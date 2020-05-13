YouTube Star Logan Thirtyacre Wins $800K Auction to Have Dinner with Tom Brady: 'I Can't Wait!'

Logan Thirtyacre paid top-dollar for a chance to attend Tom Brady's first game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed by a private dinner

A popular YouTuber paid top-dollar for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend time with NFL legend Tom Brady.

Logan Thirtyacre, who has amassed a following of millions on social media thanks to his puppeteering shows, recently stepped forward as the winner of Brady's All In Challenge, an online fundraising initiative which has seen numerous celebrities offer up items or experiences to raise money for organizations providing relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brady, who left the New England Patriots in March to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, auctioned off tickets to his first game in a new uniform as well as a private dinner or workout. For good measure, the 42-year-old also put up his first game-used uniform and cleats.

While Thirtyacre beat out a group of other bidders for the chance to hang with Brady, the experience isn't coming cheap — the 25-year-old's winning bid topped out at $800,000.

But Thirtyacre is excited he'll get to spend time with the NFL legend while helping those impacted by coronavirus.

“I’m super excited! I never thought I’d get the opportunity to hang out with Tom Brady," Thirtyacre tells PEOPLE, adding that he has chosen sushi for his dinner with the six-time Super Bowl champion. "I can’t wait to meet him! I’m so glad that all the money is going to a good cause!”

According to the All In Challenge website, 100 percent of the money raised from Brady's auction — and dozens of others — will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Brady wasn't the only iconic athlete to participate in the charity auction. Another NFL legend, Peyton Manning, saw his All In Challenge auction— 18 holes of golf and dinner — go for a winning bid of $525,000.

A game of HORSE and courtside seats next to NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sold for $220,000.

In an interview with TMZ, Thirtyacre said he was willing to go the distance in order to ensure he won the auction.