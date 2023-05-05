WWE Wrestler Sara Lee Died by Suicide, Medical Examiner Confirms: Reports

Autopsy reports revealed that the 30-year-old wrestler had alcohol and pills in her system at the time of her death

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on May 5, 2023 02:44 PM
Photo: Sara Lee/Instagram

WWE wrestler Sara Lee died by suicide, according to an autopsy report from the Bexar County Medical Examiner, multiple outlets have confirmed.

Official documents obtained by NBC News say Lee, 30, had alcohol and pills in her system at the time of her death, and had ingested amphetamines, doxylamine and alcohol.

The autopsy report suggested that bruising on her head and body may be due to falls she had suffered while intoxicated, TMZ reported. They also reported the wrestler left behind "letters of intent at the scene" before she passed.

In March, a source close to Lee's family told PEOPLE that alcohol was likely a factor in her death.

The source said Lee "was heavily drinking [the night she died]" and was later found by her husband Cory James Weston (who goes by the ring name Westin Blake).

RELATED VIDEO: Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler and Mom of 3, Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'

"He [Westin] had just come back from working in Orlando. He took the kids somewhere and came back and found her. It was sudden."

Lee was "never that person you would think would do this," according to the insider. "There were never any signs."

Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a Facebook post in October, saying that the family is "in shock" after Lee's sudden death. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete."

She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [Sara's husband] Cory and her children."

gofundme

Lee began her career in the small town of Hope, Michigan, graduating in 2010 from Meridian High School, where she was on the track team and competed as a powerlifter.

She was on season 6 of the Tough Enough competition series, and was crowned the season's winner which came with a $250,000 contract from the WWE.

For the next year, she performed under the ring name Hope, after her hometown, for multiple NXT live events alongside current NXT Women's Champion and former Tough Enough competitor Mandy Rose. She wrestled veteran WWE Diva Alicia Fox in her only televised match.

Lee was released from her WWE contract in 2016. After that, she trained with Team Vision Dojo in Orlando, Florida.

