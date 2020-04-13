WWE Superstars Appear in PSA to Inform Fans on How to Slow Spread of Coronavirus

These WWE stars are giving fans information to take down the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a new public service announcement from Ad Council, familiar faces from the professional wrestling realm — WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston — offer tips and vital reminders in combatting the contagious respiratory virus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Questions about the coronavirus?” asks McIntyre, 34, at the start of the 30-second spot, with Kingston, 38, adding, “I’m here to share some simple steps you can take to help protect yourself and others.”

Flair, 34, then tells viewers to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and to remember to wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds.

McIntyre then coaches fans to cover their coughs and sneezes, as Kingston tells others to disinfect surfaces and always wash hands after touching frequently handled objects.

“Together, we can help slow the spread,” says Flair at the end of the video, which directs viewers to coronavirus.gov for more information.

RELATED: How Sandra Bullock, the McConaugheys and More Celebs Are Helping Others During the Pandemic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

During the pandemic, the WWE has televised matches without spectators in the stands in order to maintain social distancing measures. At this year’s WrestleMania 36 — the annual professional wrestling event that aired earlier this month — McIntyre became the new WWE Champion.

The event was pre-taped in late March and took place without a live audience for the first time in its history.

Speaking to TMZ Sports about his experience, McIntyre said he didn’t have any concerns for his safety while competing amid the outbreak, and praised organizers for their adherence to health expert guidelines.

“I had a whole locker room to myself,” he told the outlet. “Everyone was following the protocol to a T. They’ve got it down to a science, following the CDC guidelines, maybe even more so precaution-wise.”

RELATED VIDEO: Peyton Manning Surprises University of Tennessee Students in Online Class



RELATED: What to Know About the Coronavirus — and How to Protect Yourself

McIntyre also described the event as a “ghost town,” as he’s “never seen so few people there.”

The new champion earned his title after facing off against Brock Lesnar, and told ESPN that his win was no less sweet given the strange circumstances of the event.

“Hopefully, the images spoke for themselves,” said McIntyre. “The way I reacted is exactly the same as I would’ve reacted if there were 80,000 people in the building screaming. That’s 19 years of ups and downs — sacrifices for myself, my family, my wife — all being made worth it when I beat Brock Lesnar and raised the WWE title.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.