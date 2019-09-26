Ohio Football Player, 16, Lifts 3,000-Pound Car Off Neighbor Trapped Underneath

A 16-year-old football player from Ohio had his own superhero moment when he saved his neighbor’s life by lifting a car that fell on top of the man.

Last weekend, Zac Clark and his mother, Lora, were doing work in their garden when they suddenly heard a loud noise followed by a woman’s screams. The commotion was coming from the house of their 39-year-old neighbor, who was working under his Volkswagen car when the jack stand that was holding it up suddenly gave away, dropping the car directly onto his chest.

As the man’s wife called for help, Clark was quick to respond.

“I turned around and saw him struggling,” Clark told the Mansfield News Journal. “Instincts kicked in, and I just ran over there, and I just thought I had to get the car off him.”

“Only thing I could see was his legs and he was struggling,” he added to FOX 8.

Clark placed his arms underneath the 3,000-pound car and lifted it just enough so that his mom and the man’s wife could slide him out to safety.

“He had a couple of cracked ribs and his face was messed up pretty bad, but the doctors told him if I wasn’t there then he’d be dead,” Clark told the news station. “I just thank God for putting me in the position and giving me the strength to do that.”

The teen from Clear Fork Colts High School has always been inclined to help others.

“Why it doesn’t surprise me that he did this, he has just a huge heart,” his coach Dave Carroll said. “Here’s a young man who’s been through tragedy himself with his father passing away last summer and he didn’t hesitate at all and saved somebody’s life.”

According to the Mansfield News Journal, the neighbor — who did not want to be identified — is now recovering at home after the rescue.

“I have always wanted to be a firefighter and help people out,” Clark said. “The first thing that came to my mind was to get over there, do what I can do and do anything I can to help… But it is all about people helping people. The adrenaline kicked in, I got the car up a little bit and we got him out.”