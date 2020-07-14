WWE’s Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Complications from Her Breast Implant Surgery

Charlotte Flair — the daughter of WWE legend Ric Flair — has taken a leave of absence from in-ring wrestling while recovering from surgery

Charlotte Flair is taking a break from in-ring action, and she's opening up about the personal reasons that led to the decision.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the 34-year-old WWE superstar explained why she has been absent from the organization's programming since she last appeared on the June 22 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flair pointed to her experience with breast implant surgery and how she will need further operations to correct complications.

"My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we're going to talk time off, plastic surgery and boobs," Flair — the daughter of legendary WWE superstar, Ric Flair — tweeted. "The entire world having an opinion on the topic bothers me more than I care to let on, so we are going to discuss it."

Shortly after winning her match at WrestleMania in 2018, Flair said she became seriously ill, and a trip to the doctor revealed she was experiencing silicone poisoning from a breast implant.

"My implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen," she recalled. "At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made."

Flair — who got engaged with WWE superstar Andrade in January — said things had gone well until a few months ago when she discovered she again was experiencing complications.

"Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again," Flair tweeted. "This time, I’m going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like."

Flair experienced a kayfabe (or in storyline) injury to her arm on June 22 when Nia Jax attacked her. The incident was used as a way to explains Flair's absence from the show as she recovers.

"To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time," Flair said. "The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery."