Game: 'I Had the Time of My Life'

After both of the Carolina Hurricanes’ goaltenders were injured during Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, a loss seemed inevitable for the team, as they were already down 3-1.

Then, David Ayres came to the rescue.

Ayres, a 42-year-old Zamboni driver and area maintenance worker for the Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, stepped in as the emergency goalie for the Hurricanes after the first period.

After playing over half the game, Ayres helped drive the Hurricanes to an incredible comeback. They won 6-3 over the Maple Leafs, and Ayres specifically stopped eight out of 10 shots made against him in the goal.

“It was awesome. I had the time of my life out there,” Ayres told reporters after the game, according to ESPN.

While Ayres initially let the first two shots against him go in, he had a perfect performance afterward, saving all eight goal attempts.

“Obviously, that second period was a little shaky, but I told the boys in the dressing room, ‘Once we come out for the third, I’ll be settled down and ready to win this one,’ ” Ayres said.

He was also named the No. 1 star of the game — and received a loud standing ovation from the Toronto crowd.

“I’ve been on this ice many times without fans,” he said. “Put fans in the mix and it’s a whole different game, obviously. But, hey, once in a lifetime. I’ll take it.

According to ESPN, Ayres was paid $500 per NHL rules for the game and was allowed to keep his jersey.

After the victory, Ayres received a big welcome in the locker room by his temporary teammates, who showered him with drinks in celebration.

“I had no idea I was going to get a shower before I got in the shower,” Ayres told reporters. “I got one.”

In the video shared on Twitter by the Hurricanes, coach Rod Brind’Amour congratulated the team — and Ayres specifically — on a job well done.

“It’s not often in a game that you get tied to a great memory,” he said. “That’s why you do this, you’ll see when you’re done. All you have is the memories you got and you guys gave me one. That’s a memory I’m going to have forever.”

Diverting his attention to Ayres, Brind’Amour said to him, “And you, and the way you played for us,” which earned big applause from the other players.

Ayres’ wife Sarah reacted to her husband’s accomplishment on Twitter the next day. “Thank you everyone for such tremendous love and support, I am (we are) beyond touched at those who reached out and all the positivity,” she wrote.

“This is why this game is the greatest!” Sarah added with a heart emoji.