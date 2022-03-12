"I can't thank all of you beautiful people enough for all of your concern and your messages, it's very heartwarming," the wrestler said in a video shared online after the incident

WWE Star Ettore 'Big E' Ewen Says He Broke His Neck During SmackDown, But Will 'Be Alright'

Big E arrives for his match during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view in the Saudi capital Riyadh on October 21, 2021.

Big E arrives for his match during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view in the Saudi capital Riyadh on October 21, 2021.

Ettore "Big E" Ewen is on the mend.

The WWE star, 36, revealed in a video shared on Twitter Friday evening that he broke his neck following an incident that took place amid a live broadcast of WWE SmackDown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Big E, who has been with the WWE since 2009, told fans he will "be alright" in the clip, which sees him laying in what appears to be a hospital bed while sporting a neck brace.

"I can't thank all of you beautiful people enough for all of your concern and your messages, it's very heartwarming," he says in the video. "I can move all of my digits ... that's always a good thing. Strength feels fine, but unfortunately, they tell me my neck is broken, so there's that."

Adds Big E: "I'm gonna be alright. I'll be good. Don't worry. Go to sleep. Don't worry about old me. But for real, thank you. I appreciate all of you."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

During Friday's WWE SmackDown event where he obtained his injury, Big E was up against competitor Ridge Holland, who performed a belly-to-belly suplex while he was outside the ring, per CBS Sports.

After landing on top of Big E's head in the stunt gone wrong, the wrestler was removed from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on a stretcher to receive medical care, according to ESPN.

The sports star was met with an outpouring of love from fellow industry athletes on social media after the accident.

"One of the best humans in the world," RAW champion Becky Lynch said in a statement on Twitter. "I'm hoping you've been keeping it a secret that you have wolverine-esque healing powers. Thinking of you. Love you E."