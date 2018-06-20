Veteran WWE Star Leon White, Known to Fans as Vader, Dies at 63

Leon White, known by wrestling fans as Big Van Vader — or simply Vader — passed away on Monday of heart failure. He was 63.

His son, Jesse White, confirmed his death Wednesday on Twitter, posting a picture of his father sitting next to a heavyweight wrestling champion belt.

“It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm,” he wrote.

He posted a second tweet with another picture of Vader, which addressed the cause of death.

“Around a month ago my father was diagnosed with a severe case of Pneumonia. He fought extremely hard and clinically was making progress. Unfortunately, on Monday night his heart had enough and it was his time.”

ESPN reports that he had open-heart surgery in late March.

WWE confirmed the news in their own post saying, “WWE is saddened to learn that Leon White, better known to WWE audiences as Vader, passed away Monday night at the age of 63.”

According to the WWE, White was a pro wrestler since the mid-1980s and joined the WWE in 1996. Vader started out in Verne Gagne’s American Wrestling Association, than joined the New Japan Pro Wrestling, before ultimately creating a career for himself in World Championship Wrestling. Vader began his wrestling career after an injury required him to retire from the NFL.

Besides his time in the ring, Vader also made appearances in TV shows and films, including guest appearances on Boy Meets World.

Fans and celebrities took to Twitter to give their condolences to the White family. WWE producer Devon Hughes, also known by the wrestling name D-Von Dudley, wrote, “My prayers and thoughts go out to the family Of truly one of the greatest big men to step foot in the ring. Vader my friend May you R.I.P.”

Fellow wrestler Brian G. James also took to Twitter to express his condolences.

