Charlotte Flair Says Her WWE Persona Was the Insecurity-Free Version of Herself: We 'Are Very Different'

The WWE star's emotional journey is the subject of A&E's Biography: WWE Legends episode this Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 05:16 PM
Charlotte Flair
Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Charlotte Flair wants fans to see her "softer side," the WWE star tells PEOPLE.

Flair, 36, whose real name is Ashley Fliehr, will be the subject of Sunday's episode of Biography: WWE Legends, and the WWE star says she's "nervous but excited" for fans to see her emotional journey.

"What I was trying to get across was that Charlotte Flair, the character and the woman, are very different," she says. "I'm human, just like the rest of us and for so long, I've worn this armor as this character."

The episode explores Flair's struggles with body image and harsh criticism from the WWE world, which she says "was so frustrating for so many years," at the beginning of her career.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When she created Charlotte's character, Flair says she was able to make her alter ego into the person she wanted to be without her insecurities.

"I built a woman that I wanted to be in my real life. I built this character that was confident, dominant, arrogant, strong, took no bulls--- persona, and I needed that kind of hero in my personal life," she says.

Flair — the daughter of legendary WWE superstar Ric Flair — says it's been "so frustrating for so many years" hearing certain critics spreading "the narrative" that her success is due to her father's name.

"Charlotte is the 14-time women's champion because of her consistency and dedication and the love for the business," says Flair, referring to her character. "Because it was my job to take in all that hate, I've taken it in for so long."

In her daily life, the WWE star admires her wrestling persona's confidence. "I wish I was Charlotte, she's so cool," says Flair. "That's when I feel my best — when I lace my boots up and put on my robe and walk out."

Fellow WWE star Ronda Rousey speaks about Flair's career in the WWE Legends special. "I was so honored when Ronda wanted to do it. When I was starting out, I wanted to be the Ronda Rousey of the WWE. So, I'm so honored," says Flair.

Charlotte Flair
A&E Networks

Next for Flair, she says her success in the WWE has inspired her to explore interests outside of wrestling. "If I had no idea that I had all this ability and passion for this, what does the future look like? If I'm scared to do something else? I was scared to do this, and I just attacked it full speed ahead."

Flair says she's been auditioning for acting roles, which is a refreshing — and challenging — change from performing in the ring.

"I think what's going to be the hardest part for me is that now when I perform, it's for an audience, so you automatically know whether they like it or not," says Flair, who enjoys "feeding off the adrenaline of 80,000 people" when she's in the ring.

"Acting is very different," she explains. "What I've noticed with the scripts is I enjoy portraying someone, putting all different emotions out for whatever character you're playing. I like that."

And while she's not sure where the acting bug will take her, Flair says she's just going with the flow at this point. "I really enjoy putting smiles on people's faces and helping people understand that they can be their own hero. It's never too late to change the course of your life. I picked my profession at 28, and here I am. So, just go for whatever you want."

Biography: WWE Legends airs Sunday on A&E.

Related Articles
Trinity Rodman
Trinity Rodman Opens Up About Social Media Pressure and Being Compared to Her Father
John Cena & The Rock WWE Rivals
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Tells John Cena 'I Just Don't Like You' in Throwback Clip from 'WWE Rivals'
Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Bad Bunny Sings Ariana Grande's 'Break Free' and Harry Styles' 'As It Was' on Carpool Karaoke
Mckenna Grace Debut EP Photos
Mckenna Grace Works Through Her 'Heartbreak Era' on Debut EP: 'It's Scary Releasing Music That's So Personal'
Ric Flair
Ric Flair Talks WWE Career, Health Problems in New Documentary: 'Most Accurate Depiction of My Life'
Daria Bernato engagement photos
WWE Star Daria Berenato Is Engaged to Girlfriend Toni Cassano: 'My Ride or Die'
WWE's Carmella Opens Up About 'Difficult Journey' Through Ectopic Pregnancy and Return to WWE
WWE's Carmella Talks 'Difficult Journey' Through Ectopic Pregnancy and Return to Wrestling
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Wrestlers Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe of The Briscoe Brothers visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Dead at 38: 'He Was a Star'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Issa Rae attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Issa Rae Says She's 'Proud to Show What's Possible' with Her Career — and Shares What She's Still 'Chasing'
hulk-hogan-1
Hulk Hogan 'Is Doing Well and Is Not Paralyzed' Following Back Surgery, Says Rep
Where was the image taken - Hacienda Mi Ranchito When was the image taken - May 27th, 2022 Who took the photograph - EFEGE Full credit line – EFEGE
Charlotte Flair Marries Fiancé Andrade El Idolo in Romantic Wedding: He's 'Opened My Eyes' to Love
Bella Twins
Nikki and Brie Bella Want Fans to 'Be Inspired' by 'Biography: WWE Legends' Episode: 'We're Survivors'
falir-2009-2000
Wrestler Ric Flair, 73, Announces Return to Ring for Final Match This July: 'Dare to Dream!'
Cheer star Gabi Butler Signs with WWE
'Cheer' Star Gabi Butler Signs with WWE: 'Never Thought Cheerleading Would Take Me This Route'
Hacksaw Jim Duggan
Former WWE Star 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Reveals He Tackled and Detained Home Invader at Gunpoint
Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo wedding
See More Photos from Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo's Rustic Mexico Wedding