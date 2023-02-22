WWE Star Daria Berenato Is Engaged to Girlfriend Toni Cassano: 'My Ride or Die'

WWE star Daria Berenato is engaged!

The 29-year-old wrestler popped the question to girlfriend Toni Cassano on Feb. 15 at a wine cellar cave in Towaco, NJ, the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.

But after Berenato asked Cassano to walk down the aisle, she was in for a big surprise.

Moments after giving her fianceé a custom-designed ring by Happy Jewelers in front of friends and family, she was shocked when Cassano pulled out an engagement ring of her own.

"I proposed, then Toni's like, 'Grab my purse.' And she pulls out a freaking ring box, and she's like, 'I've been carrying this around in my purse for four months. So whenever you proposed, I could give you a ring immediately back.' "

Kali McCarthy

"It truly was the biggest blur ever," Cassano says of the romantic night. "All I remember is both of us shaking so bad."

Adds Bernato: "I could go on for days about the way I feel about this woman, I never knew love could feel so happy and safe all at the same time. I found my best friend, my soul mate and my life partner all in one incredible human. She is the epitome of my ride or die. To be able to show her and her two daughters how much they all mean to me was what this proposal was all about. They are my world and now we are one family forever together."

Berenato says she spent months designing the ring before asking Cassano. "I wanted it to be epic," she says. "I've never proposed to a woman before and I wanted this to be the most special for Toni and for her kids too," says the WWE star.

Cassano is a mother to two daughters, ages 7 and 11, who Berenato included in her big proposal. "I wanted to make it something that they were super involved in," she says. "But I also wanted them to be surprised because I wanted them to have a memorable moment too."

Kali McCarthy

The couple met last April when Cassano agreed to meet Berenato at one of her shows. "This is going to sound really cheesy, but I knew [she was the one] the second I saw her," says Berenato.

"I got her a front-row ticket to my show, and I was going to take her out to dinner after. But I didn't have time to meet her before the show, so the first time I ever saw Toni was when I was coming out doing my entrance ready to wrestle and I looked into the crowd," she recalls.

When Berenato's show went too late for the couple to make their dinner reservations that night, they found themselves at a random dive bar, where they talked until 5 a.m. eating easy-bake oven pizzas. "I was instantly like, 'This girl is the love of my life,' " says Berenato.

Kali McCarthy

"She just had the most grounded, cool energy and just was so beautiful, but you could tell she doesn't know it. She's just so cool and humble, and I was just like, 'This is my girl.' "

Looking back on her journey as a gay woman, Berenato couldn't feel more certain of how this relationship worked out.

"It's so cool to me to be in this position right now, to be engaged as a gay female in the WWE, and to have proposed to my fiancée. Because I look back at seven years ago, eight years ago when I wasn't even openly out yet, and I was hiding relationships, and I was still trying to figure out my comfortability with being gay and who I was," she says.

Kali McCarthy

"So, I think it's crazy to see the evolution of my life and my journey and the fans that have been able to come along that journey with me. I think now it's just so cool to be like, 'I never thought I'd be here, but look guys, I'm here and you guys can do it too. And it's okay to be who you are. It's okay to love who you love, and it's so special and so important to accept yourself.' "

Now that she's engaged to her "dream person," Berenato says it's "really important" to her to show her fans that they're "loved and special," and that "they can have all the same moments that anybody else can."