WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Praises the Bella Twins: 'They've Paved the Way for Us'

When the Nikki and Brie Bella announced that they won’t be returning to Total Divas, that wasn’t exactly a surprise to WWE star Alexa Bliss.

“They are the busiest, yet most successful women I know and they are those women who, when you meet them, you want the most success for them because they are so sweet, so genuine,” she told PEOPLE at the Billboard Music Awards. “They’ve gone on to Total Bellas. They have their wine. Now that they a skin care, they have pet shampoo. I think it’s fantastic what they’re doing.”

Bliss, 27, knows what it’s like to be busy — she was staring on Total Divas during season 8 while being the WWE Women’s champion.

“It was so hard to balance doing both,” she said.

Alexa Bliss (left) and Brie and Nikki Bella Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Manny Carabel/Getty

Asked if she considers the Bellas role models, Bliss didn’t hesitate.

“Absolutely, they’ve become entrepreneurs and that’s what we want for the women in our industry,” she said. “We want to be successful in and out of the ring and they’re really paved the way for us.”

In the WWE ring, the Bellas often went back and forth being faces (good guys) and heels (bad guys.) Alexa is one of the top heels in the company, but thinks being a face might be fun … just not yet.

“I think it would be great. I would love the challenge of it. I’ve been playing a bad guy for six years and I’d love to try a different dynamic,” she said, “but right now I’m just having so much fun. It’s fun being a bad guy.”