Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

WrestleMania 37 will take place over two nights on April 10 and 11

How to Watch WWE's WrestleMania 2021 for Free This Weekend

Don't have plans this weekend? WWE has you covered.

The company's premier event, WrestleMania 37, will air over two nights starting on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11. It's the second time WWE has hosted a two-night WrestleMania, with the change being implemented in 2020 after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's event will be held at Raymond James Stadium, where Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV. And, like the Super Bowl, there will be a limited number of fans in attendance.

Schedule

The first night of WrestleMania will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a kick-off show, and the event's main matches will start an hour later at 8 p.m. ET.

This is the same for night two, with festivities beginning at 7 p.m. ET and main matches starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Matches

Fourteen matches will be split over the two nights and will include a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan, and a bout between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Musician Bad Bunny and his tag team partner, Damian Priest, will also face The Miz and John Morrison.

How to Watch

WrestleMania is available exclusively on NBC's new subscription streaming platform, Peacock Premium. Normally, a subscription for Peacock Premium starts at $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, and an ad-free version of the service (Peacock Premium Plus) runs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

As of now, the company is discounting the service until Friday at a rate of $9.99 for the first four months.