The Yankees and the White Sox Will Play at the Site of Beloved Baseball Movie Field of Dreams

They will build it, and you will come!

Real life will collide with fiction when the Chicago White Sox play the New York Yankees on a baseball field inspired by the movie Field of Dreams.

The beloved 1989 baseball film starred Kevin Costner as Ray Kinsella, a corn farmer who builds a baseball field on his land after hearing the mysterious words “If you build it, he will come.”

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced that the White Sox and the Yankees will play a regular season game at the site of the movie in Dyersville, Iowa, on August 13, 2020.

The game will mark the first Major League game ever played at the movie’s location, though it has become a popular tourist attraction since the film’s release.

Later this month, the MLB will begin construction on a temporary ballpark on the Field of Dreams site. The ballpark will overlook the movie location and seat 8,000 people, and baseball fans will make their way to the field through a pathway in a cornfield.

Image zoom MLB

A video shared by MLB on Twitter on Thursday cuts together a clip from Field of Dreams and footage of Yankees player Aaron Judge jogging onto a rendering of the field.

“Hey, is this heaven?” Judge asks.

“No, it’s Iowa,” Costner responds, in one of the film’s most iconic lines.

Hoping to score tickets? The MLB explained that information on how to buy tickets will be available in the coming months, though they noted that there will be a limited quantity available. The game will also air live on Fox for those who can’t make it.