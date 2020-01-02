WWE Stars Charlotte Flair and Andrade Are Engaged! See Photos from His New Year's Eve Proposal

WWE stars Charlotte Flair and Andrade will soon be stepping out of the ring and down the aisle.

On New Year’s, the wrestling power couple announced that they are engaged following a romantic dinner in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, to wrap up the decade.

“She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!,” Andrade, 30, tweeted shortly after midnight, breaking the happy news to fans. “I feel so special,” Flair, 33, captioned a smiling photo of the couple. “… Love you bae 🦋.”

Flair’s WWE legend father, Ric Flair, offered his blessing on Twitter on Wednesday, writing: “Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Awesome Young Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement! So Happy, So Proud! What A Way To Start 2020!”

RELATED: Love Is in the Air: All of the Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Charlotte joked on social media that on the New Year’s prior, the two had to use Google Translate to communicate with each other. The language barrier, however, didn’t stop the two from hitting it off.

In a lengthy tribute to his fiancée on Instagram, Andrade wrote about slowly falling in love with her.

“It all started being friends until I started falling in love day after day with you, on trips, in meetings, at dinners, in hotels, events, talks, gym,” he captioned a photo of them, roughly translated from Spanish. “… I love you and in my personal life it is the best thing that happened to me.”

He continued: “Meeting that night with Charlotte with the little English that I knew didn’t matter to you and you tried hard as I did.”

“I love you as big as the sky bae,” she commented on the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Andrade and Charlotte Flair, April 2019 Brian Ach/Getty Images

RELATED: Ric Flair’s Daughter Charlotte Poses Nude as She Talks Working ‘Harder’ Because of Last Name

Flair made her red carpet debut with Andrade in April when the two attended a WrestleMania 35 kick-off event in New York City. Later that evening, the now-soon-to-be bride made their relationship Instagram official.

“I’m so happy,” Andrade told PEOPLE at the time. “I have a beautiful lady.”

In answering fan questions on Twitter following her engagement announcement, Flair said her favorite thing about her fiancé is that he “knows exactly what he wants,” and that their relationship has taught her love.