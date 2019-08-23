The WWE’s Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Are Engaged: 'Happiest Day of My Life'

The WWE’s Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are set to tie the knot!

Lynch, 32, announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a photo of the couple posing on a beach. In the sweet snap, Lynch can be seen wearing an engagement ring on her left hand.

“Happiest day of my life,” she captioned the post, alongside heart emojis and a ring emoji. “For the rest of my life.”

Lynch and Rollins’ fellow WWE stars shared their congratulations in the comments section — including sisters Nikki and Brie Bella.

“Awww yay! Love this so much!” Nikki, 35, wrote. “You deserve all the happiness in the world!!! Love you Becky!!!”

“Yay!!!! Congrats!!! So happy for you both!!!” Brie, 35, added.

A rep for Lynch did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Only ‘the Best’: WWE Stars Becky Lynch and Boyfriend Seth Rollins Attend First ESPY Awards

Lynch and Rollins, 33, made their relationship Instagram official in May, with a sweet black-and-white snap that featured the two sharing a kiss. According to TMZ, the pair started seeing each other earlier this year, and were friends before they began their romantic relationship.

Two months after confirming their relationship, the athletes walked the red carpet together at the 2019 ESPY Awards in July, marking each star’s first time at the annual sports awards show.

Rollins previously dated NXT wrestler Zhara Schreiber, and the former couple split in 2016.

RELATED: WWE Stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Confirm Relationship with a PDA-Filled Photo

Image zoom Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Eddie Perlas / ESPN Images

Rollins and Lynch’s couple debut came just a month after Lynch won the first-ever all-women’s main event match at WWE’s WrestleMania.

The red-headed fighter from Ireland claimed two belts in one night when she beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in New Jersey on April 7, making her both the Smackdown and Raw women’s champion.

“I think now that we’ve proven that anything is possible, it just doesn’t matter about gender anymore, it just matters about ability, it matters about heart, it matters about caring about this business, and being passionate, and being good,” Lynch told PEOPLE at the time.

“Now anyone can be the main event of WrestleMania, it does not necessarily just have to be a man,” she said. “The main event is up for grabs by everybody now.”

Meanwhile, Rollins is the current WWE Universal champion.