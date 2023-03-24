WWE Wrestler Sara Lee Was 'Heavily Drinking' Before Her 'Sudden' Death at 30: Source

Alcohol may have played a part in the sudden death of 30-year-old Sara Lee, a source close to the WWE wrestler's family tells PEOPLE.

The insider says Lee "was heavily drinking [the night she died]" and was later found by her husband Cory James Weston (who goes by the ring name Westin Blake).

"He [Westin] had just come back from working in Orlando. He took the kids somewhere and came back and found her. It was sudden." The source adds, "It wasn't intentional and it was accidental."

Lee was "never that person you would think would do this," according to the insider. "There were never any signs."

Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a Facebook post in October, saying that the family is "in shock" after Lee's sudden death. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete."

She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [Sara's husband] Cory and her children."

After her death, the wrestler's husband, 35, shared a heartbreaking letter to his late wife.

gofundme

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Addressing Lee directly, Blake wrote on Instagram: "I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth."

The father-of-three called his wife "a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the backbone of our family," in the letter.

"I really don't know what to say in these uncertain times," wrote Blake. "I just know that death can't take away the memories we made."

Blake said he "can't promise" that he will stop grieving, but he knows that his wife is "free" now. "I can't thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far."

Lee began her career in the small town of Hope, Michigan, graduating in 2010 from Meridian High School, where she was on the track team and competed as a powerlifter.

She was on season 6 of the Tough Enough competition series, and was crowned the season's winner which came with a $250,000 contract from the WWE.

RELATED VIDEO: Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler and Mom of 3, Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'

For the next year, she performed under the ring name Hope, after her hometown, for multiple NXT live events alongside current NXT Women's Champion and former Tough Enough competitor Mandy Rose. She wrestled veteran WWE Diva Alicia Fox in her only televised match.

Lee was released from her WWE contract in 2016. After that, she trained with Team Vision Dojo in Orlando, Florida.