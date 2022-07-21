Nestor Cortes revealed on Instagram that he got engaged to girlfriend Alondra Esteras Russy

Yankees Pitcher Nestor Cortes Proposes to Girlfriend After MLB's All-Star Game: '2 of My Dreams Come True'

Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees pitches during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees pitches during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Nestor Cortes followed up his first MLB All-Star Game appearance by popping the question.

On Wednesday, Cortes, 27, posted a series of photos to Instagram chronicling his time at baseball's All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles — including his proposal to girlfriend Alondra Esteras Russy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true," Cortes wrote in the post's caption. "Pitch in a all star game. And propose to my best friend. With my parents along my side."

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes engagement Credit: Nestor Cortes Jr/Instagram

"I had to make us official," Cortes continued, writing in the caption that "through ups and downs we manage to keep each other happy."

"I thank you for being by my side for every struggle I've had but also all the success," the Yankees starting pitcher finished. "I hope there is more to come for both of us. I love you very much !"

Russy also posted photos of the couple's engagement to Instagram Wednesday.

"And… Of course i said YES ! ✨ 💍," she wrote in the caption.

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes engagement Credit: Nestor Cortes Jr/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cortes pitched the bottom of the sixth inning for the American League All-Stars during Tuesday's All-Star Game. He recorded two strikeouts, walked one batter and hit another with a pitch over 27 pitches in his one-inning relief appearance, according to Baseball Reference.

In 17 starts so far this season for the Yankees, Cortes has a win-loss record of 7-3 and a 2.63 earned run average over 95.2 total innings pitched. His contributions to the Yankees' pitching staff have helped the team to MLB's best record (64-28) through the first half of the season, with a 13-game lead over the AL East division's second-place team, the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes engagement Credit: Nestor Cortes Jr/Instagram

Cortes and his Yankees teammate, catcher Jose Trevino, were mike'd up during the sixth inning of the All-Star Game Monday to give fans an inside glimpse into how catchers and pitchers work together.

"It was a little nerve-wracking; I'm trying to listen to the guys, trying to say what I'm going to throw, but I'm still trying to execute," the left-handed pitcher told MLB.com about being mic'd up on the mound.