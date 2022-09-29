Aaron Judge Hits 61st Home Run to Tie Roger Maris' Record and Gifts Historic Ball to His Mother

Yankees slugger Roger Maris coincidentally broke the home run record 61 years earlier in 1961

By
Published on September 29, 2022 11:12 AM
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record.
Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty

Aaron Judge ran around the bases and into the history books on Wednesday when he hit his 61st home run of the season, tying Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record.

The 30-year-old New York Yankees outfielder, No. 99, reached the mark with a line drive into the left field seats at the top of the seventh inning, at Toronto's Rogers Centre.

Maris, the Yankees slugger who died in 1985, coincidentally broke the home run record 61 years ago in 1961.

His son, Roger Maris Jr., was in the stands on Wednesday night as Judge hit the homer, sitting next to Judge's mother Patty. Cameras captured the two embracing after the athlete's history-making hit.

"He's been chasing history and now he makes it," one sportscaster exclaimed of Judge, in video of the moment shared by the Yankees on Twitter. "Mom knew it, Roger Mathis Jr. knew it. And they are united in history around the magical, mystical number 61."

Just last week, on Sept. 20, Judge hit his 60th homer, tying Babe Ruth's 95-year-old record (Ruth hit 60 home runs in 1927).

Since then, fans have been watching Judge's every swing to see if he could reach the milestone. Eight days later, as the Yankees played the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge gave baseball fans what they were hoping for.

"It's an incredible honor and there's a lot of emotions," he told the Yes Network after the game. "It took me a little longer than I wanted to but ... it's something pretty special."

"Getting the chance to be associated with one of the Yankee greats, one of baseball's greats... words can't describe it," Judge added to reporters in a post-game press conference, SNY reported.

Roger Maris Jr. and Patty Judge share an embrace as Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting his 61st home run of the season in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record.
Cole Burston/Getty

Only three players have ever hit more homers in a single season: Sammy Sosa (66), Mark McGuire (70) and Barry Bonds (73) — though baseball fans often place an asterisk on their success as Sosa, McGuire and Bonds were later linked to allegedly using performance enhancing drugs.

There are still 7 games left in the season for Judge to set a new record.

He's also on pace to win the MLB's Triple Crown, as he leads the league in bating average (.313), RBIs (130) and home runs (61).

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hugs his mother, Patty, after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays and tying Roger Maris AL home run record at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty

As for the ball hit in Judge's history-making home run on Tuesday, fans in the stands tried to catch it, but it wound up landing over the fence with Toronto's pitching coach, who gave it to the Yankees.

Judge eventually got the ball in his hands and gifted it to his biggest fan: Patty.

"Getting to share this moment with my mom.... it means a lot..." Judge told the Yes Network.

