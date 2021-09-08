WWE Star Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Recovering from Heart Procedure After 'Cardiac Event'

The WWE says that the star is "expected to make a full recovery"

WWE star Paul "Triple H" Levesque is recovering after undergoing a heart procedure last week.

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event," WWE said in a statement Wednesday.

"The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery," the statement said.

The Hall of Famer celebrated 25 years with WWE last year.

"It feels old, that's what it feels like," Levesque told PEOPLE last April of the milestone. "It's hard to believe, it certainly has gone by in a blink."

Levesque first entered a WWE ring as "Hunter Hearst Helmsley," a snobby, upper-class aristocrat who considered himself royalty, in April 1995. His character eventually became the leather jacket-wearing, sledgehammer-carrying, motorcycle-riding villain Triple H.

After wrestling in his final match in 2019, Levesque is now the WWE's executive vice president of global talent strategy and development.

While he doesn't see as much ring action in his current role, it's a fulfilling one that allows him help cultivate the next generation of WWE superstars through the company's developmental show, NXT.

"I watch these young kids and see them go out there and catch on to the lessons you teach them to," he previously told PEOPLE. "They go out there and they execute, and the crowd goes crazy and they come back in and they're buzzing because you'd know that they've succeeded. They know they've succeeded."