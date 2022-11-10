'X Factor' Star and Former Rugby Player Levi Davis Missing in Spain: 'We Just Want You Home'

Friends and family members of Levi Davis are searching for him after he disappeared last month.

The former Bath rugby player, 24, was last seen on Oct. 29 exiting the Old Irish Pub on La Rambla in Barcelona, Spain, according to The Mirror. He had left Ibiza hours earlier. The U.K. native was in Spain after suffering a knee injury, which put his rugby career on pause.

Surveillance footage obtained by the outlet shows the athlete leaving the pub, wearing a small black backpack, a white t-shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.

His mother, Julie, has traveled to Barcelona to work with police, telling Spanish reporters, per The Mirror, "When I asked him where he would stay, he didn't want to give me any address, he said he would be moving around and he was an adult."

She added, according to The Mirror, that he didn't bring any clothes with him from Ibiza, and also left his passport behind.

On Tuesday, local police from Mossos d'Esquadra said they launched an official investigation into Davis' disappearance while waiting on his loved ones to confirm he was indeed missing. The confirmation came on Wednesday when a friend filed a missing person report, per the outlet.

Davis' sister, Candace Balfour, 23, shared the final voice note he sent to their family before he vanished with The Telegraph.

"I appreciate you, sis. Honestly I really do. I love you guys, seriously," he said. "I love you and yeah, this is tough but you know me. I'm a fighter, and that's what I'm gonna do. Thanks for getting in touch. I really, really do appreciate when you guys get in touch.

"I'm really sorry; I've always been awful but, especially over this last period, it's been really hard keeping in contact. Big love, and I'll catch you guys soon, 100 percent."

Balfour said her brother sent the message after she asked him about a troubling post he made on Instagram on Oct. 26. In response to the now-deleted post, she said, "Hey Bro, I saw your video yesterday and wanted to share the love from the family with you at this time!"

Richard Squire, a friend of Davis' who lives in Ibiza, was reportedly the last one to see him, The Mirror reported. He started a GoFundMe to raise money for the investigation.

"As many of you will have seen in the press and on social media, Levi Davis is currently missing, last seen in Barcelona. He's struggled with his mental health for many years and we, his friends and family, are extremely concerned for him," Squire wrote in the campaign that has raised £880 ($1,025) of its £3,000 goal ($3,495).

Thanking those who have shared posters to help find Davis, Squire said, "We've had some possible sightings and need to get his friends and family on the ground in Spain to walk the streets looking for him and follow up on any leads."

He shared that the GoFundMe donations would pay for travel and for Davis to get "the professional help he needs" should he be found.

"Any money left over will be donated to a charity that can help other venerable [sic] people," Squire wrote.

The mother of Davis — who also appeared on ITV's The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 — also pleaded for him to come home.

"Levi, please, son if you see this message please, please get in touch," she said while on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday. "I can't begin to understand how you're feeling but just know that I do love you, and our family loves you. We just want you home."

She added, "To anybody else, if they do see him, please get in contact."

She said anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts can email findlevidavis@gmail.com.

The official Bath rugby team asked for help in spreading news about Davis' disappearance, sharing a missing person poster and adding the caption, "Please RT 🙏💙."

