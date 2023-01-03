YouTube Star and Pro Rally Driver Ken Block, 55, Killed in Snowmobile Accident

Pro rally driver and YouTube personality Ken Block has died in a snowmobile accident. He was 55.

The action sports star, who founded skateboard brand DC Shoes and Hoonigan Industries, died near his Park City, Utah home on Monday, his company confirmed on Instagram.

"It's with deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," the statement read. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

Block was riding a snowmobile on a "steep slope" at around 2:00 p.m. when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him, Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, the sheriff's office added.

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected," the department continued.

Block rose to prominence first as a marketing executive, founding DC Shoes in 1984, before selling the company in 2004 and transitioning to a career as a successful rally car driver.

He was a five-time X Games medalist in RallyCross and capitalized on his talent via YouTube, where he posted himself stunt driving on his Hoonigan channel, garnering more than 1 billion views for his Gymkhana videos.

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

"Ken was a legend in his ability to take a vision and make it a reality," Nitro RallyCross series teammate Steve Arpin told ESPN. "He created an industry. But if you were lucky enough to know him, that's where the best parts of Ken surfaced. He treated his friends like gold and would create opportunities for whoever wanted to put in the work. He was everything this world needs more of, and just happened to do a lot of really cool stuff on the side."

The action sports star had recently shared a glimpse of how he spent the holidays on social media.

"It's been DUMPING snow in Park City, Utah this week with more forecasted for the weekend, and we wouldn't be able to make it out to the ranch without the @SkiDoo sleds and @KubotaUSA machinery to clear the way!" he wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait to see how much more powder stacks up over the next few days! #KubotaCountry"

Block is survived by his wife, Lucy, and their three children.