Former WWE Star Kane Elected Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee

WWE fans know him as Kane, but Glenn Jacobs just got a brand new title.

The former wrestler, 51, was elected mayor of Knox County, Tennessee on Thursday, Sports Illustrated reports. Jacobs defeated Democratic nominee Linda Haney with a 2-1 lead.

Jacobs first announced he was running for office last year and won the Republican primary election against Brad Anders by 23 votes in May.

“It’s really humbling,” Jacobs told Sports Illustrated after the primary. “When you ask someone for their vote, you are asking them to place their confidence in you as the steward of the community, so it was humbling that people placed their faith and trust in me.”

“I am so thankful and honored for the opportunity,” Jacobs explained to the outlet.

For his campaign, Jacobs’ initiatives were low taxes, improved infrastructure, and limited government.

Before entering the world of politics, and in addition to his wrestling career, Jacobs worked as an insurance agent. He and his wife Crystal and their two daughters have lived in Tennessee since 1995, according to WBIR-TV.

In the ring, Jacobs was a fan favorite. He was known for taking down his opponents with his red mask alongside The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway.

He’s won many titles including world heavyweight champion and 12-time world tag team champion, according to ESPN.

Jacobs even made an appearance on the July 3 episode of WWE Smackdown. However, his opponent Haney thought it was in poor taste.

“I was really stunned to find out he was still pursuing it. I thought it was in the past,” Haney said, according to Knox News. “I thought in this crucial time he’d want to be here and be with the people,” Haney continued.

Jacobs expressed his appearances with WWE won’t end when he takes office on Sep. 1. “After I am elected major, I’ll be mayor. (Though) I may still do a few special things,” Jacobs said according to Knox News. “I’ve done it for 23 years now and have quite a history, it’ll always be a part of my life,” Jacobs added.