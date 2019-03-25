Women Will Take Center Stage for the First Time Ever at WrestleMania This Spring — What to Know

It’s official: the ladies will be ruling the ring at WrestleMania.

For the first time ever, a women’s match will be the main event at April’s WrestleMania 35, according to a press release. The Raw women’s championship match will see Ronda Rousey, 32, face off against Charlotte Flair, 32, and Becky Lynch, also 32, on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: WWE Star Chyna’s Mom Opens Up About the Wrestler and Her Death: ‘She Was Fighting a Lot of Demons’

Rousey — who made her WWE debut nearly a year ago after building her career in the UFC — is the current Raw women’s champion. Lynch, on the other hand, was named Wrestler of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2018. Flair — whose father is WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair — is a seven-time WWE champion.

The women’s division of the WWE was rebranded back in 2016, and was formerly known as the divas division.

RELATED: Nikki Bella Is Retiring from the WWE: ‘I Am Ready to Hang Up the Jersey’

The exciting women’s match at WrestleMania 35 follows the WWE’s first-ever, all women’s pay-per-view event, called Evolution.

After the news broke, Flair celebrated the format change on Twitter.

WWE

“It’s been my…it’s been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania,” wrote Flair. “It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here.”

It’s been my…it’s been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania. It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won’t let you down. 13 days. #HERstory #Evolution 👸🏼 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 25, 2019

Promised Flair, “We won’t let you down. 13 days. #HERstory #Evolution.”