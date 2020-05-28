Yankees Team Members to Give Kids Deprived of Baseball Camp Virtual Lessons via Zoom

New York Yankees first baseman Mike Ford and pitcher David Hale are offering three Zoom lessons to campers of Rising Star Baseball Camp

Two members of the New York Yankees are giving back to kids deprived of baseball training due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

First baseman Mike Ford and pitcher David Hale will be offering Zoom lessons to campers of Rising Star Baseball Camp, Page Six reported and the camp's coach Darren Gurney confirmed to PEOPLE.

The camp, located in New Rochelle, New York, remains closed for the summer due to the outbreak.

"In the absence of the boys’ ability to play, it is so important to continue to foster their love of the game and to encourage them to stay fit," said Gurney to Page Six. "We are grateful for the opportunity to hear from top MLB talent.”

Lessons taught by the two pro athletes will reportedly include pitching and hitting insights, as well as how to “stay motivated” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford, 27, joined the Yankees last year, marking the beginning of his MLB career. Hale, 32, has played for multiple teams in the MLB besides the Yankees, including the Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies, and Minnesota Twins.

In March, spring training for the MLB’s 2020 season was suspended, while Opening Day — originally slated for March 26 — was pushed back indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the MLB is now looking to potentially resume the 2020 season in July, beginning with a virtual draft, which will reportedly take place next month.

According to a memo obtained by ESPN, day one of the draft is set to take place on June 10 and will include the first round of 37 picks, starting at 7 p.m. EST. On June 11, the second day, the draft will include rounds two through five, comprising 123 picks and beginning at 5 p.m.

Unlike the typical in-person draft, the entire process will be completed via video conference and teams are not allowed to have draft rooms, though that is subject to change.

Also earlier this month, MLB owners approved a plan in which the athletes will play about half of the usual season and only travel locally, multiple outlets reported.

The plan, which would make baseball the first major sport to return amid the coronavirus pandemic, also includes a 50-50 revenue split with the players.

However, the MLB Players Association is expected to counter the split proposal this week, ESPN reported.