WWE Wrestler Sara Lee Was 'Heavily Drinking' Before Her 'Sudden' Death at 30: Source

"There were never any signs," a source close to the wrestler's family tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 04:04 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/BAVHjczySXC/ saraann_lee's profile picture saraann_lee Verified #NXTCitrusSprings bound 🚗 #carselfie 351w
Photo: Sara Lee/Instagram

Alcohol may have played a part in the sudden death of 30-year-old Sara Lee, a source close to the WWE wrestler's family tells PEOPLE.

The insider says Lee "was heavily drinking [the night she died]" and was later found by her husband Cory James Weston (who goes by the ring name Westin Blake).

"He [Westin] had just come back from working in Orlando. He took the kids somewhere and came back and found her. It was sudden." The source adds, "It wasn't intentional and it was accidental."

Lee was "never that person you would think would do this," according to the insider. "There were never any signs."

Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a Facebook post in October, saying that the family is "in shock" after Lee's sudden death. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete."

She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [Sara's husband] Cory and her children."

After her death, the wrestler's husband, 35, shared a heartbreaking letter to his late wife.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/sara-lee-memorial-fund?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it. The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones. - Bull
gofundme

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Addressing Lee directly, Blake wrote on Instagram: "I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth."

The father-of-three called his wife "a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the backbone of our family," in the letter.

"I really don't know what to say in these uncertain times," wrote Blake. "I just know that death can't take away the memories we made."

Blake said he "can't promise" that he will stop grieving, but he knows that his wife is "free" now. "I can't thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far."

Lee began her career in the small town of Hope, Michigan, graduating in 2010 from Meridian High School, where she was on the track team and competed as a powerlifter.

She was on season 6 of the Tough Enough competition series, and was crowned the season's winner which came with a $250,000 contract from the WWE.

RELATED VIDEO: Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler and Mom of 3, Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'

For the next year, she performed under the ring name Hope, after her hometown, for multiple NXT live events alongside current NXT Women's Champion and former Tough Enough competitor Mandy Rose. She wrestled veteran WWE Diva Alicia Fox in her only televised match.

Lee was released from her WWE contract in 2016. After that, she trained with Team Vision Dojo in Orlando, Florida.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/BAVHjczySXC/ saraann_lee's profile picture saraann_lee Verified #NXTCitrusSprings bound 🚗 #carselfie 351w
What to Know About Late WWE Wrestler Sara Lee
https://www.instagram.com/p/BAVHjczySXC/ saraann_lee's profile picture saraann_lee Verified #NXTCitrusSprings bound 🚗 #carselfie 351w
Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler and Mom of 3, Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/sara-lee-memorial-fund?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it. The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones. - Bull
Husband of WWE Wrestler Sara Lee Shares Heartbreaking Post After Her Death: 'An Angel'
Sara Lee; Bayley
Bayley Pays Tribute to Sara Lee During WWE Pay-Per-View Following the Wrestler's Death at 30
John Cena & The Rock WWE Rivals
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Tells John Cena 'I Just Don't Like You' in Throwback Clip from 'WWE Rivals'
Daria Bernato engagement photos
WWE Star Daria Berenato Is Engaged to Girlfriend Toni Cassano: 'My Ride or Die'
Roz Weston, Man Spends Two Years Writing Memoir to Propose to His Girlfriend in the Final Chapter
Man Spent 2 Years Writing Memoir to Propose to His Girlfriend in Final Chapter: 'Happy Ending'
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Wrestlers Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe of The Briscoe Brothers visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Jay Briscoe's 2 Daughters Also Injured in Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Wrestler, Cops Confirm
Ava Raine, Ava Raine, Simone Johnson
The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson Makes Her WWE TV Debut as Ava Raine
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Wrestlers Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe of The Briscoe Brothers visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Dead at 38: 'He Was a Star'
celine gounder, grant wahl
Grant Wahl's Widow Shares Letter from Biden and Harris: 'I Know What It Means to Lose a Spouse'
Cheer star Gabi Butler Signs with WWE
'Cheer' Star Gabi Butler Signs with WWE: 'Never Thought Cheerleading Would Take Me This Route'
Cory monteith roommate rollout
Cory Monteith's Former Roommate Shares Memories of His 'Goofball' Late Friend: 'He Changed My Life'
Stephen tWitch Boss and Allison Holker family
Allison Holker Called Stephen 'tWitch' Boss the 'Anchor' of Their Family: 'Very Blessed'
Allison Holker and Stephen Boss
Allison Holker's 'Heart Aches' 1 Week After Death of 'One and Only' Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Brie Bella (L) and WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan attend FOX's 2014 Teen Choice Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on August 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson's Relationship Timeline